Amazon Prime Day sale: How you can get ₹7,000 off on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra in India, with a discount of ₹7,000 on the Razr 40 Ultra as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The handset features a 6.9-inch FlexView display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 3,800mAh battery.
Motorola expanded its foldable smartphone range in India recently. The company launched Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra in the country. As part of the ongoing Prime Day sale on Amazon, you can get ₹7,000 off on the Razr 40 Ultra.
