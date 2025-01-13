|Product
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)View Details
₹38,900
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹32,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)View Details
₹30,990
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹18,499
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹4,999
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and CollaborationView Details
₹48,490
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)View Details
₹36,990
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2024 Model)View Details
₹43,990
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹39,990
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)View Details
₹35,990
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,990
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)View Details
₹13,990
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)View Details
₹13,790
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)View Details
₹37,990
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)View Details
₹36,999
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)View Details
₹24,999
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)View Details
₹66,990
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black)View Details
₹19,999
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹29,990
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)View Details
₹39,990
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)View Details
₹16,999
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6" (39.62Cm) FHD, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12Th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Iris X? Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ744WSView Details
₹64,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹20,878
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹24,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹19,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | GreyView Details
₹3,099
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | BlackView Details
₹2,999
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MINView Details
₹6,600
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)View Details
₹3,699
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details
₹2,999
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details
₹14,499
Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)View Details
₹1,499
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | BlackView Details
₹6,449
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| GreenView Details
₹4,499
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| BlackView Details
₹5,499
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)View Details
₹13,999
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| BlueView Details
₹5,499
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color BulbView Details
₹6,079
Sleepyhead Yolo - 3-Person Sofa (Fabric, Berry Blue)View Details
₹22,399
AMATA Elegant 4 Seater Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (L Shape, Ocean Blue1)(2 Year Warranty)View Details
₹19,999
Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Sofa 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Folding Sofa Bed, Sofa CumBeds for Living Room with 2 Cushions - Flipper (Fabric, Warpknit Grey)View Details
₹8,998
Callas Computer Desk Home/Office Desk | Writing Study Desk | Laptop Table | Modern Simple Desk | Small Desks for Small Spaces | Sturdy Desk for Home, Office, Bedroom, Living Room (ST-09-Black)View Details
₹1,897
STAR WORK Folding Work Station Laptop Pc Computer Table For Home Office Desk (Height 29 In/74 Cms, Width 19 In/49 Cms | Dimension 36 Inches/92 Cms | Weight Handling Upto 200kg) MDF, Polished, TeakView Details
₹2,949
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is just around the corner, offering incredible discounts across a wide range of categories. From home essentials to the latest gadgets, this sale promises to be the ultimate shopping event of the year. Expect deep discounts on everything from electronics and appliances to fashion, beauty, and more, all tailored to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Whether you're upgrading your tech or refreshing your wardrobe, there's something for everyone.
What makes this sale even more exciting is the exclusive 12-hour early access for Amazon Prime members. Starting before the official sale launch, Prime members can enjoy unbeatable deals and secure the best bargains ahead of the crowd. If you're not already a Prime member, now is the perfect time to join and take full advantage of these limited-time offers. Don't miss out on this fantastic shopping spree!
Upgrade your home with up to 65% off on large appliances during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Save big on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more from top brands.
Transform your entertainment experience with massive discounts on smart TVs and projectors during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 65% off on top brands, offering cutting-edge features and stunning visuals.
Unbeatable deals on laptops with up to 45% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Shop from popular brands and grab high-performance laptops for work, gaming, or entertainment at prices you won't find anywhere else.
Take advantage of up to 60% off on top-selling tablets during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Whether for work, entertainment, or learning, find the perfect tablet from leading brands at unbeatable prices.
Revamp your kitchen with up to 35% off on a wide range of kitchen appliances during the Amazon Sale 2025. From mixer grinders and juicers to water purifiers and more, enjoy fantastic deals on essential kitchen tools for every home!
Upgrade your smart home with up to 35% off on Alexa devices and Fire TV products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy seamless voice control and immersive entertainment with the latest in smart technology at unbeatable prices!
Transform your living spaces with up to 50% off on furniture during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Discover amazing deals on beds, tables, sofas, dining sets, and ergonomic chairs. Upgrade your home with stylish and functional pieces at unbeatable prices. Don't miss these exclusive offers!
