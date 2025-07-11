Amazon Prime Day Sale starts 12th July! Few hours to go! Deals LIVE with up to 75% off on smartwatches, earbuds and more

Amazon Sale 2025 will run from 12th to 14th July for all shoppers. This year’s event includes special offers on wearables like earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, smart rings, and fitness bands. Early pre-deals are already revealed for Prime members, who can view details and plan their shopping.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black)View Details
₹1,499
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity Max, 20 Days Maximum Battery, Biggest Battery Capacity Ever! 2.01" (5.1cm) Display, Functional Crown, AI Nudges, BT Calling, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)View Details
₹1,699
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Alpine Olive)View Details
₹4,949
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
₹24,999
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, CharcoalView Details
₹7,999
Early deals on smartwatches are now live, bringing savings of up to 75%. A wide mix of models is available for everyday use, health tracking, and staying connected. These early offers cover popular names shoppers look for each season.
Top deals on smartwatches:
Deals on fitness trackers and bands have gone live early, bringing up to 63% off select models. Options range from devices that track daily steps and heart rate to bands that log sleep and workout data. Prime members can check all details now and plan their picks in advance.
Top deals on fitness trackers and bands:
Smart rings are included in early deals offering up to 65% off select models. These compact wearables help track wellness data like sleep quality, daily steps, and heart rate without needing a screen. Early prices are now visible for Prime members who want a simple way to monitor health.
Top deals on smart rings:
Earbuds are seeing big markdowns this season, with many pairs dropping in price by as much as 75%. Some models focus on noise reduction for commuting, while others are built for workouts and hands-free calls.
This Amazon sale window makes it easier to compare features like quick charging or water resistance. A mix of well-known and emerging brands are part of the listings. If you prefer compact cases or longer battery support, there are plenty of options. These pre offers will only stay active for a short time while deals last.
Top deals on earbuds:
Headphones are included in early offers with savings reaching up to 75%. Shoppers will find options built for music, video calls, and long listening hours. Over-ear and wireless designs are part of the selection, with many models featuring fast charging and balanced sound.
Top deals on headphones:
Bank Offers
1) SBI Credit Card
2) HDFC Bank Cards
3) BOB Cards
Cashback Offers
