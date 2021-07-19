Amazon Prime Day will begin in a week’s time and the e-commerce giant has revealed a few deals and offers on some popular products that include smartwatches, laptops, earbuds and others. The company will be conducting the Prime Day sale from 26 July to 27 July. Only Amazon Prime members will be eligible for the sale.

Here are some of the deals that will be offered during the Amazon Prime Day:

HP Pavilion Gaming 15: HP Pavilion gaming laptop features 15.6 Inches Full HD Display and comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and is pre-loaded with Windows 10. The laptop is equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 series processor, it is available at a price of ₹41,490.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14: Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch Horizon display with 3mm bezels. Available at ₹54,999, Mi Notebook 14 is equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

Lenovo tab M10 FHD plus tablet : Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes with a 10.3-inch FHD screen and dual speakers. The tablet comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB. The tablet will be available at ₹14,999.

Lenovo Tab M8: The Lenovo Tab M8 gets an IPS HD display, and Dolby Audio-tuned speaker. The tab is powered by a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and it features Android 9 Pie. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and up to 18 hours of battery life. The Lenovo Tab M8 comes with TUV certified display for a comfortable viewing experience. The tablet will be available at ₹9,499.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini: The Amazfit GTS2 Mini features a 1.55-inch AMOLED display. The watch allows the user to monitor blood oxygen levels and comes with a heart rate sensor. It comes with sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring and offers over 70 sports modes. The company promises that the Watch provides a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge. Interested buyers can get it for ₹6,999.

boAt Airdopes 441: Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm drivers. It offers capacitive touch controls. The earbuds also get Bluetooth v5.0. The battery capacity is 35mAh for each earbud which can provide up to 5 hours playback time in a go. Users can also get an additional 25 hours of playback with the carry cum charge case. TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for ₹1,999.

Mi Watch Revolve: The Xiaomi smartwatch gets a 1.39-inch always-on AMOLED Display and 12 nm built-in GPS. The watch also gets built-in Alexa and SpO2 sensor. It also has 117 Sports Mode. The company claims that the device can churn out 2 weeks of battery with normal usage or use Long Battery mode to save battery. The smartwatch will sell at a price of ₹7,999.

OnePlus Buds Z: The OnePlus Buds Z comes with a 10mm dynamic driver. The company claims one full charge allows for an all-day usage. The company claims it can give 5 hours playback and an extra 15 hours in the case. The Buds Z also get Bluetooth 5.0 technology, dual-microphones (per bud) and the OnePlus noise-reduction algorithms. The OnePlus Buds Z will sell at ₹2,999.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones: Sony WF-1000XM3 comes with noise cancellation feature. Users can adjust the ambient sound as per their feasibility. Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones are Alexa enabled as well. These TWS earbuds will be available for 14,990.

