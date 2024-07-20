The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here and it is the right opportunity to pick the best refrigerator for your home. Now, Choosing a refrigerator involves navigating through a landscape of advanced technologies and diverse features that are designed to meet varying household needs. Modern refrigerators not only prioritise energy efficiency with ratings like 5-star and inverters but also offer innovative storage solutions and smart connectivity. So here’s a comprehensive list of the best refrigerators with different options that you can buy during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Best side-by-side door refrigerator- Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door

Samsung's side-by-side refrigerator with a capacity of 653 litres offers a 5-in-1 convertible mode to cater to various storage requirements. Equipped with a digital inverter compressor, it ensures energy efficiency and operates quietly. The refrigerator provides generous space divided between the fresh food and freezer sections, along with features like Wi-Fi connectivity, Twin Cooling Plus technology, and a stylish design that resists fingerprints.

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The 655-litre refrigerator from LG comes with smart inverter technology for energy efficiency and steady cooling. It incorporates Multi Air Flow to ensure uniform temperature and humidity levels, which helps in preserving food. Finished in a sleek Dazzle Steel design, this refrigerator is packed with useful features like Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis, making it an excellent choice for large families looking for dependable performance.

Haier 596L, 3-Star, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator

This refrigerator by Haier combines advanced inverter technology with a 100% convertible fridge space. It provides precise temperature control from -24°C to 5°C, ensuring maximum freshness. The sleek design includes an external digital display, Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh technology, and robust features such as stabilizer-free operation and LED lighting.

Best double refrigerator- Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator offers flexible storage solutions with five different modes: Regular Mode, Extra Refrigerator Mode, Seasonal Mode, Vacation Mode, and Solo Mode. Its interior includes a fresh food capacity of 250 litres, a freezer capacity of 72 litres, 3 toughened glass shelves, and an anti-bacterial gasket.

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This frost-free refrigerator, with a capacity of 322 litres, is suitable for families with 5 or more members. It has a 3-star energy rating and features a smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency, reduced noise, and durability. The product includes a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Double Door Refrigerator

This premium frost-free refrigerator has a capacity of 325 litres. It features a 3-star energy efficiency rating and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. The Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology ensures greater energy efficiency, reduced noise, and long-lasting performance. The refrigerator offers a fresh food capacity of 240 litres and a freezer capacity of 85 litres. The interior includes 3 toughened glass shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket. The 14-in-1 convertible modes provide flexible storage options.

Best single refrigerator- Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator, equipped with Intellisense Inverter Technology, offers a capacity of 207 litres, suitable for families with 2 to 3 members. It boasts a 5-star energy rating, ensuring best-in-class energy efficiency. The product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. The Intellisense Inverter Technology operates at a low starting voltage of 95V.

LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 201-liter single door refrigerator is designed to provide top-notch performance with its 5-star energy efficiency and smart inverter compressor for noiseless operation. Equipped with practical features like a base stand with a drawer for added storage, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket protection, this refrigerator is perfect for small families or couples who want efficient and affordable refrigeration.

Godrej 234 L 3 Star Single Door Door Refrigerator

The Godrej refrigerator boasts advanced capillary technology and twin-layer insulation, ensuring quick and efficient cooling. With a fresh food capacity of 215.5 litres and a freezer capacity of 18.5 litres, this refrigerator is spacious. Inside, you'll find 2 toughened glass shelves and a 20-litre vegetable box, providing ample storage. The refrigerator's large vegetable storage tray offers 20 litres of space, making it ideal for storing all your greens.



FAQs

Question : What size refrigerator should I buy for my family?

Ans : For a family of 2-3 members, a refrigerator with a capacity of 200-300 liters is sufficient. For 4-5 members, consider a 300-400 liter capacity. Larger families or those who store bulk items may require over 400 liters.

Question : What is the difference between frost-free and direct cool refrigerators?

Ans : Frost-free refrigerators use electric fans to circulate cool air, preventing ice buildup and maintaining consistent temperatures, requiring less maintenance. Direct cool refrigerators use natural convection for cooling, which may result in ice formation and need manual defrosting.

Question : How does energy rating impact refrigerator selection?

Ans : Energy ratings indicate a refrigerator's energy efficiency. Higher star ratings (4-5 stars) consume less electricity, reducing your energy bills and environmental impact. Opt for higher-rated models to save on long-term operating costs.

Question : What special features should I look for in a refrigerator?

Ans : Consider features like inverter technology for energy efficiency, convertible modes for flexible storage, frost-free operation for convenience, toughened glass shelves for durability, and anti-bacterial gaskets for improved hygiene. Advanced features like digital displays, door alarms, and smart connectivity can also enhance usability.

