Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight! Buy premium laptops at up to 38% off from HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight! Buy premium laptops at up to 38% off from HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo

Kanika Budhiraja

Get flat 1000 cashback on premium laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025! Shop top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo at great discounts. Don’t wait too long. The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight! There are only a few hours left to grab your favourite laptop before the sale ends!

Time’s ticking. Get your hands on top premium laptops before the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight.
Our Picks

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers amazing discounts on premium laptops from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a high quality laptop, now is the chance to grab one at up to 38% off. From models priced around 80,000 to more advanced laptops costing 1 lakh and beyond, there is a wide range to choose from, catering to different needs and budgets. If you're looking for a powerful laptop for work or entertainment, this Amazon Sale covers it all.

The Amazon Sale 2025 ends tonight, and only a few hours are left to seize these incredible offers. Don’t miss your chance to save big on top-of-the-line laptops during the Republic Day Sale. Hurry up and shop now before the sale concludes! Plus, get flat 1,000 cashback on laptops during the Amazon Sale.

Let's explore top deals and offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025:

Discover top deals and offers on premium laptops from top brands below:

This premium laptop, available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, is ideal for users who require a dependable device for both work and entertainment. Equipped with a powerful processor and ample storage, it handles tasks such as gaming, content creation, and professional work effortlessly. Its long battery life and high-resolution display make it perfect for both productivity and leisure. Make the most of of the Amazon Sale before it ends and save big on this high quality laptop!

Specifications

Processor:
Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7
RAM:
16GB or 32GB
Storage:
512GB SSD or 1TB SSD

The HP Spectre x360 AI Laptop offers an excellent computing experience with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. With a 1TB SSD, this HP premium laptop ensures speedy storage and seamless multitasking. The 16inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution makes it ideal for media, work, or gaming. A 9MP IR camera ensures clear video calls, while Intel Arc graphics bring vivid visuals. Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, this laptop is an excellent choice for those looking for power and portability.

Check out more deals on HP premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:

Experience top-tier computing with the Dell XPS 9340 Laptop, a thin and lightweight powerhouse at just 1.19 kg. This premium device features a vivid 13.4-inch 3K touchscreen display, delivering crisp visuals and responsive interaction. With 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD, multitasking and storage are seamless. Hurry, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight! Don’t miss out on these incredible offers during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Specifications

Keyboard
Backlit Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader
Operating System
Windows 11 + MS Office 2021
Design
Platinum finish, ultra-thin frame
Colour
Platinum
Special Feature
Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard

The Dell Latitude 5550 is a business-focused laptop designed for reliability and speed. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers sharp visuals for presentations and multitasking. Powered by the Intel Ultra 7 155U processor and paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM, this laptop ensures smooth operations, even with demanding workloads. A 1TB PCIe SSD offers ample storage for all your files. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale 2025 deals on this exceptional laptop; the sale ends tonight!

Specifications

Connectivity
WiFi 6
Security Features
Fingerprint Reader
Keyboard
Backlit Keyboard for convenience in low light
Portability
Lightweight and professional design

Check out more deals on Dell premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:

The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop is a powerful companion for gamers, combining portability and high performance in a Jaeger Grey finish. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, it delivers outstanding gaming experiences. Its 14-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth visuals. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale deals on this exceptional laptop; the sale ends tonight! Grab yours now during the Republic Day Sale 2025 before it’s too late!

Specifications

Memory
32GB RAM
Hard Disk Size
2 TB
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Weight
1.46 kg for easy portability

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024) is a powerhouse built for gamers. With a 16-inch 2.5K QHD+ display and 240Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth gameplay with stunning visuals. Its Intel Core i9 14th Gen processor and 12GB RTX 4080 graphics deliver a seamless gaming experience, while 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD ensure quick multitasking and ample storage. During the Amazon Sale, take advantage of exclusive offers on this premium gaming laptop; the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight!

Specifications

Battery
90WHr long-lasting battery
Build
Durable and weighs 2.65 kg
Colour
Black
OS
Windows 11 pre-installed
Browse through top deals and offers on premium laptops before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends.

Check out more deals on ASUS premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop features a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, delivering excellent performance for gamers and creators alike. Equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA display, this laptop offers clear and vibrant visuals, making your gaming experience more immersive. Grab this premium gaming laptop during the Republic Day Sale before the sale ends tonight and enjoy unparalleled gaming! Hurry, Amazon Sale 2025 is almost over, and time is running out!

Specifications

Storage
1TB SSD for fast load times
RAM
16GB DDR4 for smooth multitasking
Operating System
Windows 11 Home pre-installed
Connectivity
Multiple USB ports and WiFi support

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is designed for gamers and creators seeking power and precision. It comes equipped with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics for smooth and immersive gaming sessions. With 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, expect quick load times and seamless multitasking. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale before it ends tonight! Shop now to grab your Acer Predator Helios 16 before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends in few hours.

Specifications

OS
Windows 11 Home
Additional features
Backlit keyboard, 3D audio support, cooling technology
Weight
2.2 Kg
Colour
Black

Check out more deals on Acer premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9 offers flexibility and power in one package. With a dual 13.3-inch OLED display, this laptop excels in multitasking and productivity. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD ensure smooth performance for both work and entertainment. Weighing just 1.34kg, it's the perfect companion for anyone on the go. Shop now during the Amazon Sale to get your hands on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9 before the Republic Day Sale ends tonight! Don’t miss out on the amazing deals available on this premium Lenovo laptop.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11
Office
Office 2021
Camera
5.0MP IR
Soundbar
360° B&W rotating soundbar
Additional features
Pen + Keyboard included, Teal colour

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9 offers a revolutionary dual-display design, bringing new levels of multitasking to your fingertips. Featuring a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display on both screens, this laptop ensures an immersive visual experience. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it provides seamless computing. If you’re working, creating, or playing, this premium laptop is built to handle it all. Don't miss out on great deals during the Amazon Sale, ends tonight!

Specifications

Camera
5.0MP IR Camera
Audio
360° B&W Rotating Soundbar
Weight
1.34 kg
Colour
Teal

Check out more deals on Lenovo premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:

FAQs

Question : What types of discounts can I expect on premium laptops?

Ans : During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can expect significant discounts on a wide range of premium laptops, including cashbacks, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. Deals vary by brand and model.

Question : How can I track the best laptop deals during the sale?

Ans : You can track the best deals on premium laptops by visiting the "Laptops & Computers" section on Amazon, and using filters for sale items. You can also set up deal alerts for specific models you're interested in.

Question : Do I need a coupon code to avail discounts on laptops?

Ans : Most laptop deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 are automatically applied at checkout, but some may require a coupon code. Check the product page for details.

Question : Will there be EMI options available on premium laptops?

Ans : Yes, EMI options are available on select premium laptops during the sale, making it easier to spread the payment over several months

Question : Can I get an exchange offer for my old laptop?

Ans : Yes, Amazon offers exchange deals where you can trade in your old laptop for a discount on a new premium laptop during the Republic Day Sale.

Question : Are the laptops sold during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 brand new?

Ans : Yes, all laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 are brand new and come with the manufacturer's warranty, unless specified as refurbished or open-box.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.
