The Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 is here, bringing mind-blowing deals on essential kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, and blenders. This Prime Day, you can upgrade your kitchen arsenal with top-of-the-line products at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for a powerful mixer grinder to simplify your cooking, an air fryer to make healthier meals, or a versatile blender for smoothies and sauces, the Prime Day deals have you covered.

Amazon Prime Day is known for offering significant discounts, and this year is no exception. You can find up to 70% off on the best mixer grinders, air fryers, and blenders from leading brands. These deals are exclusively available to Prime members, making it the perfect time to join if you haven't already. The sale includes a wide range of models, ensuring that there is something for every kitchen need and budget.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. It's the ideal opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances and enjoy substantial savings. Make sure to check out the best Prime Day deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, and blenders before they're gone. Happy shopping!

Read Less Read More Amazon Prime Day deals on mixer grinders

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black is a powerhouse for your kitchen. Featuring a robust 1000W motor and four versatile jars, it's perfect for grinding, mixing, and blending tasks. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab this top-tier mixer grinder at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on Prime Day deals to upgrade to one of the best mixer grinders available and upgrade your culinary experience with Bosch's exceptional performance and reliability.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder Motor Power: 1000W

Number of Jars: 4

Colour: Black

Brand: Bosch

Philips 750 Watt Mixer Grinder comes with 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars and features a 3-speed control with a pulse function, making it a versatile kitchen appliance. Its robust 750W motor ensures efficient grinding. The mixer grinder is designed for durability and performance, perfect for daily use. Don't miss out on this deal during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. Grab this among the best mixer grinders in the Prime Day deals.

Specifications of Philips 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Motor Power: 750W

Number of Jars: 3

Speed Control: 3-speed with pulse

Colour: Black

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder comes with 4 jars, including 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar. It features 4 super-efficient stainless blades and a robust 750W motor, ensuring versatile and powerful performance. The mixer grinder also comes with a 2-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for your kitchen. Don’t miss out on this top deal during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. Grab one of the best mixer grinders in the Prime Day deals.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder Motor Power: 750W

Number of Jars: 4 (3 stainless steel jars + 1 juicer jar)

Blades: 4 super-efficient stainless blades

Warranty: 2 years

ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder features a powerful 500W motor and long-lasting shockproof ABS body. It utilises Nano-Grinding Technology for efficient and smooth performance. The heavy-duty motor ensures durability and reliability. This mixer grinder comes with a 2-year warranty, making it a smart choice for your kitchen. Don’t miss out on this top deal during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024. Grab one of the best mixer grinders in the Prime Day deals.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Motor Power: 500W

Number of Jars: 2

Body Material: Shockproof ABS

Warranty: 2 years

Similar mixer grinders for you with Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day deals on air fryers

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer features 360° high-speed air circulation technology and a powerful 1200W motor. It includes a non-stick 4.2L basket, making it easy to cook healthy meals with minimal oil. Available in a stylish green colour, this air fryer is a must-have kitchen gadget. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 to get one of the best air fryers at an unbeatable price. Don't miss these Prime Day deals.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Air Circulation Technology: 360° High Speed

Power: 1200W

Basket Capacity: 4.2L

Colour: Green

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 features a touch panel and uses up to 90% less fat, making it ideal for healthy cooking. With a 1400W motor and 4.1-litre capacity, it offers a 7 pre-set menu and Rapid Air Technology for quick and efficient cooking. Available in black, it's perfect for large meals. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 to get one of the best air fryers at an unbeatable price. Don't miss these Prime Day deals.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer Control: Touch Panel

Power: 1400W

Capacity: 4.1L

Technology: Rapid Air Technology

Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L features 10 in 1 functions, a digital display and touch panel, transparent window, illuminated chamber, turbo air circulation, oil-free cooking, and auto pause/start. This black air fryer is perfect for versatile and healthy cooking. Don't miss the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 to grab one of the best air fryers at a great price. These Prime Day deals make it an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer Capacity: 4.5L

Functions: 10 Preset Menu

Control: Digital Display & Touch Panel

Features: Turbo Air Circulation, Auto Pause/Start

AGARO Regency Air Fryer for Home features a 12L capacity and 1800W power, making it ideal for family use. With a digital display and 9 preset menus, this versatile electric air fryer toaster oven can bake, roast, toast, and defrost. The trendy silver design adds style to any kitchen. Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 for unbeatable Prime Day deals on the best air fryers like this one.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer Capacity: 12L

Power: 1800W

Control: Digital Display

Functions: 9 Preset Menu

Similar air fryers for you with Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day deals on blenders

Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, with a powerful 500W motor and 22000 RPM speed, is perfect for blending and grinding. It features stainless steel blades and comes with 2 unbreakable jars. The package includes an exclusive recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Enjoy a 2-year warranty on this versatile blender. Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 for the best Prime Day deals on blenders like this one.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Blender Motor Power: 500W

Speed: 22000 RPM

Blades: Stainless Steel

Jars: 2 Unbreakable Jars

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder, a versatile smoothie maker with a powerful 500W motor. It comes with 3 jars and 2 blades, perfect for all your blending needs. Enjoy healthy and delicious smoothies effortlessly. Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 for the best Prime Day deals on blenders like this one.

Specifications of NutriPro Smoothie Maker Motor Power: 500W

Jars: 3

Blades: 2

Functions: Juicer, Mixer, Grinder

GaxQuly Electric Juicer, featuring a 6-blade design, is a rechargeable portable USB bottle blender and shaker juicer. With a 400ml capacity, this versatile juicer mixer grinder is perfect for smoothies on the go. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 for unbeatable Prime Day deals on the best blenders like this option - bring one home today!

Specifications of GaxQuly Electric Juicer Blades: 6

Capacity: 400ml

Rechargeable: Yes, via USB

Portable: Yes

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender is a powerful smoothie maker with a 500W motor running at 22000 RPM. It features a 100% full copper motor, two unbreakable jars, and stainless steel blades. This stylish red blender also includes a recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and comes with a 2-year warranty. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 to get the best Prime Day deals on blenders like this top-rated model.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender Motor: 500W, 22000 RPM

Material: Full copper motor

Jars: 2 unbreakable

Blades: Stainless steel

Similar blenders for you with Amazon Prime Day sale

Similar articles for you Best alternatives to Philips air fryers: Explore the top 10 options with affordable price tags and advanced features

FAQs Question : What are the best blenders to buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale? Ans : During the Amazon Prime Day sale, top-rated blenders like the Wonderchef Nutri-blend, NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder, and GaxQuly Electric Juicer offer great deals. These blenders are known for their powerful motors, durable materials, and versatile functionalities. Question : Which air fryers have the best deals on Prime Day? Ans : The Amazon Prime Day sale features significant discounts on popular air fryers such as the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90, Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer, and AGARO Regency Air Fryer. These models are praised for their advanced technologies, large capacities, and health-friendly cooking methods. Question : What features should I look for in the best mixer grinders on Prime Day? Ans : Look for mixer grinders with powerful motors (750W or higher), multiple jars, stainless steel blades, and safety features. Top deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale include the Bosch TrueMixx Pro, Philips HL7756/01, Prestige Iris Plus, and ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinders. Question : How do air fryers contribute to healthier cooking? Ans : Air fryers use rapid air circulation technology to cook food with little to no oil, reducing fat content by up to 90%. Models like the PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 and Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer available on Prime Day are excellent choices for healthier cooking. Question : Are blenders available on Prime Day suitable for making smoothies? Ans : Yes, blenders like the Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ and NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder are perfect for making smoothies. These blenders, available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, offer high-speed motors and durable blades, ensuring smooth and consistent blends.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!