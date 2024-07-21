Top discounts on OnePlus phones during Amazon Prime Day sale include ₹ 5,000 off on OnePlus 12, ₹ 20,000 off on OnePlus Open, and ₹ 3,000 bank discount on OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is going with discounts on a number of products till 11:59 pm. During the sale, there are a number of OnePlus devices that are getting some great discounts right from the flagship OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 to mid-range performers like the OnePlus Nord CE 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top discounts on OnePlus phones during Amazon Prime Day sale:

1) OnePlus 12: The 12GB RAM/ 256GB Storage variant of the OnePlus 12 has received a flat ₹5,000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale, taking the price to ₹59,999. However, the e-tailer is also providing a discount of up to ₹7,750 by making the payment using SBI Bank Credit Card EMI mode, taking the effective price of the OnePlus 12 to ₹52,249.

2) OnePlus Open: OnePlus's sole foldable, OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, the phone can be bought at an effective price of ₹1,19,999 by taking advantage of the ₹20,000 discount on making payments using SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4: While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 hasn't actually received a price cut during Prime Day sale, it can be bought at a cheaper price by taking advantage of bank discounts. Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Nord CE4 is receiving a flat ₹3,000 bank discount when making the payment using SBI Bank credit cards. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank cardholders can also avail of discounts of up to ₹2,750.

4) OnePlus 12R: OnePlus 12R continues to be priced at ₹42,998 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant but with the ₹3,000 instant discount on making payments using SBI Bank or ICICI bank catrds, the effective price of the OnePlus's ‘Flagship Killer’ comes down to ₹39,998. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

