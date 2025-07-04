Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 deals revealed on laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets, up to 80% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is almost here, and the excitement has already kicked off with early deals on some of the most-wanted gadgets of the year. From laptops and smartwatches to tablets, earbuds, and more, Amazon has revealed massive discounts, up to 80% off, on top tech brands ahead of the main sale event.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your device or grab a new gadget, now’s the perfect time to start shortlisting. These early Prime Day deals are live, limited-time, and likely to sell out fast once the sale begins. So don’t wait, add them to your wishlist, save your favourites, and set those alerts.

Looking for a performance-packed laptop, a stylish smartwatch, or budget-friendly accessories, there’s something for every tech lover in this early drop.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones just got a massive price cut during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. These wireless over-ear headphones are a dream for audiophiles, packed with active noise cancellation, Sensory Bass, and 40mm drivers that deliver immersive sound tailored to your hearing profile.

With a 50-hour battery life and rapid charge (4 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes), they’re perfect for long workdays or binge-watching marathons. Features like dual-device pairing, Alexa integration, and adjustable ANC make this a must-buy under the Amazon sale.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours (Rapid Charge: 10 mins = 4 hrs) Audio Tech Sensory Bass, Custom Sound Calibration Noise Cancellation 4-Mic Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Smart Features Alexa Enabled, Dual-Device Pairing Design Over-Ear, Collapsible, Comfortable Build

The newly launched HP OmniBook 5 (formerly Pavilion) is now live on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, this AI Copilot+ laptop packs 50 TOPS of AI power, making it perfect for creators, professionals, and multitaskers.

The sleek 16-inch 2K touchscreen display, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure speed, sharp visuals, and seamless performance. With up to 14.5 hours of battery life, fast charging, and a FHD IR webcam, it's built for hybrid work and everyday productivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 16 threads Display 16" 2K Touchscreen, 300 nits, IPS Battery Life Up to 14 hrs 45 mins, 50% charge in 30 mins Memory & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD Features Copilot+ AI, FHD IR Webcam, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Looking for a reliable laptop under ₹35,000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The Acer Aspire Lite is one of the best value picks in the Amazon sale. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor with up to 4.5GHz Turbo Boost, this thin and light laptop is perfect for students, professionals, and casual users.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking, quick boot-ups, and sharp visuals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen, up to 4.5GHz) Display 15.6-inch Full HD with slim bezels RAM & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD (expandable to 1TB) Battery 36 WHR, decent daily use backup Build & Ports Metal body, USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI

The JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Earbuds have just launched and are already part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. These true wireless earbuds pack serious features—adaptive noise cancellation, 48-hour battery life, and 6 mics for crystal-clear calls.

Whether you’re working, travelling, or just relaxing, the spatial sound, customised EQ via the JBL app, and ambient aware mode deliver a premium listening experience. If you're hunting for top Amazon deals on headphones, these are a great blend of performance, comfort, and value.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 48 hours (with case) Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware Call Quality 6 built-in mics for clear calling Audio Features JBL Pure Bass, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 Smart Features Multi-point connection, Google Fast Pair

The newly launched Lenovo Tab Plus is turning heads during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. This entertainment-first Android 14 tablet comes with Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers (yes, 8 speakers!) tuned with Dolby Atmos, making it a portable home theatre.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it offers a smooth 2K 90Hz display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, perfect for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. With an 8600 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it easily keeps up with your day.

Specifications Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi Speakers with Dolby Atmos Display 11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz refresh rate Performance MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Features Android 14, Face Unlock, Built-in Kickstand, IP52 Water & Dust Resistant

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a standout deal in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Perfect for work, study, and entertainment, it features a 10.9” WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset.

You get 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. It comes with the S Pen in the box, dual AKG speakers, and a solid 8000mAh battery, making it one of the most versatile tablets in this year’s Amazon sale.

Specifications Display 10.9" WQXGA, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 1380 with 6GB RAM & 128GB ROM Camera 8MP rear + 12MP ultra-wide front camera Battery 8000mAh with fast charging Features IP68 rating, S Pen included, Dual AKG speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm) is now available at a steal price of ₹24,999 (down from ₹50,999) during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. This Android-only smartwatch blends a classic design with cutting-edge health and connectivity features—like Blood Pressure & ECG tracking, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and custom Heart Rate zones.

With LTE support, you can take calls, reply to messages, and stream music without your phone. Plus, Samsung Wallet lets you make secure contactless payments right from your wrist.

Specifications Display & Size 47mm AMOLED touchscreen Health Features BP, ECG, HR Zones, Sleep Coaching Battery Life 425mAh with optimised power efficiency Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Samsung Wallet Storage & OS 16GB storage, Wear OS 4.0

If you’re scouting the best Amazon deals on speakers, this one’s hard to beat. The Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Soundbar is a blockbuster deal during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. If you want to transform your TV setup into a cinema-like experience, this real 5.1 channel home theatre system is the one to grab.

It features Dolby Digital surround sound, 400W output, a dedicated subwoofer, and compact rear speakers that deliver rich, room-filling audio. With Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity, it’s compatible with almost every TV.

Specifications Audio Output 400W real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical System Components Soundbar + subwoofer + 2 rear speakers Sound Mode Dolby Surround, Clear Voice, Cinema Ease of Use Plug & play, USB playback, Bluetooth streaming

The newly launched OnePlus Watch 2R is a solid mid-range pick in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Powered by Wear OS 4 by Google and the Snapdragon W5 chipset, it delivers smooth performance, dual-frequency GPS accuracy, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. With over 100 sports modes, BT calling, and IP68 + 5ATM water resistance, it’s perfect for fitness lovers and smartwatch enthusiasts alike.

Specifications Processor & OS Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 | Wear OS 4 Battery Life Up to 100 hrs (Smart Mode), 12 days (Power Saver) Display 1.43" AMOLED, 1000 nits peak brightness Fitness Features 100+ sports modes, stress & heart rate tracking Durability IP68 + 5ATM rated, aluminium chassis

The JBL Cinema SB271 Soundbar is now up for grabs at just ₹12,999 (MRP ₹18,999) during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. With 220W output, Dolby Digital audio, and a wireless subwoofer, this 2.1 channel soundbar offers a powerful, cinema-like audio experience—perfect for movie nights and gaming marathons.

A dedicated voice enhancement mode sharpens dialogues without increasing volume. If you’re hunting Amazon deals on soundbars, this one packs clarity, bass, and style in one sleek unit.

Specifications Output Power 220W with wireless subwoofer Audio Technology Dolby Digital 2.1 channel surround Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Voice Mode Dedicated voice enhancement button Design Wall-mountable, sleek form factor

