Motorola expanded its foldable smartphone range in India recently. The company launched Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra in the country. As part of the ongoing Prime Day sale on Amazon, you can get ₹7,000 off on the Razr 40 Ultra.

The handset packs 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It was launched with a price tag of ₹89,999. As part of Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a flat discount of ₹7,000 on the phone’s purchase with ICICI credit cards. This will bring down the phone’s price to ₹82,999.

There are other bank offers on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. For example, SBI Bank customers can get a discount of ₹6,250.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Features

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch FlexView FHD+ pOLED LTPO display with a variable refresh rate of 1-165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, 123% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1400 nits peak brightness.

The handset has a 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED display featuring 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1100 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moto razr 40 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm with Adreno 730 GPU and runs Android 13.

There is a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture, OIS, and 13MP ultra-wide autofocus camera with 2.5cm macro option and f/2.2 aperture. The handset is equipped with a 32MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and side-mounted fingerprint scanner are some of the features on Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It also comes with IP52 rating and houses a 3,800mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging and 5W wireless charging.