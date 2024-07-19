Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Prime Day sale early deals are live: Minimum 60% off on best-selling furniture and mattress

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Amazon Prime Day sale early deals are now live. Beat everyone to the race and get the highest discounts on furniture and mattress during the Amazon sale period. Check out the best deals here.

Amazon Prime Day sale brings you exclusive discounts on furniture and mattress.

Gear up for home décor bliss! The wait is finally over – Amazon Prime Day's early access sale has begun, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of furniture and mattresses. This is the perfect opportunity to snag the furniture of your dreams at unbeatable prices. With a minimum of 60% off on best-selling items, you can rest assured you're getting the most out of your hard-earned money.

So, don't miss out on this chance to transform your home into a haven of comfort and style with cosy recliners and stylish beds to ergonomic chairs and supportive mattresses, Prime Day has everything you need to create your ideal living space.

With a plethora of options from renowned brands and emerging designers, you're sure to find pieces that resonate with your personal style and elevate your home's ambiance.

Happy Shopping!

Read More

1. Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner

The Nilkamal Sierra Recliner is a comfortable and stylish addition to any living space, currently offered at a discounted price during Amazon sale. Its plush foam and webbing construction provide ample support, while the full recline feature allows for complete relaxation. The recliner's warm brown tone and smooth nylon fabric complement various decor styles. However, some users might prefer a motorized reclining mechanism for added convenience.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Comfortable and stylish designManual reclining mechanism
Plush foam and webbing for ample support 

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo XXXL Bean Bag Cover Without Beans

The Solimo XXXL Bean Bag Cover is a fun and versatile seating option currently available on Amazon Prime Day early deals. Its fade-resistant leatherette fabric and double-stitched seams ensure durability, while the double anti-spill protection provides peace of mind. The spacious XXXL size can accommodate adults and children alike. However, keep in mind that this is just a cover, and you'll need to purchase bean filling separately.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious and comfortable for various seating positionsRequires separate purchase of bean filling
Durable leatherette fabric with double stitching 

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts on July 20: Early deals are live on laptops, tablets, TVs, and home appliances

Best features of the top recliners and bean bags:

FeatureNilkamal Sierra ReclinerSolimo XXXL Bean Bag Cover
TypeManual ReclinerBean Bag Cover
MaterialEngineered wood frame, velvet fabric, foam, webbingLeatherette fabric
FillingHigh-density foam, webbing, springsRequires separate purchase
Dimensions (L x W x H)Closed: 35' x 32' x 39', Open: 39' x 63' x 38'71 cm x 71 cm x 124 cm
Additional FeaturesFull recline, ergonomic design, armrestsDouble anti-spill protection, handle strap
Warranty1 year1 year limited
Ideal ForReading, working, movie watching, relaxingLounging, casual seating

More product options for you:

3. Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Original mattress, currently offered at a discount during Amazon Prime Day sale, promises personalized comfort and orthopaedic support with its BodyIQ technology. The three-layer construction, featuring memory foam and high-resilient foam, caters to various sleep preferences and body types. The breathable outer cover adds to the comfort factor. However, some users might find the mattress a bit too firm for their liking.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
BodyIQ technology for personalized comfort and supportMight be too firm for some users
Three-layer construction for optimal support and comfort 

Also read: Amazon best deals: Mega savings on top load washing machines with flat 7000 off

4. Kurl-On HR Foam Mattress

The Kurl-On HR Foam Mattress is a practical and affordable option for those seeking a comfortable and reversible mattress. Its dual-sided design offers both soft and firm support, allowing you to choose the feel that suits you best. The non-static fabric and smooth, breathable cover ensure a comfortable sleep experience. The mattress is also kid-friendly, making it a safe choice for families. However, the 4-inch thickness might be insufficient for those who prefer a plusher feel.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Reversible for customized comfort4-inch thickness might be too thin for some
Non-static fabric for undisturbed sleep 

Best features of the top mattresses:

FeatureSleepyhead Original MattressKurl-On HR Foam Mattress
TechnologyBodyIQ Orthopedic Memory FoamHigh Resilience (HR) Foam
Construction3-layer (soft foam, memory foam, high resilient foam)Single layer, reversible (soft and firm sides)
Comfort LevelMedium firmSoft & Firm
Additional FeaturesZero motion transfer, breathable outer cover, 100-night trial, 10-year warrantyNon-static fabric, breathable cover
Ideal ForPersonalized comfort, orthopedic support, undisturbed sleepBudget-friendly, customizable firmness

More product options for you:

5. Green Soul Zodiac Pro

The Green Soul Zodiac Pro chair is a premium ergonomic option ideal for those seeking maximum comfort and customization. Its breathable mesh back and high-density foam seat offer excellent support, while the seat slider and adjustable lumbar support cater to individual preferences. The 2D adjustable armrests and synchro-tilt mechanism further enhance the ergonomic experience. However, the high price point might be a deterrent for some buyers.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Premium ergonomic design with multiple adjustmentsHigh price point
Breathable mesh back and comfortable foam seat 

6. Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair

The Green Soul Seoul X offers a comfortable and budget-friendly option for home and office use. Its thick moulded foam seat and mesh back provide good support and breathability. The rocking-tilt mechanism allows for relaxation, while the fixed armrests offer arm support. The chair is tested to hold up to 90 kg and is suitable for heights between 5ft and 5ft.10-inches. However, the lack of adjustable armrests might be a limitation for some users.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Affordable price pointFixed armrests
Breathable mesh back and comfortable seatMight not be suitable for heavier users (90 kg limit)

Also read: Amazon Prime Day TV sale: Avail up to 65% off on different models with early deals for shoppers

Best features of the top chairs:

FeatureGreen Soul Zodiac ProGreen Soul Seoul X
Backrest Material & DesignBreathable Korean mesh, high back, ergonomic designMesh, mid-back
Adjustability FeaturesSeat slider, 2D adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support, synchro-tilt mechanismRocking-tilt mechanism
Additional FeaturesHeadrestFixed armrests
Weight Capacity125 kg90 kg

More product options for you:

7. Honey Touch Folding Bed

The Honey Touch Folding Bed, currently on sale on Amazon Prime Day, offers a practical and convenient solution for space-saving needs. Its sturdy steel frame and reinforced construction ensure durability, while the compact design allows for easy storage. The no-assembly feature is a major plus for those seeking quick and hassle-free setup. However, some users might find the 91 cm width a bit narrow for comfortable sleep.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Sturdy and durable constructionMight be narrow for some users
Compact and space-saving design 

10. Honey Touch® Queen Bed | Foam Mattress Included | Folding Style No Assembly Required (Black,5ft x 6.25ft,with Headboard,Metal)(Queen, with Mattress)

The Honey Touch Queen Bed offers a unique solution by combining a folding bed frame with a comfortable foam mattress. It's a convenient option for those seeking both space-saving and comfort. The bed boasts a sturdy steel frame, a noise-free and soundproof design, and an easily washable mattress. However, the combined unit might be heavier and bulkier than a simple folding bed frame.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Includes mattress for added convenienceMight be heavier and bulkier
Sturdy and durable steel frame 

Best features of the top beds on Amazon Prime Day early deals:

FeatureHoney Touch Folding BedHoney Touch Queen Bed (with Mattress)
SizeSingle (190cm x 91cm x 61cm)Queen (200cm x 152cm x 74cm)
MattressNot includedIncluded
AssemblyNo assembly requiredNo assembly required
Additional FeaturesSpace-saving, sturdy frameNoise-free, soundproof, washable mattress

More furniture options for you:

The Solimo Prim coffee table is a prime example of functional design and durability. Currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day, this engineered wood table boasts a premium finish and sturdy construction. Its European standard E1 board and rust-resistant hardware ensure longevity, while smooth edges and a lack of burrs make it safe for households with children. The ample tabletop and two shelves offer plenty of space for display and storage. However, some users may find the assembly process a bit challenging.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Premium quality engineered wood constructionSome users find assembly challenging
Sturdy and stable design 

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between solid wood and engineered wood furniture?

Ans : Solid wood furniture is made entirely from natural wood, while engineered wood furniture is constructed from wood fibers or veneers combined with adhesives. Engineered wood is often more affordable and resistant to warping, but solid wood is generally considered more durable and valuable.

Question : What are the benefits of buying furniture during the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Ans : The Amazon Prime Day sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of furniture, including sofas, chairs, tables, and mattresses. This is an excellent opportunity to save money on high-quality pieces from top brands.

Question : What factors should I consider when choosing a recliner?

Ans : Consider the recliner's size, material, reclining mechanism (manual or power), comfort level, and additional features like rocking or swiveling. Think about your personal preferences and how you plan to use the recliner.

Question : Do I need a mattress with a folding bed?

Ans : While some folding beds come with a mattress included, it's not always necessary. You can use a separate mattress if you prefer a different firmness level or material. However, buying a folding bed with an included mattress can be more convenient and cost-effective.

Question : What are the benefits of buying furniture online versus in a store?

Ans : Online furniture shopping offers a wider selection, convenient home delivery, and often lower prices. However, you can't physically see or touch the furniture before buying it. In-store shopping allows you to test the furniture for comfort and quality but might have a limited selection.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
