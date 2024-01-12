 Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 starts January 13: Sneak peek into top deals | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 13:15:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.65 0.56%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,608.00 7.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 630.75 1.68%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.30 3.63%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,898.00 4.33%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 starts January 13: Sneak peek into top deals
Back Back

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 starts January 13: Sneak peek into top deals

 Boudhaditya Sanyal

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is the first shopping bonanza of the year. You get a chance to shop your favourite electronics and gadgets at great discounts. Get sneak peek into the upcoming deals and get ready to shop with Amazon.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Deals, discounts and more await you during this sale season. (Pexels)Premium
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Deals, discounts and more await you during this sale season. (Pexels)

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is set to dazzle shoppers with a plethora of enticing deals and offers, starting from January 13 and extending until January 18. As per the latest announcement by Amazon, the sale will kick off early for Amazon Prime members, providing them with exclusive early access on January 13, 12:00 A.M. Non-prime members will be able to access all deals from January 13, 12 Noon.

One of the standout attractions of the Great Republic Day Sale is the range of discounts on electronic gadgets and appliances. Shoppers can expect to bag up to 40,000 off on bestselling laptops, a boon for both professionals and students alike. Gaming enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice, too, with up to 40% off on high-performance gaming laptops. For audiophiles, the sale offers a delightful up to 75% off on headphones and up to 70% off on speakers and soundbars, making premium audio experiences more accessible.

Also read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals on brands and discount details

Photography enthusiasts aren't left out, either, with the sale featuring up to 30% off on cameras. For those looking to expand their digital storage, there are offers of up to 70% off on memory cards and pen drives, along with up to 60% off on top SSDs. Printers are available at discounts of up to 50%, catering to both home and office needs.

Additionally, the sale presents an excellent opportunity for tech-savvy consumers to upgrade their smartwatches. Bluetooth calling smartwatches start at an attractive price of just 899, with discounts soaring up to 80%. Mobile phones, the ever-popular category, are not to be missed, with up to 40% off on various models.

Also read: Best speakers under 2000: Top 10 picks for party season

For those looking to maximize savings, Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10% discount for payments made using SBI Credit cards or through SBI card EMI transactions. Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on eligible products further sweeten the deal.

To take full advantage of the early access to the Great Republic Day Sale, customers can consider signing up for Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a suite of benefits such as free, fast delivery on eligible items, and a plethora of shopping deals and offers. 

Signing up is straightforward – users can visit the Amazon website or app, navigate to the Prime section, and choose their preferred subscription plan. With monthly and annual subscription options, Prime membership is flexible and can be tailored to individual needs and preferences. The membership not only unlocks early access to sales like the Great Republic Day Sale but also provides year-round benefits that enhance the shopping and entertainment experience on Amazon.

In summary, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is a shopping extravaganza that shouldn't be missed. From the latest gadgets and electronics to everyday household items, the sale offers something for everyone. Coupled with the additional perks of Amazon Prime, customers can enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience, replete with convenience, variety, and significant savings.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 01:23 PM IST
RELATED STORIES
Apple iPhone 13 series. (Apple)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 to be priced under 50,000

2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
For representation purposes only (REUTERS)

Amazon’s Pongal and Sankranti Festive Offers: Top deals on smartphones, laptops, more

2 min read . 11 Jan 2024
Amazon Republic Day sale commences from January 13

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top discounts and more

2 min read . 11 Jan 2024
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App