Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP ZBook Studio 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 16 inch(40.6 cm) WQUXGA Display Creator Laptop 500 nits/32GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB Graphics/Win 11/MSO/B&O/FPR, G9 Workstation PC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Spectre x360 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 12 TOPS, 32GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 1.9kg), Touchscreen, 2.8K, OLED, 16-inch(40.6cm), Intel Arc graphics, 9MP IR camera, aa0664TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP ZBook Studio 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 16 inch(40.6 cm) WUXGA Display Creator Laptop 400 nits/32GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB Graphics/Win 11/MSO/B&O/FPR, G9 Workstation PC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP ZBook Studio 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 16inch(40.6 cm) WQUXGA Display Creator Laptop 500 nits/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics/Win 11/MSO/B&O/FPR, G9 Workstation PC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Spectre x360 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 12 TOPS, 32GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 1.9kg), Touchscreen, 2.8K, OLED, 16-inch(40.6cm), Intel Arc graphics, 9MP IR camera, aa0664TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, 2.39kg), 144Hz, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, Backlit KB, wf1096TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7ms, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm), Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0017AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hp Envy X360,Enhanced By Ai,Intel Core Ultra 7 155U,14- (35.6 Cm),2.8K,32Gb Lpddr5,1Tb Ssd,Intel Graphics,5Mp Ir Camera,Copilot Key,Poly Studio (Win 11,Mso 2021,Blue,1.44 Kg),Fc0100Tu-Windows 11 Home
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win 11,Office 21, Black,1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, 3K, OLED, 14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, fb0007TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next Gen AI PC Ultra 7(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/2.8K OLED 16:10 90% STBR Touchscreen 500 nits/Windows 11/9MP Camera/Poly Studio/Backlit KB/MSO/14” (35.6cm)/Gray/1.34kg) fh0026TU Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell XPS 9340 Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB LPDDR5X & 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO21, Intel Arc Graphics, 13.4 34.03cm 3K 60Hz Touch 400 nits, Backlit KB + FPR, Platinum, Thin & Light- 1.19kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Latitude 5550 15 Business AI Laptop, 15.6 FHD Computer, Intel Ultra 7 155U (Beat i7-1355U), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, WiFi 6, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Pro
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits/NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Months McAfee/Backlit KB/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Alienware M18 R1, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core I9-13980HX| NVIDIA RTX 4090, 16GB|64GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|Ms Office 21|18.0 (45.72Cm)|Dark Metallic Moon|2.72Kg|Gaming Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Thin & Light Inspiron 7440 2in1 Laptop, Intel Core 7 150U, 16GB + 1TB SSD, 14 (35.62cm) FHD+ 250nits Touch, Dell Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.71kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Inspiron 5330 Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor,16GB LPDDR5X,1TB SSD,Intel Arc Graphics,13.3 (33.78cm) QHD+AG 300nits Display,Backlit KB + FPR,Windows 11 + MSO21,Thin & Light- 1.24kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Inspiron 5330 Laptop, Intel Evo Platform Powered by Intel Core i7-1360P Processor/16GB LP DDR5/1TB SSD/13.3 (33.78cm) QHD+ 300 nits/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.24kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Intel Core i7-13650HX| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6 GB (16GB RAM)|1TB SSD, FHD|RGB Backlit Keyboard & G-Key|Win 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Gray|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Inspiron 7440, Core Ultra 7 155H Processor, 16GB PDDR5X+1TB SSD, 14 (35.52cm) 14 2.2K AG 300nits WVA Display/Comfortview Plus, Display, Backlit KB+FPR, Win11+MSO21, Ice Blue, 1.60kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Gaming G15-5530 Laptop, Intel 13th Gen i7-13650HX Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 4060 8 GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 165Hz 100% sRGB, 4-Zone RGB Backlit KB, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6/14 (35.56Cms) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.08Kgs
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming, 14 FHD, 165Hz 400 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz, Gaming Laptop (32GB RAM/2TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11/Office 2021//Jaeger Gray/1.46 Kg), FA401WV-RG037WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024), Intel Core i9 14900HX 14th Gen, 16(40.64cm) 2.5K QHD+240Hz, Gaming Laptop (32GB DDR5/2TB SSD/12GB RTX 4080/Win11/Per-Key RGB/90WHr/Black/2.65Kg),G634JZR-CM932WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5, 14 3K OLED 16:10 120 Hz, Thin & Light Laptop, Built-in AI (16GB RAM/1 TB//Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/Touchscreen/75WHr /Ponder Blue/1.28 Kg), UX3405MA-PZ552WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Zenbook S 14,3K OLED,Touch,120Hz, 500nits, Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), Thin & Light Laptop(32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/72Whr Battery/Scandinavian White/1.2 Kg),UX5406SA-PZ358WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 7, 14 3K OLED 16:10 120 Hz, Thin & Light Laptop, Built-in AI (16GB RAM/1 TB//Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/Touchscreen/75WHr /Foggy Silver/1.28 Kg), UX3405MA-PZ751WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS [Smartchoice ROG Strix G16, 16(40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX,Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Windows 11/Office 21/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JV-N3474WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2024), 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 8945H, Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 /Windows 11/Office 2021/Mecha Gray/2.20 Kg), FA507UI-LP066WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i7-13650HX 13th Gen, 16 FHD+ 165Hz, 6GB RTX 4050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB/Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JU-N3200WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024), 16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz, Intel Core i9 14900HX, Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 /Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JIR-N4062WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 14 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop, Built-in AI (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Touchscreen/75WHr/Ponder Blue/1.28 Kg), UX3405MA-PZ962WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WUXGA Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PH16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Nitro V 16 AI-Powered Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS Processor with RTX 4060 8GB Graphics (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/Win11 Home/WiFi6/165Hz/57Whr) ANV16-41, 16 WUXGA IPS Display, Obsidian black, 2.5KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H (Windows 11 Home/16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Graphics/165 Hz/Wi-Fi 6) ANV15-51, 39.6 cm (15.6) FHD IPS Display, 2.1 KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Intel Core i7 14th Gen 14700HX - (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) PHN16-72 Gaming Laptop (16 WQXGA, Abyssal Black, 2.8 Kg)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-13620H Processor (16GB/1TB/NVIDIA RTX4050/Win11Home) A3D15-71GM, 39.6 cm(15.6) UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS Display, Obsidian Black, 2.32KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen-(Windows 11 Home/32 GB/2 TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3080) PH315-55s with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) UHD IPS Display, 3 KG, Glasses-Free Stereoscopic 3D
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H Processor (16GB/512GB/NVIDIA RTX2050/Win11Home) A3D15-71GM, 39.6 cm(15.6) UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS Display, Obsidian Black, 2.32KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, 14 3K OLED 120Hz 500nits, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11/Office Home/Eclipse Gray/1.5 Kg), GA403UV-QS086WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Book 9 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 Dual 13.3 2.8K OLED Display(2x33.7cm) with Pen+Keyboard|16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/5.0MP IR Camera/360 B&W Rotating Soundbar/Teal/1.34Kg,82YQ001DIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo THINKPAD P16V G2, Intel COREULTRA 9 185H VPRO (E-CORES UP to 3.80GHZ, 24MB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/15(38.86cm)/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.53Kg), 83HM004NIN AI Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0046IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX |NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00LXIN Gaming Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-14700HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BEIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA OLED 400Nits Convertible Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO/FPR/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.5kg), 83KX0019IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FFIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg), 83DG004SIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FEIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 Intel Core i7 13700H 14(35.5cm)WUXGA OLED 400Nit Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz Refresh/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.35Kg),83E00007IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers amazing discounts on premium laptops from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a high quality laptop, now is the chance to grab one at up to 38% off. From models priced around ₹80,000 to more advanced laptops costing ₹1 lakh and beyond, there is a wide range to choose from, catering to different needs and budgets. If you're looking for a powerful laptop for work or entertainment, this Amazon Sale covers it all.
The Amazon Sale 2025 ends tonight, and only a few hours are left to seize these incredible offers. Don’t miss your chance to save big on top-of-the-line laptops during the Republic Day Sale. Hurry up and shop now before the sale concludes! Plus, get flat ₹1,000 cashback on laptops during the Amazon Sale.
Let's explore top deals and offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025:
Discover top deals and offers on premium laptops from top brands below:
This premium laptop, available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, is ideal for users who require a dependable device for both work and entertainment. Equipped with a powerful processor and ample storage, it handles tasks such as gaming, content creation, and professional work effortlessly. Its long battery life and high-resolution display make it perfect for both productivity and leisure. Make the most of of the Amazon Sale before it ends and save big on this high quality laptop!
Specifications
The HP Spectre x360 AI Laptop offers an excellent computing experience with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. With a 1TB SSD, this HP premium laptop ensures speedy storage and seamless multitasking. The 16inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution makes it ideal for media, work, or gaming. A 9MP IR camera ensures clear video calls, while Intel Arc graphics bring vivid visuals. Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, this laptop is an excellent choice for those looking for power and portability.
Check out more deals on HP premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:
Experience top-tier computing with the Dell XPS 9340 Laptop, a thin and lightweight powerhouse at just 1.19 kg. This premium device features a vivid 13.4-inch 3K touchscreen display, delivering crisp visuals and responsive interaction. With 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD, multitasking and storage are seamless. Hurry, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight! Don’t miss out on these incredible offers during the Amazon Sale 2025!
Specifications
The Dell Latitude 5550 is a business-focused laptop designed for reliability and speed. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers sharp visuals for presentations and multitasking. Powered by the Intel Ultra 7 155U processor and paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM, this laptop ensures smooth operations, even with demanding workloads. A 1TB PCIe SSD offers ample storage for all your files. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale 2025 deals on this exceptional laptop; the sale ends tonight!
Specifications
Check out more deals on Dell premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:
The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop is a powerful companion for gamers, combining portability and high performance in a Jaeger Grey finish. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, it delivers outstanding gaming experiences. Its 14-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth visuals. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale deals on this exceptional laptop; the sale ends tonight! Grab yours now during the Republic Day Sale 2025 before it’s too late!
Specifications
The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024) is a powerhouse built for gamers. With a 16-inch 2.5K QHD+ display and 240Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth gameplay with stunning visuals. Its Intel Core i9 14th Gen processor and 12GB RTX 4080 graphics deliver a seamless gaming experience, while 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD ensure quick multitasking and ample storage. During the Amazon Sale, take advantage of exclusive offers on this premium gaming laptop; the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight!
Specifications
Check out more deals on ASUS premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop features a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, delivering excellent performance for gamers and creators alike. Equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA display, this laptop offers clear and vibrant visuals, making your gaming experience more immersive. Grab this premium gaming laptop during the Republic Day Sale before the sale ends tonight and enjoy unparalleled gaming! Hurry, Amazon Sale 2025 is almost over, and time is running out!
Specifications
The Acer Predator Helios 16 is designed for gamers and creators seeking power and precision. It comes equipped with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics for smooth and immersive gaming sessions. With 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, expect quick load times and seamless multitasking. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale before it ends tonight! Shop now to grab your Acer Predator Helios 16 before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends in few hours.
Specifications
Check out more deals on Acer premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9 offers flexibility and power in one package. With a dual 13.3-inch OLED display, this laptop excels in multitasking and productivity. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD ensure smooth performance for both work and entertainment. Weighing just 1.34kg, it's the perfect companion for anyone on the go. Shop now during the Amazon Sale to get your hands on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9 before the Republic Day Sale ends tonight! Don’t miss out on the amazing deals available on this premium Lenovo laptop.
Specifications
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9 offers a revolutionary dual-display design, bringing new levels of multitasking to your fingertips. Featuring a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display on both screens, this laptop ensures an immersive visual experience. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it provides seamless computing. If you’re working, creating, or playing, this premium laptop is built to handle it all. Don't miss out on great deals during the Amazon Sale, ends tonight!
Specifications
Check out more deals on Lenovo premium laptops before the Amazon Sale ends tonight:
Similar articles for you
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get OnePlus Buds 3, Ambrane MagSafe charger and other mobile accessories at 81% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Bumper offers! Up to 70% off on best monitors and printers from HP, LG and others
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab blockbuster deals on gaming laptops, monitors, keyboards and Xboxes, up to 75% off
Amazon sale 2025: Grab the best gadgets and top accessories, including power banks, this Republic Day
FAQs
Question : What types of discounts can I expect on premium laptops?
Ans : During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can expect significant discounts on a wide range of premium laptops, including cashbacks, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. Deals vary by brand and model.
Question : How can I track the best laptop deals during the sale?
Ans : You can track the best deals on premium laptops by visiting the "Laptops & Computers" section on Amazon, and using filters for sale items. You can also set up deal alerts for specific models you're interested in.
Question : Do I need a coupon code to avail discounts on laptops?
Ans : Most laptop deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 are automatically applied at checkout, but some may require a coupon code. Check the product page for details.
Question : Will there be EMI options available on premium laptops?
Ans : Yes, EMI options are available on select premium laptops during the sale, making it easier to spread the payment over several months
Question : Can I get an exchange offer for my old laptop?
Ans : Yes, Amazon offers exchange deals where you can trade in your old laptop for a discount on a new premium laptop during the Republic Day Sale.
Question : Are the laptops sold during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 brand new?
Ans : Yes, all laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 are brand new and come with the manufacturer's warranty, unless specified as refurbished or open-box.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.