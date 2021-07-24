OnePlus 9R 5G: The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset with upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU. The 5G enabled smartphone comes with a quad rear camera module that features a 48 MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera and a 16 MP front camera. The device has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and a 4500mAh Battery with 65W Warp Charge capability. Customers can avail up to ₹4000 off with Coupons and up to ₹5000 extra off on Exchange. They can get up to 9 month no EMI offers on OnePlus models.