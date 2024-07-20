Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Enjoy up to 65% off on the best TVs from top brands like Samsung and LG. Don't miss out on these incredible deals!

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 is here, offering unbeatable deals on the best TVs from top brands like Samsung and LG. This Prime Day, you can enjoy up to a 65% discount on a wide range of televisions, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. Whether you're looking for a cutting-edge 4K TV, a smart TV with all the latest features, or a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality, the Amazon Prime Day sale has something for everyone.

With Prime Day TV deals, you can get your hands on the latest models from the biggest TV brands at a fraction of the usual cost. These discounts make it easier than ever to experience the stunning picture quality, advanced smart features, and sleek designs of the best TVs on the market. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your viewing experience with top-rated televisions at unbeatable prices.

Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale to find the perfect TV for your needs, whether it's for binge-watching your favourite shows, enjoying the latest movies, or playing video games. Hurry, these deals won't last long, so grab your favourite Prime Day TV deals while you can!

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black) offers stunning 4K resolution with vibrant colours and sharp details. With built-in Google TV, enjoy seamless streaming of your favourite shows and movies. This television supports Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, grab this TV at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on the best TVs and Prime Day TV deals for your home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in streaming apps

Audio: Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) is a top choice in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Enjoy stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colours with Triluminos Pro, and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos. With Google TV, access all your favourite apps and content seamlessly. Don’t miss out on Prime Day TV deals for the best TVs like this Sony Bravia, offering excellent features and incredible discounts on television.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in apps

Audio: Dolby Atmos

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Smart LED TV

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV (black) is a highlight of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Experience vivid 4K resolution, dynamic crystal colour, and a sleek design. The TV offers smart features, including access to popular streaming apps and voice control. Don't miss Prime Day TV deals on the best TVs like this Samsung model for top-notch performance and incredible savings on television.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Smart LED TV Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Access to streaming apps and voice control

Colour Technology: Dynamic Crystal Colour

Similar TVs for you with the Amazon Prime Day sale

4. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Dark Iron Grey) is a standout in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Enjoy stunning 4K resolution, immersive audio, and smart features like webOS for seamless streaming. This TV offers superior picture quality and a sleek design. Take advantage of Prime Day TV deals to get one of the best TVs at an incredible price.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: webOS with streaming app access

Audio: Immersive sound technology

5. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV (Black) offers stunning picture quality and vibrant colours. This TV comes with a free Fire TV Stick for seamless streaming after installation. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day sale to grab one of the best TVs with advanced QLED technology at an incredible price.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Technology: Super QLED

Bonus: Free Fire TV Stick

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV (Glossy Black) is perfect for small spaces, offering crisp visuals and smart features for seamless streaming. This TV combines affordability with Samsung's renowned quality, making it a great choice during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Don't miss out on one of the best TVs available at unbeatable Prime Day TV deals.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Technology: Smart LED

Colour: Glossy Black

7. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) QLED Google TV

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (black) delivers stunning visuals and smart functionality for an immersive viewing experience. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale to grab one of the best TVs at an unbeatable price. This television offers advanced features and a sleek design, making it a top pick for Prime Day TV deals.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) QLED Google TV Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Technology: QLED Smart Google TV

Colour: Black

8. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Google TV

OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV Q2 Pro in black offers exceptional picture quality and smart features for a premium viewing experience. With the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get one of the best TVs at a fantastic discount. This television is perfect for those seeking top-notch performance and elegant design in their entertainment setup.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Google TV Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Technology: QLED Smart Google TV

Colour: Black

MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV in black brings stunning visuals and immersive sound to your living room. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale for substantial savings on this high-performance television. Enjoy vibrant colours, deep blacks, and smart features for a better viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV Screen Size: 138.8 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Technology: OLED Smart Android TV

Colour: Black

10. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV in grey offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K resolution and smart features powered by Google TV. Enhance your home entertainment setup with this sleek and stylish television, now available at significant discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Series: GloLED

Operating System: Google TV

Similar articles for you LED vs OLED vs QLED TV: Which one should you buy and why? A comprehensive comparison

FAQs Question : What makes the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV a good buy? Ans : The Mi X Series TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, a Smart Google TV platform for seamless streaming, and a sleek design. It also supports HDR10 for vibrant visuals. Question : How does the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stand out from other TVs? Ans : The Sony Bravia TV features exceptional picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced HDR support. Its Google TV integration offers a user-friendly interface and access to numerous apps and services. Question : Are there any special features of the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV? Ans : Yes, the Samsung D Series TV boasts Crystal 4K technology for clear and vibrant picture quality. It also includes the Vivid Pro mode, enhancing colour accuracy and brightness, perfect for watching sports and action movies. Question : What benefits does the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offer? Ans : The LG TV provides stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, AI-powered features for enhanced picture and sound quality, and seamless smart TV capabilities with WebOS, making it easy to access your favourite content. Question : Why should I consider the TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV? Ans : The TOSHIBA Super QLED TV delivers superior picture quality with Quantum Dot technology, ensuring vibrant and lifelike colours. It also comes with a free Fire TV Stick, adding more value to your purchase during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!