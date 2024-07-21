The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2024, and if you haven't yet upgraded your home entertainment, now is the time to act. With massive discounts of up to 65% on a vast selection of TVs and projectors, you can transform your living room into a cinematic paradise or create an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Prime Day's offerings cater to every entertainment need. Top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more are offering irresistible discounts on their cutting-edge models, so you can finally get that premium TV or projector you've been dreaming of.

But don't wait too long! These deals are disappearing fast as Prime Day 2024 comes to a close at midnight. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your entertainment setup and create unforgettable memories with friends and family. Explore the remaining deals and discover the perfect TV or projector to redefine your home entertainment experience.

1. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 40-inch S Series, available at a discount during Amazon Prime Day sale, offers a budget-friendly option for those seeking a Full HD smart TV experience. The bezel-less design and AI Picture Engine 2.0 enhance visuals, while Dolby Audio provides decent sound quality. The Android TV platform offers access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. However, the 1GB RAM might limit multitasking capabilities for some users.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone Output

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Built-In WiFi, Screen Mirroring, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L, featured in Amazon Prime Day sale, is a premium option for those seeking a top-notch viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and X1 4K processor deliver stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. The open baffle speaker design with Dolby Audio provides immersive sound, and the Google TV platform offers a smooth and intuitive user experience with access to a wide range of apps.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV, available on Amazon, is a top-of-the-line option for those seeking the best picture quality and immersive experience. The OLED display delivers perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and vibrant colours. The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen5 enhances picture and sound quality, while the webOS smart platform offers a smooth user experience with access to a wide range of apps and features.

Specifications of LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer

4. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

The Samsung 65-inch QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV is a feature-packed option for those seeking a large-screen entertainment experience. The QLED display delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, while the Quantum Processor Lite 4K ensures smooth performance. The 20W speakers with OTS Lite provide decent sound quality, and the SmartThings Hub functionality allows you to control your smart home devices from the TV. However, the 50Hz refresh rate might not be suitable for gamers.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate : 50 Hertz

Connectivity : 3 Hdmi Ports, 2 X Usb-A Usb Ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (Hdmi-Cec), Ethernet (Lan) Port, Digital Audio Out (Optical), Rf In (Terrestrial / Cable Input / Satellite Input)

Sound: 20W Output- 2CH, Powerful Speakers with OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony

Smart TV Features : Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub / Matter Hub / IoT-Sensor Funtionality, Apple AirPlay, Multi View, Daily+, Mobile to TV Mirroring, TV initiate mirroring, Sound Mirroring, Wireless TV On, Tap View

Display: Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Quantum HDR, Support, Dual LED, Supreme UHD Dimming, Contrast Enhancer, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Upscaling, Filmmaker Mode

Best 3 features of the top TV on Amazon Prime Day sale:

Best TV on Amazon Prime Day Sale Resolution Display Technology Smart TV Features Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV 4K Ultra HD QLED Bixby, SmartThings Hub Portronics Beem 420 Led Projector 1080p Full HD LED - TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast

More deals on TVs during Amazon Prime Day sale:

5. Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector

The Portronics Beem 420, available at a discount during Amazon Prime Day sales, delivers a decent home theater experience with its 1080p Full HD resolution and 3200 lumens brightness. The 250-inch maximum screen size is impressive, and the 30,000-hour lamp life ensures longevity. Multiple connectivity options cater to various devices, and the built-in 5-watt Bluetooth speaker offers convenient audio. However, the manual focus and limited brightness might be drawbacks for some users.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Brightness: 3200 Lumens (300 ANSI)

Display Size: Up to 250 inches

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, microSD, Bluetooth

Speaker: 5-watt Bluetooth speaker

6. Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector

The Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector, featured in Amazon Prime Day deals, offers a convenient way to access streaming content with its Android 11-based OS and built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video. While its 720p HD resolution might not be the sharpest, the 2000 lumens brightness is adequate for well-lit rooms. The automatic keystone correction and adjustable screen size add to its user-friendliness. However, the 3-watt speaker might lack power for larger spaces.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector:

Resolution: 720p HD

Brightness: 2000 lumens

Display Size: 40 to 150 inches

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Speaker: 3-watt speaker

Features: Auto keystone correction, screen mirroring

7. ZEBRONICS New Launch PIXAPLAY 55 Smart Projector

The Zebronics PIXAPLAY 5 promises an immersive home theatre experience with its massive 150-inch screen size and, 8000 lumens brightness. The 1080p Full HD resolution delivers sharp visuals, and the long-lasting LED lamp ensures years of use. While it boasts various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, the lack of a built-in battery might limit its portability.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 Smart Projector:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Brightness: 8000 Lumens

Display Size: Up to 150 inches

Lamp Life: 50,000 hours

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, microSD

Features: Built-in speaker, app support, Miracast, iOS screen mirroring

8. EGate i9 Pro-Max 6900 Lumens Bluetooth Projector

The EGate i9 Pro-Max is a feature-rich projector offered on Amazon Prime Day sale with an impressive 6900 lumens brightness and support for both Full HD 1080p and 4K content. Its 210-inch maximum screen size and 30,000-hour lamp life promise a long-lasting entertainment experience. Multiple connectivity options cater to various devices, and the dedicated keystone correction knob ensures easy setup. However, the 3-watt speaker might not deliver the most powerful audio for large rooms.

Specifications of EGate i9 Pro-Max Bluetooth Projector:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p Native, 4K Support

Brightness: 6900 Lumens LED

Display Size: Up to 210 inches (534 cm)

Contrast Ratio: 2000:1 (static), 10,000:1 (dynamic)

Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Audio Out, SD Card

Speaker: 3-watt built-in

Features: Keystone correction, digital zoom, front/rear projection

Best 3 features of the top projectors on Amazon Prime Day sale:

Best projector Resolution & Brightness Connectivity Options Screen Size (inches) Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector 1080p Full HD, 3200 Lumens HDMI, USB, microSD, Bluetooth Up to 250 Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector 720p HD, 2000 Lumens Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 40 to 150 ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 Smart Projector 1080p Full HD, 8000 Lumens Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB Up to 150 EGate i9 Pro-Max 6900 Lumens Bluetooth Projector 1080p Full HD, 6900 Lumens 2 x HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Audio Out, SD Card Up to 210

More projector deals on Amazon Prime Day sale:

FAQs

Question : Which is better for home entertainment: a TV or a projector?

Ans : It depends on your preferences and budget. TVs offer brighter images and are generally easier to set up, making them suitable for everyday viewing. Projectors provide a larger screen experience and cinematic feel but might require a dedicated dark room and additional audio setup.

Question : What are the advantages of a 4K TV over a Full HD TV?

Ans : 4K TVs offer four times the resolution of Full HD TVs, resulting in sharper details, more vibrant colors, and a more immersive viewing experience. This is especially noticeable on larger screens and for high-quality content like 4K Blu-ray movies and streaming services.

Question : What is HDR, and why is it important in a TV?

Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology that enhances the contrast and color range of an image, resulting in more realistic and vibrant visuals. Look for TVs that support HDR10 or Dolby Vision for the best experience.

Question : What is a smart TV, and what are its benefits?

Ans : Smart TVs have built-in internet connectivity and offer access to various streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. They often come with features like voice control, screen mirroring, and web browsing, making them more versatile than traditional TVs.

Question : What factors should I consider when choosing a projector?

Ans : Consider the projector's resolution, brightness (measured in lumens), contrast ratio, throw distance (distance between the projector and the screen), and connectivity options. Also, think about the size of the room and the ambient light conditions where you'll be using it.

