Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, Nord CE 4 and other top discounts you should know
Top discounts on OnePlus phones during Amazon Prime Day sale include ₹5,000 off on OnePlus 12, ₹20,000 off on OnePlus Open, and ₹3,000 bank discount on OnePlus Nord CE 4.
Amazon Prime Day Sale is going with discounts on a number of products till 11:59 pm. During the sale, there are a number of OnePlus devices that are getting some great discounts right from the flagship OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 to mid-range performers like the OnePlus Nord CE 4.