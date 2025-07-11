Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 early deals now live on monitors: Get up to 71% off for home and office setup

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 isn’t just for laptops and smartphones, monitor deals are heating up too.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Big screen, big offer Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details ₹10,169 Get This Affordable option Samsung 24" (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black View Details ₹7,829 Get This BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details ₹10,069 Get This Curved monitor Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White View Details Get Price Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free View Details ₹15,849 Get This View More

From 24-inch curved displays to 43-inch 4K panels, this year’s Amazon Sale 2025 has a wide range of options across Dell, Samsung, LG, BenQ, and more. Whether you’re upgrading for gaming, content creation, or a cleaner WFH setup, the Prime Day Sale brings solid price drops, and an extra 10% savings if you’re using an ICICI or SBI card. Here’s a handpicked list of monitors worth checking out while the Amazon Prime Sale lasts.

Dell’s 27-inch S2721HNM is a no-nonsense productivity monitor with clean lines, a three-sided borderless design, and eye-comfort features like Low Blue Light tech. With a 75Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour accuracy, it’s a reliable pick for office tasks and creative work. A solid value during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, especially with twin HDMI ports and a tilt-adjustable stand.

Samsung brings immersive visuals in a compact size with this 24-inch curved monitor. It’s built with a 1800R curve, 100Hz refresh rate, and Eye Saver Mode to reduce strain during long use. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, it performs smoothly. With HDMI, VGA, and headphone ports, it covers the basics well, and becomes a smarter buy during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

BenQ’s GW2790 nails the balance between form and function. With a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel, 100Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers, it suits both work and casual entertainment. Eye-care tech like Low Blue Light+ and B.I. (Brightness Intelligence) reduces fatigue during long hours. With multiple ports and a near-borderless design, it’s a clean and thoughtful pick, especially with the Prime Day Sale price drop.

For those looking to replace both a monitor and TV, the LG 43SQ700 is a beast. This 4K UHD IPS display comes with HDR10, webOS, AirPlay 2, and built-in 10W speakers. USB-C with 65W PD means you can connect and charge your laptop in one go. The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 brings this premium, do-it-all screen closer to reach for creators, streamers, and multitaskers.

Acer’s ultrawide 21:9 curved monitor gives you serious screen real estate for immersive gaming or productive multitasking. With a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB, and HDR 400, visuals stay fluid and sharp. It also supports AMD FreeSync, reducing screen tearing. If you're eyeing a multitasking monitor with a gaming edge, the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 makes this a strong contender.

Designed for ergonomic workspaces, the Dell P2425H brings comfort and clarity together. You get height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment, plus a clean Full HD IPS panel with 100Hz refresh. With 5 USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort, it’s a hub-friendly setup ideal for professionals. Grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 while it’s priced to move.

More monitor deals during the Prime Day sale 2025

Zebronics delivers a budget-friendly 32-inch curved monitor with basic gaming features and built-in speakers. It offers a 75Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, suitable for casual gaming, streaming, and general home use. The dual HDMI and VGA inputs offer flexibility. At its current Prime Day Sale price, it’s one of the more accessible large-screen options this season.

Lenovo’s L-Series 27-inch QHD monitor hits the sweet spot for creative professionals and multitaskers. With a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, and 90% DCI-P3 coverage, colours pop. It’s also packed with ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and 4x USB-A. The ergonomic stand adjusts in every direction. During the Amazon Sale 2025, this is one of the most balanced QHD options out there.

If you need a compact, stylish, and affordable curved monitor, Frontech’s Ultima Series checks all the boxes. The 3500R curve is subtle but immersive, and the bezel-less design gives it a clean look. It supports HDMI and VGA inputs, runs at 75Hz, and delivers full HD resolution. With limited-time Prime Day Sale pricing, it’s a great fit for basic setups and home users.