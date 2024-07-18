Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, offering the perfect opportunity to improve your home entertainment setup with incredible deals on a vast selection of televisions. From top brands like Samsung and LG to rising stars like OnePlus and Xiaomi, the sale features a diverse range of TVs with various sizes and features. Take advantage of early deals and grab the latest smart TVs with stunning visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity options. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers! Explore the best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs and bring home a new centrepiece for your living room or bedroom.

1. LG 32LM563BPTC Smart LED TV

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a budget-friendly smart TV currently discounted on Amazon Prime Day sale. Its compact size and HD Ready resolution make it suitable for smaller rooms or secondary viewing areas. The webOS smart platform provides access to popular streaming apps, and the Active HDR feature enhances picture quality. However, the 10W audio output might be underwhelming for some viewers, and the absence of 4K resolution might not satisfy those seeking the highest visual clarity.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC Smart LED TV:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 10 Watts Output, 2 Speakers, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Smart TV Features: WebOS, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price HD Ready resolution, not 4K Compact size for smaller rooms 10W audio output might be low

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

The Mi X Series 43-inch 4K Google TV offers a compelling blend of features and value, making it a popular choice during Amazon sale. Its 4K Dolby Vision display delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details, while features like MEMC and a wide colour gamut enhance the viewing experience. The Google TV interface provides seamless access to a variety of apps and content. However, the 30W audio output might be considered underwhelming by some users.

Specifications of Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical, AV, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Dolby Vision display with HDR10+ and HLG 30W audio output might be underwhelming for some Wide range of connectivity options (HDMI, USB, etc.)

3. Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, available on Amazon during the Prime Day Sale, delivers a vivid and immersive viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. The TV boasts features like Mega Contrast and UHD Dimming for enhanced picture quality. It also comes with Bixby voice assistant and SmartThings Hub for seamless connectivity and smart home integration. However, the 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Web Browser, Apple AirPlay

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 4K visuals with HDR support 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced picture quality

4. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro, frequently discounted during Amazon's sales, offers a compelling 4K viewing experience with its bezel-less design and Gamma Engine for smooth visuals. It runs on Android TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and content. The 24W Dolby Audio speakers deliver decent sound, and OnePlus Connect allows for seamless integration with other OnePlus devices. However, the lack of Dolby Vision support might be a drawback for HDR enthusiasts.

Specifications of OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 4K TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos decoding

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Smart TV Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 4K visuals with HDR support 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced picture quality

5. Redmi 32-inch F Series Fire TV

The Redmi 32-inch F Series Fire TV, available on Amazon Prime Day sale, is an excellent choice for budget-minded buyers seeking a smart TV with integrated Fire TV features. Its HD Ready display and Vivid Picture Engine deliver decent visuals, and the 20W speakers with Dolby Audio provide satisfactory sound. The Fire TV interface offers easy access to various streaming apps and supports voice commands with Alexa. However, the HD Ready resolution might not be sufficient for users who prioritize the highest picture quality.

Specifications of Redmi 32-inch F Series Fire TV:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack

Smart TV Features: Fire TV Built-in, Alexa Voice Remote, DTH Set-Top Box Integration

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price HD Ready resolution, not Full HD or 4K Fire TV interface with Alexa voice control

6. LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a large and immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and slim design. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 upscales content to near-4K quality, while the AI Sound provides virtual 5.1 surround sound. The webOS smart platform offers a smooth user experience with access to popular streaming apps and supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. However, some users might find the 20W audio output to be slightly underwhelming for a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual 5.1)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: webOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 55-inch 4K display for immersive viewing 20W audio output might be underwhelming AI-powered upscaling and sound enhancement

7. LG 43UR7500PSC 4K UHD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC, featured in Amazons Prime Day sale, offers a great 4K viewing experience at a competitive price. Its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances picture quality and upscales content, while AI Sound provides immersive audio. The webOS smart platform offers a smooth user experience with access to various streaming apps and supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. However, some users might find the 20W audio output lacking for a 43-inch TV.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC 4K UHD Smart LED TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual 5.1)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: webOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD display with AI upscaling 20W audio output might be underwhelming AI Sound for immersive audio experience

8. Redmi 43-inch 4K Fire TV

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Fire TV, available at a discount during Amazon Prime Day, is a solid choice for those seeking a 4K smart TV with Fire TV built-in. It offers a vibrant 4K HDR display with a wide colour gamut and decent 24W Dolby Audio speakers. The Fire TV interface provides seamless access to various streaming apps and supports voice commands with Alexa. However, the lack of Dolby Vision support might be a drawback for those looking for the best HDR performance.

Specifications of Redmi 43-inch 4K Fire TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, DTS-HD

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: Fire TV Built-in, Alexa Voice Remote, 2GB RAM, 8GB Storage

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable 4K Fire TV Lacks Dolby Vision support Vivid 4K HDR display with wide colour gamut

More TVs on Amazon sale:

Best 3 features of the top TV on Amazon Prime Day sale

Best TV on Amazon Prime Day sale Resolution Display Technology Smart TV Features Sound Output & Features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC HD Ready LED WebOS, Home Dashboard 10 Watts, 2 Speakers, DTS Virtual:X Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast built-in 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL 4K Ultra HD LED SmartThings Hub, AirPlay 20W, 2CH, Q-Symphony OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV, OnePlus Connect 24 Watts, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos decoding Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN HD Ready LED Fire TV Built-in 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD LED webOS, AI ThinQ 20 Watts, 2.0 Ch, AI Sound LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD LED webOS, AI ThinQ 20 Watts, 2.0 Ch, AI Sound Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN 4K Ultra HD LED Fire TV Built-in 24 Watts, Dolby Audio,DTS Virtual X, DTS-HD

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between HD Ready and 4K Ultra HD resolution?

Ans : HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) offers a decent viewing experience, while 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels) provides four times the resolution for sharper details and a more immersive experience.

Question : What are the benefits of smart TV features like Google TV or Android TV?

Ans : Smart TV features allow you to access a wide range of apps and streaming services directly on your TV, eliminating the need for external devices like streaming sticks. You can also use voice commands to control your TV and access other smart home devices.

Question : What is the significance of a high refresh rate in a TV?

Ans : A higher refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) means the TV can display more frames per second, resulting in smoother motion and reduced blur, especially for fast-action content like sports and gaming.

Question : What is the difference between LED and QLED TV technology?

Ans : Both LED and QLED TVs use LED backlighting, but QLED TVs incorporate an additional layer of quantum dots to enhance colour accuracy and brightness. This results in a more vibrant and realistic picture quality, making QLED a preferred choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Question : What is the role of an AI processor in a smart TV?

Ans : AI processors in smart TVs analyze content in real-time and optimize picture and sound quality accordingly. They can also upscale lower resolution content to near-4K quality, providing a better viewing experience.

