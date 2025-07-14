Amazon Prime Day Sale ends today! Grab up to 75% off on laptops, monitors, printers and more

Time is running out! The Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight, and you’ve got just a few hours left to grab some of the best gadget deals of the year. If you've been waiting to buy a laptop, monitor, printer or any other work or study essential, this is your last chance to save big.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MINView Details
₹76,190
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space GreyView Details
₹56,990
Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, MagentaView Details
₹11,675
HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard; Spill Resistant; Swift Pair; OS Auto-Detection, LED Indicator, Battery Life Up to 24 MonthsView Details
₹1,799
Top brands like Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and more are offering up to 75% off on popular products. Whether you need a high-speed laptop for office use, a sleek monitor for your setup, or a reliable printer for your home, there are massive discounts still live.
You’ll also find great exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options to make the deal even sweeter. But these offers won’t last, most deals will disappear once the clock strikes 12. So don’t wait. Scroll through our curated list of the best last-minute deals and place your order before the sale ends.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is almost over, and laptops are still available at up to 40% off. From lightweight models for students to performance-packed machines for professionals, there’s a laptop for every need. You can get the latest features like fast processors, SSD storage, long battery backup, and sleek displays—all at great prices.
Only 2 hours left before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends. If you've been planning to upgrade, now’s the time to do it. These Prime Sale Amazon deals won’t last, and many top models are already low on stock.
Only 2 hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your screen, now’s the time. Monitors are available at up to 70% off, with great choices from trusted brands. You can find full HD, 4K, curved, and high refresh rate models—perfect for work, study, design, or gaming.
The Amazon Sale 2025 brings powerful tech at prices that won’t return soon. Prime Sale Amazon deals like these offer true value, making it easier to boost productivity or enjoy your content more clearly. Don’t miss out, this is your last window to grab the right monitor at the right price before the Prime Day Sale ends.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wraps up in just a couple of hours, and this is your final window to score up to 30% off on printers. Perfect for students, remote workers, or anyone needing quick home printing, these devices can save both time and trips to the store.
From compact inkjets for everyday use to smart all-in-one printers for scanning and copying, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 includes models from trusted brands at great prices. No more waiting in queues for a printout or spending extra at cafés. If a good printer has been on your list, now is the moment to buy—before the deals disappear.
Only a few hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends, and this is your last shot to grab keyboards at up to 60% off. A good keyboard can make a huge difference—be it for work, gaming, or daily browsing. With options ranging from wireless and mechanical to silent and backlit models, there's something for everyone.
The Prime Sale Amazon 2025 features top picks from brands known for durability and comfort. Whether you're setting up a new home office or upgrading your old setup, now’s the best time to save big. Don’t wait—these deals will vanish at midnight, and you might miss out on the perfect typing experience.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight, and you can still grab mice at up to 60% off. From wireless to gaming mice, the Prime Sale Amazon has deals that suit every user, students, professionals, and casual users alike.
These mice come with ergonomic designs, precision tracking, and long battery life, making them perfect for everyday use or high-performance gaming. Amazon Sale 2025 includes top brands known for comfort and accuracy. Upgrade your setup now, because after midnight, these discounts will be gone. Don’t miss this last-minute chance to grab a better, smoother, and faster experience.
Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale! Save up to 40% on the best laptops from HP, Dell, Apple and more
5 Best Laptops Under 60000 in July 2025: Top Picks for Work, Study & Gaming from HP, Lenovo, Dell & More
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.