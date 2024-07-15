Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is all set to commence from July 20 this year with a number of new launches and discounts on many popular devices like iQOO Neo 9 Pro, OnePlus 12, iPhone 13 and more. The much awaited sale will begin at July 20 at 12:00 AM and continue until July 21 at 11:59 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Day bank offers and new launches: Amazon is providing a discount of 10% while making the payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank and SBI cards.

The new smartphone launches during the Prime Day Sale include Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Motorola razr 50 Ultra and Lava Blaze X among others. Meanwhile, there will also new variants of Redmi 13 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, realme GT 6T 5G and OnePlus 12R which will be launched during the upcoming sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top deals during Prime Day Sale 2024: 1) iPhone 13: Amazon says iPhone 13 will be available at a price of ₹47,999 after bank offers during the Prime Day sale. However, e-commerce giant did not reveal which storage variant of the iPhone 13 will be available at this discounted price.

2) Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available at a price of ₹74,999 after coupond discounts and bank offers while there will also be a No Cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 FE will be available at a price of ₹26,999 including bank offer and a option of 6 month No Cost EMI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) OnePlus: OnePlus 12 will be available at a price of ₹52,999 including bank offers during the Prime Day Sale. Moreover, there will be option of up to 12 months of No Cost EMI and up to ₹12,000 additional discount on exchange of select devices.

OnePlus 12R 16 GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be available at a discounted price of ₹40,999 after bank discount and coupon offers. There will also be an option of additional ₹5,000 off via exhange and up to 9 months of No Cost EMI.

OnePlus will also release a new ‘Ultra Orange’ colur variant of the Nord CE 4 Lite and 'Sunset Dune' colourway of the OnePlus 12R. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) iQOO: Perhaps for the first time, iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available for a discounted price of ₹29,999 (including bank offers) during the Prime Day sale. Moreover, there will also be an option of getting an additional ₹2,000 discount when exchanging an old device.

5) Realme: Without revealing the exact price, Amazon says Realme GT 6T will be available at a discounted price during the Prime Day sale and there will also be a new ‘Miracle Purple’ colourway for the popular mid-range device.

Meanwhile, Narzo 70x will be available for a price of ₹11,749 (after bank offers) and Narzo 70 Pro will be available for ₹15,249 after bank discount and coupon offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Honor: Honor X9b will be available for a price of ₹17,999, after bank discount and coupon offer, during the upcoming sale. Moreover, Honor's upcoming 200 5G series will also go on first sale during the Prime Day sale.

