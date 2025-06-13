Amazon Prime savings on smart TVs with up to 50% off on Sony, Samsung, LG and more: Top 10 deals for you

Amazon Prime Savings Days are live, and the spotlight is on smart TVs—with discounts of up to 50% on top models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Eyeing a 4K Ultra HD screen for immersive movie nights or a feature-packed smart TV with Alexa built-in, there’s a deal that matches your wishlist and budget.

This limited-time sale, valid till June 15, brings a golden opportunity for Prime members to bring home big-screen entertainment at unbeatable prices. From vibrant displays and Dolby Audio support to sleek designs and powerful processors, these TVs are loaded with features that make binge-watching and gaming more enjoyable than ever.

To help you make the best pick, we’ve rounded up the top 10 smart TV deals you shouldn't miss.

Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series delivers a cinematic 4K viewing experience with its 4K X1 Processor, MotionFlow XR 100, and 4K X-Reality PRO technology. The vibrant Live Colour display paired with HDR10/HLG support ensures realistic visuals, while Google TV and built-in Chromecast offer seamless content access.

The Open Baffle Speakers with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and 20W sound output enhance your audio experience. During the Amazon Prime Smart TV Sale, this TV is available at a massive 45% discount.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Refresh Rate 60 Hz Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2

Redmi’s 32-inch F Series Fire TV is perfect for those seeking an affordable smart TV experience. With an HD Ready display, Vivid Picture Engine, and a wide 178° viewing angle, it offers crisp visuals and a bezel-less design for immersive viewing. The TV runs on Fire OS 7 and supports over 12,000 apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, making entertainment seamless.

Sound is powered by 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD for clear and room-filling audio. This compact and feature-packed TV is now available at a whopping 56% off.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Fire OS 7, Alexa Voice Remote, 12,000+ apps Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Samsung’s 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV delivers a stunning 4K Ultra HD experience powered by the Q4 AI Processor and Quantum HDR technology. The Quantum Dot Display ensures 100% colour volume with vibrant, lifelike visuals.

Its 20W speakers come with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound, and Q-Symphony for an immersive audio experience. Smart features like Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, multi-view, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay make it a true all-rounder.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K QLED) Sound Output 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Smart Features Alexa/Google Assistant support, Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings, AirPlay Refresh Rate 50 Hz

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

Experience brilliant visuals with Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 Series 55-inch smart TV featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, Live Colour, MotionFlow XR 100, and 4K X-Reality PRO. Backed by the 4K Processor X1, it delivers crisp detail and smooth motion.

The 20W Open Baffle Speaker system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound for movies and games. As part of the Amazon Prime Savings on Smart TVs, enjoy this feature-rich smart TV at a flat 31% discount.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Smart TV OS Google TV with Chromecast, Alexa, AirPlay 2 Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2

Step into the world of immersive entertainment with Xiaomi's 55-inch FX Pro Smart QLED TV. Enjoy ultra-clear visuals powered by 4K HDR, HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC with Vivid Picture Engine 2. It's 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X deliver cinematic surround sound. Fire TV OS, Alexa voice remote, and 12000+ apps make it a complete smart TV experience.

As part of Amazon Prime Savings on Smart TVs, this model is available at a flat 43% discount. Don’t miss these smart TV deals and discounts on smart TVs during the Amazon sale!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Sound Output 34W with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Smart TV OS Fire TV with Alexa & 12000+ apps Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN

Experience brilliant visuals with Samsung’s 43-inch Vision AI Smart QLED TV featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum HDR, and the Q4 AI Processor for lifelike colours and 4K upscaling.

With 20W sound, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Adaptive Audio, you get immersive sound. The smart TV is loaded with features like SmartThings Hub, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and more.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio & Q-Symphony Smart TV OS Tizen with Samsung TV Plus & voice assistant support Refresh Rate 50 Hz

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL

Enjoy stunning visuals with the Hisense 32-inch E5Q Series QLED smart TV. With 768p HD Ready resolution, HDR10, and a Super Bright Panel, it delivers punchy colours and clarity even at smaller sizes. The 30W Dolby Audio output enhances your viewing with crisp sound.

Google TV, Chromecast, and multiple OTT apps ensure a complete smart TV experience for your entertainment needs. Grab this deal at a 50% discount on smart TVs during the Amazon Prime savings on smart TVs.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Sound Output 30W with Dolby Audio Smart TV OS Google TV with Chromecast Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32E5Q

The Toshiba 55-inch C350NP Smart TV delivers immersive viewing with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC, and a 178° wide viewing angle for rich colours and sharp clarity. Dolby Atmos-enhanced 24W speakers ensure a cinematic audio experience.

With Google TV, voice command, and screen mirroring, it’s a complete entertainment package. Enjoy this premium smart TV at during the Amazon Prime savings on smart TVs, with a 45% discount on smart TVs.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Sound Output 24W with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Assistant Refresh Rate 60 Hz

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black)

Experience next-level home entertainment with Samsung’s 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro smart TV. The Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor technology, HDR10+, and UHD Dimming combine to deliver lifelike clarity and vibrant visuals.

With 20W speakers, Object Tracking Sound, and Q-Symphony, every scene sounds as good as it looks. You also get built-in Alexa, Bixby, SolarCell remote, and SmartThings integration.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Sound Output 20W with Object Tracking Sound Smart Features Alexa, Bixby, AirPlay, SmartThings Refresh Rate 50 Hz

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL

Sony’s 43-inch BRAVIA 2M2 smart TV combines stunning 4K visuals with advanced audio for immersive viewing. Powered by the 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR100, it delivers vibrant colours and smooth motion. With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Open Baffle speakers, you get rich, cinematic sound.

Enjoy seamless smart TV experiences with Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa. Now on Amazon, under Amazon Prime savings on smart TVs, enjoy 27% discount on smart TVs.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2

