Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals on laptops, smartwatches, tablets revealed

boAt Airdopes 441: Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm drivers. It offers capacitive touch controls. The earbuds also get Bluetooth v5.0. The battery capacity is 35mAh for each earbud which can provide up to 5 hours playback time in a go. Users can also get an additional 25 hours of playback with the carry cum charge case. TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for ₹1,999.