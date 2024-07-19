Amazon Prime Days 2024: HONOR 200 Series goes on sale starting at midnight

HONOR launches the new 200 Series with AI-powered portrait capabilities, immersive displays, and robust hardware performance. The HONOR 200 Pro starts at ₹ 57,999 and offers discounts during Amazon Prime Days. The series features a triple-camera system and AMOLED Quad Curved Displays.

HONOR has announced the sale of the latest addition to its number series lineup, the HONOR 200 Series, starting at midnight on 20th July across Amazon. in, brand website and other authorised stores near you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing Available in two beautiful colors, Ocean Cyan, and Black, HONOR 200 Pro 5G will be available starting at ₹57,999. During Amazon Prime Days, i.e. on 20th and 21st July, customers can enjoy an instant discount of ₹8000. Additionally, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders can avail of a discount of ₹3000. Moreover, customers can avail of free HONOR gifts worth ₹8,499 in select mainline stores or choose an instant coupon discount of ₹2000 instead.

HONOR 200 5G is also available in two color options - Moonlight White and Black. The handset will come in two storage variants and will be available at a starting price of ₹34,999 for 8GB+256GB variant and ₹39,999 for 12GB+512GB. During the Amazon Prime days, users can grab the device with an instant discount of ₹1000 coupled with bank offers of ₹2000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, customers can avail free HONOR gifts worth ₹8,499 in a few selected mainline stores or can avail of an instant coupon discount of ₹2000. With these offers, the HONOR 200 5G (8GB+256GB) variant can be availed starting ₹29,999 on the 20th and 21st of July.

The company has also revealed that the HONOR 200 series will be available at zero down payment. In addition, original 100W HONOR chargers will also be available for purchase across Amazon. In and brand website

Specifications For optics, the HONOR 200 series features a triple-camera system: a 50MP Portrait Main Camera, 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera. The series also comes with portrait photography with its AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine, developed in collaboration with Studio Harcourt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HONOR revealed that this technology integrates Harcourt’s lighting and shadow techniques for studio-level portraits, assessing lighting, skin tone, color temperatures, and scene composition for ideal exposure settings.

Both devices feature AMOLED Quad Curved Displays and runs on MagicOS 8.0 (Android 14) with HONOR's MagicLM AI. In terms of the processor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powers the HONOR 200 Pro and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 powers the HONOR 200.

The HONOR 200 series also includes a second-generation 5200mAh battery, with the support of 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, while the Pro variant also offers 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

