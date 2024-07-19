Amazon Prime Days 2024: HONOR 200 Series goes on sale starting at midnight
HONOR launches the new 200 Series with AI-powered portrait capabilities, immersive displays, and robust hardware performance. The HONOR 200 Pro starts at ₹57,999 and offers discounts during Amazon Prime Days. The series features a triple-camera system and AMOLED Quad Curved Displays.
HONOR has announced the sale of the latest addition to its number series lineup, the HONOR 200 Series, starting at midnight on 20th July across Amazon. in, brand website and other authorised stores near you.