Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on 12th July: Pre-deals revealed on tablets with up to 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on 12th July, and the countdown begins with exciting early deals! This year’s Prime Day promises massive savings across categories, and tech lovers have something special to look forward to. Amazon has already unveiled pre-deals on tablets, offering impressive discounts of up to 40%.

Top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and more are part of the early wave, making now a great time to upgrade your gadget game.

Since these pre-deals are exclusive to Prime members, it’s the perfect excuse to sign up and start saving before the main event even begins. Stay tuned as we break down the best tablet deals you can grab before July 12!

Now at a massive 48% discount, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a powerhouse designed for work, play, and creativity. It features an 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and comes bundled with a Lenovo Pen for effortless productivity.

Backed by an octa-core processor and Android 13 with promised OS upgrades, it’s ideal for multitasking, streaming, and more. Also TÜV certified for eye protection and IP52 rated for splash resistance.

Specifications RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB (expandable to 1 TB) Display 11-inch FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Camera Rear 13 MP, Front 8 MP Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera

Get premium performance and cinematic visuals with the Galaxy Tab A9+, now at a 25% discount. Featuring an 11-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, this tablet is perfect for streaming, reading, and multitasking.

Backed by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor and 7040mAh battery, it handles apps and games effortlessly. Enjoy rich audio with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos, all packed in a sleek, durable design that’s ideal for everyday use.

Specifications Display 11-inch WQXGA, 90Hz Processor Snapdragon SM6375 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB (expandable) Battery 7040 mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Now available at a 38% discount, the Lenovo Tab Plus is an entertainment powerhouse. Experience immersive audio with 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers, including tweeters and bass units, enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

The 11.5-inch 2K display offers a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for content consumption. It runs on Android 14 with future upgrades, supports 45W fast charging, and includes a built-in kickstand. Ideal for media lovers, it’s powerful, sleek, and ready for binge sessions.

Specifications Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi Speakers, Dolby Atmos Display 11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz RAM/Storage 8 GB / 256 GB Battery 8600 mAh with 45W fast charging OS Android 14, upgradable till Android 16 Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

The all-new OnePlus Pad 2 is a beast in both performance and design, now up for grabs at a 17% discount. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and paired with a 144Hz 12.1-inch 3K LCD, it delivers an ultra-smooth visual experience.

With 6 Dolby Atmos speakers, blazing 67W charging, and built-in AI features like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Writer, it’s a top-tier tablet for work, play, and creativity. All packed in a sleek metal body.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 12.1-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz RAM/Storage 12 GB / 256 GB Audio 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 9510 mAh, 67W SUPERVOOC charging Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

Enjoy ultra-smooth visuals and pro-level performance with the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, now at a 36% discount. It features a sharp 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chip for top-tier speed.

With AI features, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a massive 10,200mAh battery plus 45W fast charging, it’s built for creators, professionals, and power users. Comes with Lenovo Pen Plus for added productivity.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz RAM/Storage 8 GB / 128 GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Audio Quad JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos Battery 10,200 mAh with 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

Stylish, smart, and ultra-portable—the OnePlus Pad Go is now available at a 9% discount. It features a 2.4K 11.35-inch LCD display with a 7:5 ReadFit ratio for comfortable reading and TÜV-certified eye care. The Dolby Atmos quad speakers offer immersive audio, while the Helio G99 chip ensures smooth app usage.

With LTE calling support, Oxygen OS 13.2, 8000mAh battery, and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it’s the perfect tablet for everyday multitasking and entertainment on the go.

Specifications Display 11.35-inch 2.4K, 7:5 ratio RAM/Storage 8 GB / 128 GB Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8000 mAh, 33W fast charging Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

Now at a 10% discount, the iPad (10th Gen) delivers a premium Apple experience with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful A14 Bionic chip for ultra-smooth multitasking. It features 12MP front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity, and all-day battery life, making it perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment.

With iPadOS, Apple Pencil support, and Touch ID, it’s sleek, secure and seriously capable for both professionals and everyday users.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256 GB Cameras 12 MP front & rear Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

Grab the Redmi Pad Pro at a 20% discount and experience top-tier performance with the powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HyperOS for fluid multitasking.

The 10,000mAh battery offers over 33 days of standby and 16 hours of usage. With quad speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and sleek Graphite Grey finish, it’s a productivity and entertainment beast built for everyday brilliance.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM/Storage 6 GB / 128 GB Battery 10,000 mAh, 33+ days standby Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey

Now at a 33% discount, the HONOR Pad 9 delivers premium performance and immersive entertainment in one sleek package. Featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) processor and runs on MagicOS 7.2 (Android 13).

It includes 8 surround speakers, TÜV-certified eye care, a free Bluetooth keyboard and flip cover, and a robust 17-hour battery life, ideal for multitasking, content creation, and media consumption.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM/Storage 8 GB + 8 GB Extended / 256 GB Battery Up to 17 hours usage Audio 8 speakers with Hi-Res Audio Click Here to Buy HONOR Pad 9 (Smartchoice) WiFi Tablet with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, Metal Body, Gray

The Xiaomi Pad 7 blends powerhouse performance and stunning visuals in a compact frame. Powered by the ultra-fast Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it features a brilliant 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with 144Hz refresh rate and 68 billion+ colours.

With quad Dolby Atmos speakers, HyperOS 2, 8850mAh battery, and 45W fast charging, it's perfect for creators, gamers, and streamers who want flagship-grade specs without a flagship price.

Specifications Display 11.2" 3.2K, 144Hz refresh Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM/Storage 8 GB / 128 GB Battery 8850 mAh, 45W Turbo Charge Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey

