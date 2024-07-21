Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 ends in an hour: Last chance for up to 65% off on washing machines, ACs, TVs, and more. Don't miss out!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is ending soon, with just one hour left for shoppers to take advantage of incredible discounts. This annual event, eagerly awaited by millions, offers significant savings on various products. Shoppers can find deals of up to 65% off on essential home appliances like washing machines, air conditioners, and televisions, along with various other items. As the clock ticks down, now is the perfect time to make those last-minute purchases and secure unbeatable prices.

Whether you're upgrading your home electronics, stocking up on household necessities, or treating yourself to something special, this sale has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the final moments of Prime Day; log in to your Amazon account and grab the best deals before time runs out. Happy shopping!

Read Less Read More Enjoy up to 45% off on Laptops at the Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop offers a powerful gaming experience with its 13th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, it ensures smooth gameplay and ample storage. The 15.6" FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate enhances your gaming visuals. This laptop is perfect for avid gamers seeking performance and reliability. Its backlit keyboard adds convenience for late-night gaming sessions, and it makes an excellent gift for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD

Graphics & Display: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 15.6" FHD 120Hz

Special features: Backlit Keyboard, Dedicated Graphics Card

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines performance and portability with its 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and integrated graphics. This thin and light laptop, weighing just 1.6 kg, is perfect for professionals and students on the go. It features a 15" FHD IPS display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers quick performance and ample storage. The backlit keyboard and built-in Alexa add convenience, while its long battery life and rapid charge support ensure productivity throughout the day.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM & Storage: 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD

Display: 15" FHD IPS, 300 Nits Brightness

Special features: Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

Enjoy up to 65% off on smart TVs at the Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV brings exceptional visual quality to your home entertainment with its 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Perfect for streaming your favourite shows and movies, it offers access to popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With Google TV and built-in Google Assistant, you can easily find and control content using voice commands. Its wide colour gamut and Vivid Picture Engine ensure a vibrant viewing experience, making it a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Display: 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Sound: 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Special features: Google TV, Built-In Chromecast

4. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 43-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers a superb viewing experience with 4K AI upscaling and Dolby Vision. Perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers, it features multiple picture modes, including AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus. The built-in Google Assistant and voice control offer hands-free convenience, while the wide range of supported apps ensures endless entertainment options. Its adaptive light sensor and precision colour technology provide vibrant, true-to-life visuals, making it an excellent addition to any modern home.

Specifications of Hisense 43-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Display: 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Sound: 24W Output, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Digital

Special features: Google Assistant, AI Sports Mode

Enjoy up to 55% off on refrigerators at the Amazon Prime Day Sale

5. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for larger families, offering a 343-litre capacity and efficient cooling with its frost-free technology. It features a smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency and reduced noise. The convertible option allows you to convert the freezer to a fridge for extra space when needed. Special features like Multi Air Flow and Express Freeze ensure even cooling and quick freezing, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Capacity: 343 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

Special features: Convertible, Smart Diagnosis

6. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator provides efficient cooling and flexible storage with its convertible modes. Suitable for small families, it features a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quieter operation. The refrigerator offers a capacity of 236 litres and includes a digital display for easy temperature control. Special features like Power Cool and Coolpack ensure your food stays fresh for longer, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

Special features: Convertible, Digital Display

Enjoy up to 55% off on ACs at the Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 5 in 1 convertible feature, ideal for various room sizes and cooling needs. Equipped with a golden fin evaporator and an antiviral + PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and efficient air. This AC is designed to perform even in high temperatures up to 52°C and includes a turbo cool function for rapid cooling. The inverter compressor adjusts power based on room temperature, while the stabiliser-free operation and hidden LED display add to its convenience.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides efficient cooling with its patented inverter swing compressor and high ambient operation capability of up to 52°C. The Dew Clean technology ensures healthy air, while the PM 2.5 filter captures airborne particles for a cleaner environment. This AC features a triple display and 3D airflow for uniform cooling across the room, making it suitable for small to medium-sized spaces. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance and reduces maintenance needs.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Cooling Power: 17100 BTUs

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter

Best deals on mobile phones at the Prime Day Sale

Best deals on washing machines at the Prime Day Sale

Best deals on home appliances at the Prime Day Sale

Best deals on tablets at the Prime Day Sale

Best deals on luggage sets at the Prime Day Sale

With just one hour left in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, this is your final chance to snag incredible deals on top products. Don’t miss out on savings of up to 65% on electronics, appliances, and more. Act quickly and complete your purchases before the sale ends!

FAQs Question : When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale end? Ans : The sale ends in just one hour, so make sure to complete your purchases soon to take advantage of the discounts. Question : How can I find the best deals during the sale? Ans : Use the Amazon app or website to browse top deals, check the “Today's Deals” section, and look for special Prime Day offers. Filtering by category or searching for specific items can also help. Question : Are there any additional discounts or promotions available? Ans : Some deals may have extra discounts for Prime members or offer cashback through Amazon’s credit cards. Check the product pages for any additional promotions Question : What should I do if I encounter issues with my order? Ans : Contact Amazon customer service through the app or website. They offer support for order issues, returns, and refunds to ensure a smooth shopping experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!