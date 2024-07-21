Amazon Prime Day Sale: iQOO Neo 9 Pro available for below ₹30,000. Here's how to grab the deal
iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a significant price drop during Amazon Prime Day Sale, now available under ₹30,000. Features AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 12GB RAM.
QOO Neo 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year as a counterweight to the OnePlus 12R, has now received a massive price cut and is now available for under ₹30,000 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. Notably, the Neo 9 Pro features an AMOLED panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.