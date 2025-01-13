Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 (39.62Cm) FHD, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12Th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Iris X? Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ744WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office 21/15(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sleepyhead Yolo - 3-Person Sofa (Fabric, Berry Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AMATA Elegant 4 Seater Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (L Shape, Ocean Blue1)(2 Year Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Sofa 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Folding Sofa Bed, Sofa CumBeds for Living Room with 2 Cushions - Flipper (Fabric, Warpknit Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Callas Computer Desk Home/Office Desk | Writing Study Desk | Laptop Table | Modern Simple Desk | Small Desks for Small Spaces | Sturdy Desk for Home, Office, Bedroom, Living Room (ST-09-Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
STAR WORK Folding Work Station Laptop Pc Computer Table For Home Office Desk (Height 29 In/74 Cms, Width 19 In/49 Cms | Dimension 36 Inches/92 Cms | Weight Handling Upto 200kg) MDF, Polished, Teak
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is just around the corner, offering incredible discounts across a wide range of categories. From home essentials to the latest gadgets, this sale promises to be the ultimate shopping event of the year. Expect deep discounts on everything from electronics and appliances to fashion, beauty, and more, all tailored to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Whether you're upgrading your tech or refreshing your wardrobe, there's something for everyone.
What makes this sale even more exciting is the exclusive 12-hour early access for Amazon Prime members. Starting before the official sale launch, Prime members can enjoy unbeatable deals and secure the best bargains ahead of the crowd. If you're not already a Prime member, now is the perfect time to join and take full advantage of these limited-time offers. Don't miss out on this fantastic shopping spree!
Top deals for you
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 65% off on large appliances
Upgrade your home with up to 65% off on large appliances during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Save big on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more from top brands.
Also read: Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India
Up to 65% off on smart TVs & projectors on Amazon Sale 2025
Transform your entertainment experience with massive discounts on smart TVs and projectors during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 65% off on top brands, offering cutting-edge features and stunning visuals.
Up to 45% off on laptops during Amazon Sale 2025
Unbeatable deals on laptops with up to 45% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Shop from popular brands and grab high-performance laptops for work, gaming, or entertainment at prices you won't find anywhere else.
Also read: Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home
Grab up to 60% discount on best-selling tablets on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
Take advantage of up to 60% off on top-selling tablets during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Whether for work, entertainment, or learning, find the perfect tablet from leading brands at unbeatable prices.
Also read: Best android tablets: 10 Top-rated devices for every need in 2024
Up to 35% off on kitchen appliances on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
Revamp your kitchen with up to 35% off on a wide range of kitchen appliances during the Amazon Sale 2025. From mixer grinders and juicers to water purifiers and more, enjoy fantastic deals on essential kitchen tools for every home!
Up to 35% off on Alexa and Fire TV products during Amazon Sale 2025
Upgrade your smart home with up to 35% off on Alexa devices and Fire TV products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy seamless voice control and immersive entertainment with the latest in smart technology at unbeatable prices!
Explore more Alexa deals on Amazon
Also read: Best TV under ₹30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value
Up to 50% off on furniture during Amazon Sale 2025
Transform your living spaces with up to 50% off on furniture during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Discover amazing deals on beds, tables, sofas, dining sets, and ergonomic chairs. Upgrade your home with stylish and functional pieces at unbeatable prices. Don't miss these exclusive offers!
FAQs
Question : When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
Ans : The sale begins on 13th January 2025 at 12:00 noon.
Question : Can Prime members access the sale early?
Ans : Yes, Amazon Prime members get exclusive access 12 hours before the official sale starts, giving them a head start on the best deals.
Question : What categories will be on sale?
Ans : The sale will feature massive discounts across categories including electronics, appliances, fashion, gadgets, home essentials, and more.
Question : Are there any additional offers during the sale?
Ans : Yes, enjoy extra savings with credit card discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options, including a 10% instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions.
Question : How long will the sale last?
Ans : The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will run for several days, with the best offers available throughout the event. Be sure to grab your deals early!
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.