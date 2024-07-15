Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: iPhone 13 for ₹47,999, iQOO Neo 9 Pro at ₹29,999 and other top deals you should know
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: iQOO Neo Pro, iPhone 13, honor x9b, OnePlus 12 and other top smartphones will get a masssive discount during the upcoming sale on Amazon starting from July 20.
Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is all set to commence from July 20 this year with a number of new launches and discounts on many popular devices like iQOO Neo 9 Pro, OnePlus 12, iPhone 13 and more. The much awaited sale will begin at July 20 at 12:00 AM and continue until July 21 at 11:59 PM.