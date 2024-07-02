Amazon is all set for the Prime Day Sale on 20th and 21st July this month with loads of offers and deals on gadgets, home appliances and more. Expect huge offers and deals on everyday gadgets like laptops, smartphones accessories, headphones. Get unlimited same-day delivery, early access to offers, and more benefits with your Prime membership. Get ready to shop and save on your favourite products.

When does the Prime Day 2024 start?

Prime Day 2024 in India is set to being at precisely 12:00 AM on July 20th. The sale will run for a full 48 hours, concluding at 11:59 PM on July 21st.

What to expect from Prime Day Sale 2024

Prime Day Sale is an exclusive event for Prime members to reward them with unbeatable deals. Expect huge deals on gadgets and home appliances.

Massive discounts on laptops

Prime Day Sale will be the best chance to replace an old laptop with a new one. We will see huge discounts on laptops from popular brands like Apple, Asus, Lenovo, and many more. Whether you are a gamer or a creative professional, there will be plenty of deals and offers on powerful laptops during the sale.

Discounts on wearables

Wearables will see huge price cut on smartwatches and fitness bands to continue your workout streak. Premium smartwatches like Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, OnePlus, Amazfit will be available at much lower price during the Prime Day Sale.

Deals on smart TVs

Prime Day Sale is one stop to buy smart TVs at best prices. Whether you are looking for a 4K smart TV for an ultimate home theatre experience or budget friendly TV, there will be enough savings for everyone.

Unmissable deals on home appliances

Prime Day is a popular time to buy large home appliances with large discounts. Appliances like AC, refrigerators and washing machines can be a significant investment. But there is a change to save on these essential home items and finally replace the old one.

What type of deals will be there on Prime Day Sale 2024

Prime Day Sale will offer multiple deals and offers on products from popular brands. Product categories like electronics, home appliances, are the few categories that will see huge discounts. Keep your eyes peeled for lightning deals that are available only for a few minutes. There are exclusive members only discounts, launches, and coupon codes that are designed only for Prime members. Prime members will also get access to all the deals a few hours earlier than user that are not members.

Tips to maximize savings on Prime Day Sale 2024

Here are some helpful tips to ensure that you get the most out of the Amazon's Prime Day Sale.

Download Amazon app for quick and easy access to the deals and offers. And consider creating a wish list on Amazon for everything that you want to buy.

It is always a good practice to compare prices with other sellers to ensure that you get the best price.

Look out for additional coupons that you can stack with the discount to get the lowest price possible for the product.

Be quick to grab the lightning deals so you won't miss out on them, these often go out quick.

With just a few weeks to go until Prime Day 2024, now's the perfect time to start planning your shopping strategy. By following these tips and taking advantage of all the Prime benefits available, you can make the most of this exciting shopping event and score incredible deals on the items you desire.

