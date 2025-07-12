Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best earphones and headphone deals with up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is live with massive discounts of up to 70% on top audio devices. The sale includes TWS earphones, neckband earphones, wired earphones, over-ear headphones, and gaming headsets, covering everything from daily use to high-performance listening.

Leading brands such as Sony, OnePlus, Noise, JBL, and realme are offering exciting deals across various categories. You can also take advantage of bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and cashback offers to make your purchase even more rewarding. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your audio gear, now’s the perfect moment to grab the best for less.

Credit card offers, Bank offers, cashbacks and more during Prime Day 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% cashback plus an extra 5% instant discount for Prime members.

No-cost EMIs available on selected products

Exchange offers are available to grab additional discounts by trading in your old products. Premium TWS earphones at up to 60% off on Prime Day 2025 This Amazon Sale brings unbeatable deals on premium TWS earphones. Experience studio-like sound with premium TWS earphones now available at up to 60% off. Enjoy features like ANC, touch controls and long battery life. Top picks include models from Sony, OnePlus and JBL, offering crisp audio, deep bass and seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Budget TWS earphones at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale Looking for quality sound without spending much? Budget TWS earphones are now up to 70% off with great features for daily use.

Brands like boAt, Noise and realme are offering compact designs, fast pairing, and punchy bass at incredibly low prices.

Premium headphones at up to 57% off on Prime Day 2025 Get superior sound and comfort with premium headphones now at up to 57% off. Ideal for music lovers and professionals alike.

Sony, Sennheiser and JBL are offering models with noise cancellation, plush cushioning and rich soundstage at great value.

Gaming headphones are now up to 78% off in Amazon Sale Take your gameplay to the next level with gaming headphones up to 78% off. Enjoy crystal-clear mic quality and immersive audio.

Brands like HyperX, Logitech and Cosmic Byte are offering surround sound, RGB lighting and low-latency performance for serious gamers.

Budget headphones at up to 70% off on Prime Day Affordable and dependable, budget headphones are now up to 70% off. Great for work calls, casual music or school use.

Choose from popular options by Zebronics, boAt and Boult with decent sound, comfy fit and good durability.

Neckband earphones at 70% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Neckband earphones are now up to 70% off, offering a snug fit and long battery life—perfect for workouts or daily travel.

Look for offers from realme, OnePlus and boAt featuring fast charging, sweat resistance and lightweight designs.

Wired earphones at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale Wired earphones are a classic choice and now up to 60% off. Great for plug-and-play convenience without worrying about the battery.

Options from JBL, realme and boAt deliver good sound, clear calls and tangle-free cables at budget-friendly prices.

