The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 may not be live yet, but you can still avail unbeatable deals on gaming laptops. This year, Amazon is offering exciting pre-deals with discounts of up to 41% on top 8 gaming laptops, making it the perfect opportunity for gamers to upgrade their gaming rigs without paying the full price.

Whether you're looking for powerful processors, high refresh rate screens, or top-notch graphics cards, these gaming laptop deals as part of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 have something for every gaming enthusiast.

From brands like ASUS, Acer, HP, and more, the selection includes laptops that cater to various gaming needs and preferences. With such significant savings, now is the best time to invest in a gaming laptop that delivers exceptional performance and unmatched gameplay. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers - explore the top picks and secure your ultimate gaming machine during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

1. Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/6GB RTX 3050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG

The Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop is a top choice for the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Featuring 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 6GB RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers outstanding performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay. This premium metal body laptop, in steel grey, weighs just 1.99kg, making it portable and stylish. Equipped with Windows 11 Home and WiFi 6, it offers advanced connectivity and the latest OS features. Don’t miss this deal on a powerful gaming laptop during the sale.

Specifications of Acer ALG Gaming Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Graphics: 6GB RTX 3050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh rate

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Heavier than some other gaming laptops at 1.99kg High-performance 6GB RTX 3050 graphics for smooth gaming Premium metal body may be prone to scratches

2. Lenovo [Smartchoice] LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN

The Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX Gaming Laptop is a standout in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals. Featuring a 39.6cm FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it ensures a smooth gaming experience. It is also equipped with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB RTX 3050 graphics, allowing to deliver excellent performance as a gaming laptop. With Windows 11 and 100% sRGB, it provides amazing visuals. Despite its robust build, it weighs 2.4kg. Don’t miss this incredible deal on a powerful gaming laptop during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: 6GB RTX 3050

Display: 39.6cm (15.6-inch) FHD, 144Hz, 300 Nits, 100% sRGB

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX processor Heavier at 2.4kg, which might be less portable 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB for smooth, vibrant visuals Limited storage with only 512GB SSD compared to some competitors

3. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, 9ms response time, Dual speakers (Blue, 2.37 kg), fb0106AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a top choice for the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals on gaming laptops. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, this laptop ensures smooth gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate is ideal for stunning visuals, and it comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for ample storage and quick load times. Its additional features include a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and dual speakers. At 2.37 kg, it’s a robust yet portable gaming laptop perfect for gamers, especially at the limited-time price.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics: 4GB RTX 3050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate

Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 5600H and 4GB RTX 3050 GPU Heavier at 2.37 kg 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display Limited storage expandability (512GB SSD)

Also Read: Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

4. [Smart Choice] Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 300nits 144Hz (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.32Kg), 82K20289IN

Check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor, it delivers powerful performance for gaming. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, storage and multitasking are seamless. NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics enhance gaming experiences. This laptop includes Windows 11, Alexa integration, and a 3-month Game Pass, all packed in a sleek Shadow Black design weighing 2.32kg, making it a smart choice for gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 300 nits, 144Hz refresh rate

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor Limited storage capacity (512GB SSD) NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics for gaming Moderate RAM (8GB) for intensive multitasking

5. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/Silver/1.65 kg), M3500QC-L1502WS

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is a versatile creator and gaming laptop, during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and offers robust performance. The 15.6-inch FHD OLED display delivers vibrant visuals ideal for creators and gamers. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, storage and speed are optimised, making it a steal with Amazon pre-deals. NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB graphics will improve gaming experiences. Its features include Windows 11, backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, all in a lightweight silver design weighing 1.65 kg, making it perfect for both creativity and gaming.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD OLED

Memory: 16GB RAM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor performance Limited storage capacity (512GB SSD) Vibrant 15.6-inch FHD OLED display for vivid visuals Moderate graphics performance for intensive gaming tasks

Also Read: Convertible laptops vs tablets: A comprehensive comparison guide with top options you can buy

6. Lenovo LOQ AI Powered AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD IPS 144Hz 350Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.4Kg), 82XT004JIN

The Lenovo LOQ AI Powered gaming laptop is available for a great price with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre- deals. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, it delivers high-performance computing for gaming and productivity. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 350 nits brightness is designed for smooth and vibrant visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, storage and speed are optimised on this laptop for multitasking and gaming. NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB graphics add value to gaming experiences and this laptop includes Windows 11, Office 2021, a 3-month Game Pass, all housed in a stylish Storm Grey chassis weighing 2.4kg.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 350 nits

Memory: 16GB RAM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor Relatively heavy weight (2.4kg) for portability NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB graphics for smooth gaming performance Limited storage capacity (512GB SSD)

7. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, 9ms Response time (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.37 kg), fb0050AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is worth considering with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals. This laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU for a powerful gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time ensures smooth gameplay. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides enough storage and speed for gaming and multitasking. Features of this laptop include Windows 11, Microsoft Office, a backlit keyboard, all housed in a silver design weighing 2.37 kg, ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor Limited RAM (8GB DDR4) for intensive multitasking NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU for smooth gaming performance Relatively heavy weight (2.37 kg)

Also Read: Snapdragon X Elite laptops: Comprehensive buying guide to AI powered all day battery champions

8. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor- (16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-47 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inch) IPS Display

The Acer Nitro Gaming Laptop on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is a worthy consideration for your next purchase. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor and offers robust performance for gaming and multitasking. It also features 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, which means users can enjoy a smooth operation and ample storage. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card will improve gaming visuals, while its 15.6-inch IPS display provides vibrant colours and clarity. Equipped with Windows 11 Home, this laptop strikes the right balance between performance and design, making it an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor Limited graphics memory (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB) Ample RAM (16GB) and fast SSD (512GB) Moderate display size for some users (15.6-inch)

Top 3 features of the best gaming laptops with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals

Best gaming laptops Display Features Processing Features Colour Acer ALG 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, Premium Metal Body 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM Steel Grey Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 100% sRGB 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM Grey HP Victus 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, B&O Speakers AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 16GB DDR4 Blue Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz AMD Ryzen 5 5500H, 8GB RAM Shadow Black ASUS Vivobook 15.6-inch FHD OLED, Creator/Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 16GB RAM Silver Lenovo LOQ AI 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 350 nits AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 16GB RAM Storm Grey HP Victus 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, Backlit KB AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB DDR4 Silver Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch FHD IPS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM Black

Best overall gaming laptop with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals

The Acer ALG gaming laptop is worth considering with the ongoing pre-deals as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. It features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for seamless performance. In addition, it boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for smooth gaming. With a premium metal body in Steel Grey, weighing 1.99kg, it combines robust specs with a stylish design, perfect for gamers seeking both power and portability.

Also Read: Laptops vs desktops: A comprehensive comparison guide of power and portability

Best value for money gaming laptop with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre-deals

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED offers excellent value with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The pre-deals can give you a robust gaming experience at a reasonable price. This laptop features a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD OLED display and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB graphics, ideal for creators and gamers. With Windows 11, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor, all in a lightweight silver design weighing 1.65 kg, it balances performance and portability effectively.

Factors to consider while buying a new gaming laptop with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Here are seven factors to consider while buying a new gaming laptop during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

Performance: Look for a powerful processor (e.g., Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7), sufficient RAM (16GB or more), and a capable GPU (e.g., NVIDIA RTX 30 series) for smooth gaming.

Display: Opt for a high refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz or higher) and resolution (at least FHD) for immersive gaming experiences with minimal motion blur.

Storage: Consider SSD storage (preferably NVMe) for faster load times and responsiveness, with at least 512GB to accommodate large game files.

Build quality: Choose a durable chassis that can withstand long gaming sessions, preferably with good thermal management to prevent overheating.

Portability: Balance between performance and portability; lighter laptops (around 2 kg) are easier to carry, while heavier ones may offer better cooling and larger screens.

Battery life: Check for adequate battery life for gaming on the go, although gaming laptops generally require frequent charging due to high power consumption.

Additional features: Look for extras like a backlit keyboard, RGB lighting, advanced connectivity (Wi-Fi 6), and warranty options to enhance your gaming experience and ensure long-term satisfaction.

Similar articles for you

Best laptops for students in 2024: Top 8 budget to high-performance models, perfect for studying, projects and leisure

Best ASUS laptops for 2024: Top 9 picks that provide cutting-edge performance and innovation for every need

Best laptops for graphic designers: Bring your designs to life with top 8 options

Laptop buying guide for students: How to find the best laptops for students and our top picks

Best Acer laptops to buy in 2024: Top 9 options with cutting-edge technology for every need and budget

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal GPU for gaming laptops?

Ans : For optimal gaming performance, look for GPUs like NVIDIA's RTX 30 series or AMD's RX 6000 series. These offer high frame rates and support for ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics.

Question : How much RAM do I need for gaming?

Ans : Aim for at least 16GB of RAM for gaming laptops. This ensures smooth multitasking and allows games to run efficiently, especially for modern titles.

Question : Do gaming laptops overheat? How can I prevent it?

Ans : Gaming laptops can overheat due to their powerful components. Look for models with efficient cooling systems, like multiple heat pipes and powerful fans, and consider using a cooling pad for extended gaming sessions.

Question : What display features are important for gaming?

Ans : A high refresh rate (144Hz or higher) reduces motion blur and provides smoother gameplay. Additionally, choose at least a Full HD (1080p) resolution for clear visuals and consider options like IPS panels for better colour accuracy.

Question : Are gaming laptops good for tasks other than gaming?

Ans : Yes, gaming laptops with powerful processors and GPUs are excellent for tasks like video editing, graphic design, and running demanding software. They offer versatility, but may have shorter battery life compared to ultrabooks or business laptops.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!