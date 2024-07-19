Don't miss early Prime Day 2024 deals for discounts up to ₹ 45,000. Discover the essentials of choosing the right laptop, whether you need a thin and light model for portability or a powerful gaming laptop for performance.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here and if you are planning to upgrade your old laptop then you are in luck. Save big on laptops from best-selling brands like Apple, Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more. Whether you're a student in need of a reliable study companion, a professional seeking a high-performance machine for work, or a gamer looking for the latest in gaming technology. This is your chance to grab top-tier laptops at ₹45,000 discount.

From sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming rigs, the Prime Day sale has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your tech while saving big. Get ready to dive into a selection of premium laptops at a fraction of their regular price and make the most of this limited-time offer. Keep an eye out for the best deals and be prepared to act fast—these discounts won’t last long.

Read Less Read More Thin and light laptops

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful, sleek laptop designed for high performance and versatility. Featuring a 14-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, it boasts vibrant colours and HDR peak brightness. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for ample storage. Enhanced with Intel Arc Graphics, it offers a premium visual and computing experience.

Specifications of ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (1.2 GHz, up to 4.5 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 600 nits HDR peak brightness

HP Pavilion 14 is a versatile laptop that combines performance and convenience in a sleek design. It features a 14-inch FHD display with BrightView technology for clear, vibrant visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD for fast and ample storage. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics ensure smooth everyday use, and built-in Alexa provides hands-free assistance, making it a great choice for both work and leisure.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14 CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD, IPS, 250 nits

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Honor Magicbook X16 is a high-performance laptop designed to balance style and functionality. Equipped with a 16-inch FHD anti-glare display, it offers a spacious, eye-friendly viewing experience. The Intel Core i5-12450H processor, coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, ensures smooth performance for both work and study. Its sleek, space-gray aluminum body, combined with a lightweight design and 65W Type-C fast charging, makes it ideal for on-the-go professionals. The laptop also features a 720P HD webcam for clear video calls and a Type-C port supporting multiple functions.

Specifications of Honor Magicbook X16 CPU: Intel Core i5-12450H (2.0 GHz base, up to 4.4 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 16-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Gaming laptops

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is a robust 15.6-inch laptop designed for high performance and gaming. It features a vibrant FHD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating, ensuring smooth and clear visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD (expandable up to 1 TB), it offers excellent speed and storage. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card enhances gaming and graphic-intensive tasks, while the advanced cooling system keeps temperatures in check.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop CPU: Intel Core i5-12450HX (2.4 GHz base, up to 4.4 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR5-4800

Storage: 512 GB SSD (expandable up to 1 TB)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB GDDR6

MSI Thin 15 is a sleek and powerful laptop designed for both performance and portability. With a 40 cm FHD display boasting a 144 Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC color gamut, it delivers sharp and smooth visuals. The Intel Core i5-12450H processor, paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, ensures responsive performance for various tasks. Equipped with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, it’s well-suited for gaming and graphic-intensive applications. The laptop features Windows 11 Home pre-installed and comes with the MSI Center software for enhanced functionality.

Specifications of MSI Thin 15 CPU: Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 (8 GB x 2)

Storage: 512 GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD

Display: 40 cm FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4 GB GDDR6

Dell Alienware x16 is a high-end gaming laptop that pushes the boundaries of performance and visual excellence. Featuring a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time, it delivers incredibly smooth and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a massive 2 TB SSD, it provides exceptional speed and storage capacity. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card ensures top-tier gaming and creative performance. The laptop also includes advanced cooling, a CherryMX mechanical keyboard with customizable RGB lighting, and comprehensive connectivity options.

Specifications of Dell Alienware x16 CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HK (4.10 GHz base, up to 5.40 GHz)

RAM: 32 GB LPDDR5, 6000 MHz

Storage: 2 TB SSD

Display: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz, 3 ms

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB GDDR6

Laptop for video editing

ASUS Vivobook 16 is a sleek and powerful laptop designed to handle demanding tasks and provide an excellent user experience. With a 40.64 cm FHD+ display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare coating, it offers clear and immersive visuals. The Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD ensure exceptional performance for both professional and personal use. This model includes a fingerprint reader for added security, a backlit keyboard for ease of typing in low light, and a numeric keypad for enhanced productivity.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16 CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen)

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 40.64 cm FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10 aspect ratio

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 is a top-tier gaming laptop engineered for ultimate performance and immersive experiences. Featuring a 40.64 cm QHD+ Mini-LED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness, it delivers stunning visuals and fluid gameplay. Powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a massive 2 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, it handles demanding applications and games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU ensures high-fidelity graphics perfect for video editing, while the anti-glare coating and backlit keyboard enhance usability in various lighting conditions.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX (2.2 GHz base, up to 5.8 GHz)

RAM: 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

Storage: 2 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz, Mini-LED, 1100 nits

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB GDDR6

MSI Modern 15 H combines sleek design with high performance, making it a versatile choice for both work and casual use. It features a 40 cm FHD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC colour gamut, providing clear and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, it offers robust performance and ample storage. The integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensures smooth graphics for everyday tasks. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with pre-installed MSI Center software for enhanced functionality.

Specifications of MSI Modern 15 H CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H (up to 5.4 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 (8 GB x 2)

Storage: 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD

Display: 40 cm FHD (1920 x 1080), 60 Hz

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

FAQs Question : What are the benefits of thin and light laptops? Ans : Thin and light laptops are designed for portability and ease of use on the go. They are typically more compact, weigh less, and have longer battery life compared to bulkier laptops. This makes them ideal for students, professionals, and frequent travellers who need a computer that's easy to carry around. Question : How do gaming laptops differ from regular laptops? Ans : Gaming laptops are equipped with high-performance components, such as powerful GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), fast processors, and advanced cooling systems. These features are essential for running demanding games smoothly. They often have higher resolution displays, faster refresh rates, and improved audio quality compared to regular laptops. Question : Are thin and light laptops less powerful than traditional laptops? Ans : Thin and light laptops may have less powerful components compared to traditional, bulkier laptops due to space and cooling constraints. However, many modern thin and light laptops offer a good balance between performance and portability, with many equipped to handle everyday tasks and even some light gaming or content creation. Question : What should I look for in a gaming laptop? Ans : When choosing a gaming laptop, look for a powerful GPU, a fast processor (such as Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7), sufficient RAM (at least 16 GB), and a high-refresh-rate display (120Hz or higher). Good cooling solutions and a robust build quality are also important for maintaining performance during long gaming sessions. Question : Can I upgrade the components of a thin and light laptop? Ans : Upgradability in thin and light laptops is often limited compared to larger, bulkier laptops. Many of these laptops have components like RAM and storage soldered to the motherboard, making upgrades difficult or impossible. It's important to choose a model with sufficient specs for your needs at the time of purchase, as upgrades may be challenging later on.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

