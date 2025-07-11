Amazon Prime Day Sale starts 12th July! Few hours to go! Deals LIVE with up to 75% off on smartwatches, earbuds and more

Amazon Sale 2025 will run from 12th to 14th July for all shoppers. This year’s event includes special offers on wearables like earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, smart rings, and fitness bands. Early pre-deals are already revealed for Prime members, who can view details and plan their shopping.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details ₹1,499 Get This boAt New Launch Storm Infinity Max, 20 Days Maximum Battery, Biggest Battery Capacity Ever! 2.01" (5.1cm) Display, Functional Crown, AI Nudges, BT Calling, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details ₹1,699 Get This Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Alpine Olive) View Details ₹4,949 Get This Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details ₹24,999 Get This Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Charcoal View Details ₹7,999 Get This View More

The main Amazon sale goes live tonight at midnight for Prime customers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features additional cashback offers, no cost EMI options, and limited-time discounts on top brands. Bank offers are also available to help you save more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 early deals revealed on smartwatches with up to 75% off
Early deals on smartwatches are now live, bringing savings of up to 75%. A wide mix of models is available for everyday use, health tracking, and staying connected.

Amazon Sale 2025 will run from 12th to 14th July for all customers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 gives Prime members first access to prices, along with no cost EMI and extra cashback. Limited-time discounts make it worth exploring these options now before stocks begin to clear out across categories.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed on fitness trackers with up to 63% off
Deals on fitness trackers and bands have gone live early, bringing up to 63% off select models. Options range from devices that track daily steps and heart rate to bands that log sleep and workout data.

Running from 12th to 14th July, Amazon Sale 2025 will open for every shopper. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also features no cost EMI, special discounts, and extra cashback on many top brands. Early access helps secure the best offers before popular choices sell out.

Top deals on fitness trackers and bands:

Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals revealed on smart rings with discounts up to 65% off
Smart rings are included in early deals offering up to 65% off select models. These compact wearables help track wellness data like sleep quality, daily steps, and heart rate without needing a screen.

Amazon Sale 2025 is scheduled from 12th to 14th July for all buyers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will feature extra cashback, limited-time discounts, and no cost EMI on smart rings. This is an opportunity to explore options and secure offers before the main sale event begins.

Top deals on smart rings:

Amazon Prime Day Sale pre deals revealed with up to 75% off on earbuds
Earbuds are seeing big markdowns this season, with many pairs dropping in price by as much as 75%. Some models focus on noise reduction for commuting, while others are built for workouts and hands-free calls.

This Amazon sale window makes it easier to compare features like quick charging or water resistance. A mix of well-known and emerging brands are part of the listings. If you prefer compact cases or longer battery support, there are plenty of options.

Top deals on earbuds:

Prime Day Sale pre deals revealed with up to 75% off on headphones
Headphones are included in early offers with savings reaching up to 75%. Shoppers will find options built for music, video calls, and long listening hours. Over-ear and wireless designs are part of the selection, with many models featuring fast charging and balanced sound.

Amazon Sale 2025 runs from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will bring extra cashback, no cost EMI, and limited-time discounts on headphones from top brands. Prime Day Sale is the chance to check early deals before popular picks are sold out.

Top deals on headphones:

Bank and cashback offers on wearable devices during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Bank Offers

1) SBI Credit Card

Prime members get ₹ 50 instant savings on purchases over ₹ 899. 2) HDFC Bank Cards

₹ 500 instant discount on EMI plans of 6 months or longer (min spend ₹ 7,500).

500 instant discount on EMI plans of 6 months or longer (min spend 7,500). Extra ₹ 250 off on 9-month+ EMI purchases (min spend ₹ 7,500).

250 off on 9-month+ EMI purchases (min spend 7,500). Additional ₹ 750 discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions above ₹ 15,000. 3) BOB Cards

10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on EMI orders over ₹ 7,500. Cashback Offers

Prime members earn 5% back when paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

All other customers get 3% cashback on eligible purchases.

