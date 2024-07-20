Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here, and Prime members are in luck. You can get up to 55% off on the best-selling and highly popular air conditioner models.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here with the best deals on air conditioners across categories. This is the best time for you to plan a purchase, as the deals and discounts are unmissable. Shop from top brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Carrier, Haier and more, while also looking at the newly launched models and brands. The weather is changing, and an air conditioner is a guaranteed relief from the humid and sweaty feeling indoors. As the name suggests, the sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, so if you're not a member yet! This might be the right time to become one.

Read Less Read More Best deals up to 55% off on 1 Ton ACs The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is bringing multiple cooling solutions for small rooms and spaces. 1 Ton ACs are ideal for rooms under 100 Sqft, and this is a good time to stop neglecting the smaller rooms, and make them cosier with a 1 Ton AC.

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a balance of performance and affordability. Its 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Mode caters to different needs, and the copper condenser ensures efficient cooling. While it lacks smart features, its reliable performance and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant make it a practical choice for small to medium-sized rooms. You can get it for ₹93/day (check T&C before availing this offer) during the Prime Day Sale.

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC is a smart cooling solution that prioritizes efficiency and comfort. Its True AI Mode intelligently adjusts cooling based on room conditions, while its 7-in-1 Convertible Modes offer flexibility. The PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control add convenience. However, the 30W audio might not be sufficient for some users. That being said, you can get home this AC by paying ₹72/day (check T&C before availing this offer) during the Prime Day Sale 2024.

More attractive 1 Ton AC options for you during Prime Day Sale:

Save big, up to 55% off on 1.5 Ton split AC This year's Prime Day offers steal deals on 1.5 Ton ACs, ideal for spaces between 110 Sqft and 160 Sqft. These powerful cooling companions come packed with features like inverter technology for energy efficiency, smart connectivity for convenient control. So, don't wait any longer and grab a 1.5 Ton AC for your room.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC offers a budget-friendly cooling solution with its 5-in-1 convertible mode, allowing you to adjust the cooling capacity to your needs. The copper condenser ensures efficient performance, while the anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter promote a healthier environment. However, it only has a 3-star energy rating, and the 2-way air swing might not be sufficient for larger rooms.

The LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC is a feature-rich option with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, allowing intelligent and flexible temperature control. The HD filter with antivirus protection and Dual Inverter Compressor offer a clean and efficient cooling experience. However, the 3-star energy rating might be a concern for those seeking maximum energy efficiency.

More 1.5 Ton AC options for you to look at during the Prime Day Sale 2024:

Don't miss out on up to 55% off on 2 Ton AC Ideal for areas between 150-240 Sqft, 2 Ton ACs are cooling powerhouses offering features like inverter technology for energy efficiency, smart controls for convenience, and advanced filtration for cleaner air. Don't miss out on these deals to create a comfortable oasis in your home.

The Carrier 2 Ton Inverter AC is a flexible cooling solution for large rooms, offering six cooling modes through its Flexicool technology for customized comfort and up to 50% energy savings. Its copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection promises durability and efficient cooling, while the dual filtration system with HD and PM 2.5 filters ensures clean air. However, the 3-star energy rating might be a concern for those seeking maximum efficiency. You can bring the product home at ₹91/day (check T&C before availing this offer).

The Samsung 2 Ton Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter AC offers convenient control and customization through its 5-in-1 convertible modes and smart features. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the AC from your smartphone or voice assistant, while the copper condenser and anti-bacterial filter ensure efficient and hygienic cooling. However, the 3-star energy rating might not be the most energy-efficient option available.

More attractive 2 Ton AC options for you:

FAQs Question : I'm confused about the different AC capacities. Which one is right for my room? Ans : The ideal AC capacity depends on the size of your room and other factors like ceiling height, sunlight exposure, and number of occupants. A general rule of thumb is: Up to 100 sq ft: 1 Ton AC 110-150 sq ft: 1.5 Ton AC 151-240 sq ft: 2 Ton AC However, it's always best to consult an expert or use an online AC tonnage calculator for a more accurate estimate. Question : What's the difference between an inverter AC and a regular AC? Ans : Inverter ACs have a variable speed compressor that adjusts the cooling capacity based on the room's temperature, resulting in more consistent cooling, lower energy consumption, and quieter operation. Regular ACs have a fixed-speed compressor that turns on and off to maintain the desired temperature, which can lead to fluctuations and higher energy bills. Question : Is it worth paying extra for a higher star rating? Ans : Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, which translates to lower electricity bills in the long run. While they might have a higher upfront cost, the long-term savings can make them a worthwhile investment. Question : What are the benefits of smart ACs? Ans : Smart ACs offer features like Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control them remotely via your smartphone. They also often have features like voice control, scheduling, and energy monitoring, making them more convenient and efficient. Question : How often should I service my AC? Ans : Regular maintenance is crucial for optimal performance and longevity. It's recommended to service your AC at least once a year, preferably before the start of summer. This includes cleaning the filters, checking for refrigerant leaks, and ensuring the coils are clean and free of debris.

