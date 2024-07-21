iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a significant price drop during Amazon Prime Day Sale, now available under ₹ 30,000. Features AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 12GB RAM.

QOO Neo 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year as a counterweight to the OnePlus 12R, has now received a massive price cut and is now available for under ₹30,000 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. Notably, the Neo 9 Pro features an AMOLED panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro price: iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched at a price of ₹35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, during the ongoing Prime Day Sale, the 128GB storage variant is listed for a price of ₹31,998 while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is listed for ₹33,998. Moreover, with the ongoing bank offers, the effective price of this mid-range device comes down to ₹29,998 and ₹31,998, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications: iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The latest iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 9 Pro houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W PD fast charging (faster included). The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

