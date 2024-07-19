Early deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 are here, offering huge discounts across various categories, including gadgets, electronics, home appliances, and more. Don't miss these limited-time offers to save big.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner, and early deals have already started rolling in. This year's sale promises to be bigger and better, offering impressive discounts on a wide array of products, particularly in the tech and home appliance categories. Shoppers can expect to find unbeatable prices on laptops, tablets, TVs, and home appliances from top brands. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, find a new work-from-home setup, or simply snag a deal on essential household gadgets, these early Prime Day deals are too good to pass up. Stay tuned as we dive into the best offers available now, so you can make the most of your shopping spree and score some incredible bargains before the main event begins.

Read Less Read More Save up to ₹ 45,000 on laptops Save up to ₹45,000 on top laptops during Amazon Prime Day 2024! Score unbeatable deals on upgrade and enjoy laptops from top brands at a fraction of the price.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features a 15 inches FHD display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It boasts a backlit keyboard, HD audio, and various ports, including USB-C and HDMI. With Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, and Xbox GamePass, it offers up to 8 hours of battery life, military-grade durability, and advanced smart learning features.

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop features a 15.6 inches FHD display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, and McAfee Security. The thin design includes various ports such as USB 3.2, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and Ethernet. It offers up to 4.40 GHz speed and integrated graphics.

Grab up to 60% off on tablets Grab up to 60% off on tablets this Amazon Prime Day 2024! Upgrade your tech with massive savings on the latest models and features.

The realme Pad 2, in Imagination Green, offers a 11.5 inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness. It features 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and an 8360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Running on realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, it provides a smooth and long-lasting performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9 inch WQXGA display with 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has 128GB storage, powered by the Exynos 1380 chip. The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and dual AKG speakers. It boasts an 8000mAh battery, dual SIM capability, and is weatherproof with IP68 rating for both the tablet and S Pen.

Up to 65% on TVs from top brands Enjoy up to 65% off on TVs from top brands this Amazon Prime Day 2024! Upgrade your home entertainment with incredible discounts.

TCL 55-inch QLED TV

The TCL 55-inch QLED TV offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features Google TV, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, and an AiPQ Pro Processor. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, it includes multiple eye care features, hands-free voice control, and a slim, unibody design. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. The TV comes with a 35W sound output, DTS Virtual, and Dolby Atmos audio system. The package includes the TV, audio cable, stand, remote control, and more, with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Sony 55-inch 4K LED TV

The Sony 55-inch 4K LED TV features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It comes with Google TV, voice search, Chromecast, and various streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV supports Apple Airplay, HomeKit, and Alexa. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports. It delivers 20W sound output with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. The package includes an AC power cord, remote control, table-top stand, user manual, and AAA batteries.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Grab up to 65% off on refrigerators Grab up to 65% off on refrigerators this Amazon Prime Day 2024! Find huge savings on top brands and upgrade your kitchen with the latest model.

The Haier 596L Side-by-Side Frost-Free Refrigerator offers a spacious convertible fridge space with a wide temperature range. Ideal for large families, it has a 204L freezer and a 392L fresh food capacity. Features include uniform cooling, an anti-bacterial gasket, a water dispenser, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The expert inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, low noise, and durability with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. Additional features include a stabilizer-free operation, LED lighting, jumbo ice maker, and an external digital display for temperature settings.

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door

The Samsung 653L Full-Sized Side-by-Side Frost-Free Refrigerator features a versatile 5-in-1 convertible mode, including Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes. With a fresh food capacity of 409L and a 244L freezer, it suits large families. The 3 Star energy rating and digital inverter compressor ensure efficient performance and low noise, with a 20-year warranty on the compressor. Additional features include Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, Smart Things App integration, power freeze and cool functions, fingerprint resistance, and stabilizer-free operation.

Up to 60% off on washing machines Up to 60% off on washing machines this Amazon Prime Day 2024! Refresh your laundry routine with unbeatable deals on top brands.

Bosch 9kg Front Load Washing Machine

The Bosch 9kg Front Load Washing Machine combines efficiency with advanced features. It offers a 9kg capacity, ideal for large families, and operates at 1200 RPM for effective water extraction and faster drying. Special features include a child lock, hygiene steam, drum clean, delay start, and an inbuilt heater. With a 5 Star energy rating, it ensures reduced electricity consumption. The machine includes cycle options like Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, and Heavy Duty.

The Samsung 8kg Front Load Washing Machine is a fully automatic model offering superior wash quality and energy efficiency. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, it ensures faster drying. Features include Inverter technology, child lock, hygiene steam, drum clean, and bubble technology. It has 21 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Baby Care. The machine is designed for large families, with a water pressure range of 50-800 KPa. It comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 20-year warranty on the DIT Motor.

FAQs Question : When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start and end? Ans : Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially kick off on July 20, 2024, and run through July 21, 2024. However, early deals are expected to start a few days before the official event. Question : Do I need to be a Prime member to access the deals? Ans : Yes, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale. Question : What types of products will be on sale during Prime Day? Ans : Amazon Prime Day 2024 will feature discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, and more. Popular categories often include laptops, tablets, TVs, and smart home devices. Question : Are there any special promotions or additional benefits for Prime members? Ans : Yes, in addition to the sale prices, Prime members may enjoy additional benefits such as early access to deals, exclusive offers, and special promotions like free shipping or additional discounts. Question : How can I stay updated on the best deals during Prime Day? Ans : To stay updated on the best deals, you can check Amazon’s Prime Day landing page frequently, sign up for deal notifications, and follow Amazon's social media channels. You can also use the Amazon app to receive real-time updates and alerts on deals.

