Amazon Prime Day will be conducted from 26 July to 27 July. The e-commerce giant is offering various deals on different product segments including smartphones, smart TVs, appliances and electronics. Buyers will be able to avail Amazon's new 'Advantage- Just for Prime' program where Prime members will be able to get a free screen replacement and extended EMI options on smartphone purchases.

5G smartphones that will be available during Amazon Prime Day sale:

iQOO Z3 5G: This smartphone from iQOO is one of the latest launches and is India’s first smartphone to come with the 5G ready Snapdragon 768G processor. The phone also has 55W fast charging, 64MP GW3 Sensor for its main camera, 5 layer liquid cooling, 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling. The device comes with 6GB+1GB extended RAM.

The phone will be available with a Coupon discount of ₹1500, HDFC Bank discount which gets the price to around ₹17,000. The phone will also come with a 6 Month No Cost EMI offer and 6 month Free Screen replacement. The e brand also offers a 7-Day No Questions asked return policy.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: Mi 10i 5G has a 108MP Quad camera. It boasts of a 6.67-inch display that comes with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor with 8nm technology. The phone gets a 4820mAh battery that comes with a 33W fast charger.

On Prime Day, customers can get up to 12-month No Cost EMI. It will also be available with up to extra ₹3000 off on exchange bringing the price of the phone below ₹20,000. Amazon will also be offering free screen replacement offers on select models.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: The first OnePlus device powered by a Mediatek processor sports the Dimensity 1200-AI chip. The device gets a 90Hz AMOLED Display, a 50MP triple camera with Optical Image stabalization with the Sony IMX 766 sensor, 65-Watt Fast Charge, Alexa built-in and OnePlus’s Oxygen OS 11 operating system. The phone will also see an additional discount of ₹1000 on exchange only on Prime Day. Customers can get it for an effective price of around ₹30,000.

OnePlus 9R 5G: The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset with upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU. The 5G enabled smartphone comes with a quad rear camera module that features a 48 MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera and a 16 MP front camera. The device has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and a 4500mAh Battery with 65W Warp Charge capability. Customers can avail up to ₹4000 off with Coupons and up to ₹5000 extra off on Exchange. They can get up to 9 month no EMI offers on OnePlus models.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The OnePlus Nord CE comes with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel black and white camera. The company is offering a HDFC bank discount of ₹1,000 on Credit cards and EMI. Additionally, Jio subscribers can get benefits worth ₹6,000.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: The phone will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, 90Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery, 48MP triple camera. Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available on Prime Day for ₹13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with a Snapdragon 750G processor. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 48MP quad camera with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U 6.6-inch display. It is also equipped with the OneUI 3.1, knox security and Samsung Pay. During Prime Day, customers can get up to ₹10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI and 6-month free screen replacement.

