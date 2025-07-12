Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best earphones and headphone deals with up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is live with massive discounts of up to 70% on top audio devices. The sale includes TWS earphones, neckband earphones, wired earphones, over-ear headphones, and gaming headsets, covering everything from daily use to high-performance listening.
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, BTv5.4 with Auracast, TrueResponse Drivers, Adaptive ANC, Anti‑Wind + Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics, 2Y Warranty, Black-CopperView Details
₹17,840
Sony New Linkbuds Fit WF-LS910N | Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Earbuds | Comfortable Fit with New Supporters | High Call Quality with AI-BlackView Details
₹15,738
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details
₹9,999
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers, Dual Dacs, Dynaudio Eqs, AI-Powered Translator, Up to 50Db Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery.View Details
₹10,547
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57View Details
₹18,999
Leading brands such as Sony, OnePlus, Noise, JBL, and realme are offering exciting deals across various categories. You can also take advantage of bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and cashback offers to make your purchase even more rewarding. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your audio gear, now’s the perfect moment to grab the best for less.
This Amazon Sale brings unbeatable deals on premium TWS earphones. Experience studio-like sound with premium TWS earphones now available at up to 60% off. Enjoy features like ANC, touch controls and long battery life. Top picks include models from Sony, OnePlus and JBL, offering crisp audio, deep bass and seamless Bluetooth connectivity.
Looking for quality sound without spending much? Budget TWS earphones are now up to 70% off with great features for daily use.
Brands like boAt, Noise and realme are offering compact designs, fast pairing, and punchy bass at incredibly low prices.
Get superior sound and comfort with premium headphones now at up to 57% off. Ideal for music lovers and professionals alike.
Sony, Sennheiser and JBL are offering models with noise cancellation, plush cushioning and rich soundstage at great value.
Take your gameplay to the next level with gaming headphones up to 78% off. Enjoy crystal-clear mic quality and immersive audio.
Brands like HyperX, Logitech and Cosmic Byte are offering surround sound, RGB lighting and low-latency performance for serious gamers.
Affordable and dependable, budget headphones are now up to 70% off. Great for work calls, casual music or school use.
Choose from popular options by Zebronics, boAt and Boult with decent sound, comfy fit and good durability.
Neckband earphones are now up to 70% off, offering a snug fit and long battery life—perfect for workouts or daily travel.
Look for offers from realme, OnePlus and boAt featuring fast charging, sweat resistance and lightweight designs.
Wired earphones are a classic choice and now up to 60% off. Great for plug-and-play convenience without worrying about the battery.
Options from JBL, realme and boAt deliver good sound, clear calls and tangle-free cables at budget-friendly prices.
