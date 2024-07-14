The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is almost here, bringing fantastic discounts on a range of home appliances. This year, you can save up to 42% on pre-deals for air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators. Whether you're looking to upgrade your cooling system in preparation for the hot months, seeking a more efficient washing machine to ease your laundry chores, or needing a new refrigerator to keep your food fresh, this sale offers unbeatable prices.

The pre-deals feature top brands known for their quality and reliability, providing you with an excellent opportunity to enhance your home with high-performing appliances at reduced prices. Don’t miss out on these significant savings; check out the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 and take advantage of up to 42% off on your essential home appliances. Check out our top selection of washing machines, ACs, and refrigerators below.

Air conditioners - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals with up to 42% off

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a must-have in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. This model features a 5-in-1 convertible design, copper condenser, and an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean, efficient cooling. The slim white unit with a chrome deco strip adds style to any room. Don’t miss out on significant savings and enhance your home comfort with this high-quality AC during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. Enjoy cooling at home without any hassle.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

5-in-1 convertible design: Flexible cooling modes for efficiency

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter: Improved air quality

Copper condenser: Durable and efficient cooling

Energy efficiency: 3-star rating for power savings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible design flexible cooling modes Energy rating only 3-star efficiency Air filter anti-viral + PM 2.5 filtration Cost higher than budget models

2. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a standout option in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. It features a copper condenser and a PM 2.5 filter, allowing this model to ensure efficient cooling and clean air. With its compact design, it's perfect for small spaces. The 3-star rating offers a balance between performance and energy efficiency. Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals to get this high-quality AC at a great price today and enjoy premium cooling at home.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton for efficient cooling in small rooms

Condenser Type: Copper for enhanced durability and performance

PM 2.5 Filter: Improves air quality by filtering out harmful particles

Energy Rating: 3-star rating for balanced energy efficiency

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size ideal for small rooms Fixed speed less flexible cooling options Copper condenser durable and efficient Lower capacity may not suit larger spaces

Also Read: Best front load washing machines: Top 6 picks for superior and efficient laundry care at home

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 185V Vertis Elite, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is among the top choices in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. With this model, you get a copper condenser and a 2-in-1 adjustable mode for customised cooling. It also boasts a 5-star energy rating and ensures optimal efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. The white design complements any room decor and don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your home comfort at a great price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton for effective cooling in medium-sized rooms

Energy rating: 5-star for high energy efficiency

Condenser type: Copper for better performance and durability

Mode: 2-in-1 adjustable mode for customised cooling options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Window installation required Durable copper condenser Limited cooling capacity

Top 3 features of the best ACs with Amazon Prime Day 2024 pre deals

Best ACs Capacity AC Type Cooling Features Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Inverter Split 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed AC 0.8 Ton Fixed Speed Split PM 2.5 Filter Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton Inverter Window 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Washing machines - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals with up to 34% off

4. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a top choice in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. This washing machine features 5-star energy efficiency and Direct Drive Technology, it ensures quiet and reliable operation. The steam wash and 6 Motion DD features provide thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With Smart Diagnosis and an in-built heater for allergy care, this model offers advanced convenience. The design with a touch panel adds modern style to your laundry room. Don’t miss these savings during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals!

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Technology: Direct Drive

Features: Steam wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Higher price compared to basic models Direct Drive technology for less noise Limited capacity for large families

Also Read: Best top load washing machine: Top 8 perfect laundry companions to consider with high efficiency and performance

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. It features a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficient washing and drying. The Wind Jet Dry technology enhances drying performance, while the Rat Away feature protects the machine from rodents. Its grey design adds a modern touch to your laundry area. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your laundry experience at a great price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals!

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Technology: Wind Jet Dry for enhanced drying

Features: Rat Away feature for rodent protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Semi-automatic may require manual intervention Wind Jet Dry technology for faster drying Limited capacity for larger families

6. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a fantastic choice available in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. With a slim imperial silver design, this machine combines style and functionality. It offers advanced washing features, guaranteeing thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. The fully-automatic operation provides convenience, making laundry effortless. Its energy-efficient performance helps save on electricity bills. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your laundry experience at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals!

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg

Type: Fully automatic

Design: Imperial silver finish

Features: Advanced washing technology for efficient cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fully automatic for convenience Limited capacity for larger families Sleek design adds modern style May have a higher price compared to semi-automatic models

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with Amazon Prime Day 2024 pre deals

Best washing machines Capacity Washing Machine Type Washing Features LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic 7 Kg Fully Automatic Advanced Washing Technology LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Direct Drive, Steam Wash

Also Read: Best front load washing machines: Get superior cleaning performance with top 8 feature packed options

Refrigerators - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals with up to 41% off

7. Godrej 223 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 223 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a great pick in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. It features Nano Shield Technology and helps keep food fresh for longer by preventing bacterial growth. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency while providing optimal cooling. With a steel glow finish, this model adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your kitchen appliances at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals - at 41% off.

Specifications of Godrej 223 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 223 L

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Technology: Nano Shield Technology for freshness

Type: Inverter Frost Free Double Door

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Nano Shield Technology for enhanced freshness 2-star rating may have higher energy bills Inverter technology for energy efficiency Limited capacity for larger families

8. Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a worthy choice available in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals. This refrigerator features auto defrost technology for a hassle-free maintenance. It comes in a stylish silver finish and adds elegance to any kitchen. The Vitamagic technology helps maintain the freshness of fruits and vegetables, making it ideal for health-conscious users. Check out this opportunity to improve your kitchen with an efficient refrigerator at a great price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals!

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 192 L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Direct-Cool Single Door

Technology: Auto Defrost, Vitamagic for freshness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vitamagic technology for enhanced freshness Direct-cool may require manual defrosting 3-star energy rating for reasonable efficiency Limited capacity for larger households

Also Read: Best semi automatic washing machines: Top 8 efficient options for a smarter laundry routine

9. Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is aN option worth considering in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pee deals. You get a fridge in a black matte finish and a digital inverter with display, delivering energy efficiency and optimal cooling. Its convertible design allows for flexible storage options, making it perfect for varying needs. With ample space for your groceries, this refrigerator is perfect for all your needs. Check out this fantastic deal during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 pre deals!

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 236 L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Frost Free Double Door

Features: Digital Inverter with Display, Convertible design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible design for flexible storage 3-star rating may lead to higher energy bills Digital inverter for energy efficiency Limited capacity for larger families

Also Read: Best IFB 7kg front load washing machines: Top 6 options for efficient cleaning for your home

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators with Amazon Prime Day 2024 pre deals

Best refrigerators Capacity Fridge Type Cooling Features Godrej 223 L Nano Shield 223 L Frost Free Double Door Inverter Technology, Nano Shield Whirlpool 192 L Vitamagic PRO 192 L Direct-Cool Single Door Auto Defrost, Vitamagic Technology Samsung 236 L Convertible 236 L Frost Free Double Door Digital Inverter, Convertible Design

Similar articles for you

Best refrigerators under ₹25000 in India: Top 9 highly-rated budget picks of 2024

Best refrigerators to keep your food and beverages at bay from the heat: Top 8 picks for you

Double door Godrej refrigerators: Top 10 options to keep the drinks cool and fresh

Refrigerator buying guide: Know all important details such as types, main features before you opt for a fridge

FAQs

Question : What types of refrigerators are available during Amazon deals?

Ans : You can find various types, including top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side, and compact models, often with energy-efficient features and advanced technologies.

Question : Are there specific brands to look for in AC deals?

Ans : Popular brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Whirlpool often offer significant discounts during Amazon sales, featuring inverter technology and energy-efficient ratings.

Question : How can I determine the best washing machine for my needs?

Ans : Consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, type (front-load vs. top-load), and additional features like steam wash or smart technology when browsing deals.

Question : Do Amazon deals include extended warranties or protection plans?

Ans : Yes, many Amazon deals offer options for extended warranties or protection plans for appliances, providing peace of mind for your purchase.

Question : How can I find the best deals on these appliances?

Ans : Use Amazon's filters to sort by price, brand, or customer ratings. Also, keep an eye on limited-time offers and daily deals during major sales events.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!