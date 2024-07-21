Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, Nord CE 4 and other top discounts you should know

Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, Nord CE 4 and other top discounts you should know

Livemint

Top discounts on OnePlus phones during Amazon Prime Day sale include 5,000 off on OnePlus 12, 20,000 off on OnePlus Open, and 3,000 bank discount on OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are receiving a massive discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is going with discounts on a number of products till 11:59 pm. During the sale, there are a number of OnePlus devices that are getting some great discounts right from the flagship OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 to mid-range performers like the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Top discounts on OnePlus phones during Amazon Prime Day sale:

1) OnePlus 12:

The 12GB RAM/ 256GB Storage variant of the OnePlus 12 has received a flat 5,000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale, taking the price to 59,999. However, the e-tailer is also providing a discount of up to 7,750 by making the payment using SBI Bank Credit Card EMI mode, taking the effective price of the OnePlus 12 to 52,249.

2) OnePlus Open:

OnePlus's sole foldable, OnePlus Open is priced at 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, the phone can be bought at an effective price of 1,19,999 by taking advantage of the 20,000 discount on making payments using SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 hasn't actually received a price cut during Prime Day sale, it can be bought at a cheaper price by taking advantage of bank discounts. Priced at 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Nord CE4 is receiving a flat 3,000 bank discount when making the payment using SBI Bank credit cards. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank cardholders can also avail of discounts of up to 2,750.

4) OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R continues to be priced at 42,998 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant but with the 3,000 instant discount on making payments using SBI Bank or ICICI bank catrds, the effective price of the OnePlus's ‘Flagship Killer’ comes down to 39,998.

