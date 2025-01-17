Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, centre jet pulsator, diamond drum and magic filter, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 7 Kg, 5 Star, Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM70-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is in full swing, offering impressive discounts on top-load washing machines with innovative and modern technology, with savings of up to 35% and additional price drops on select models. With the sale ending on January 19th, this could be your final chance to take advantage of these incredible deals.
Top-load washing machines, known for their user-friendly features and convenient operation, are available at record-low prices during this sale. Renowned brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG are offering some of their best models, making this the ideal time to upgrade your laundry routine. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring home a reliable washing machine at an affordable price.
With limited time left, act now and secure a high-performance top-load washing machine that suits your budget and lifestyle. Shop today to make the most of these exceptional offers before they’re gone!
1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
The LG 7 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine is a perfect fit for small to medium-sized households. Packed with advanced features like TurboDrum, Auto Prewash, and Smart Diagnosis, it ensures an effortless laundry experience. Its energy-efficient 5-star rating and durable stainless steel drum make it a reliable choice. With the Amazon sale, this fully automatic top-load washing machine is available at an attractive discount, making it a smart and economical upgrade for your home.
Specifications of LG 7 Kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
2. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
The LG 8 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine offers ample capacity for larger households. It combines premium features like TurboDrum and Auto Prewash for efficient cleaning, while the stainless steel drum ensures durability. This machine is also highly energy-efficient with a 5-star rating. During the Amazon sale, you can grab this 2025 model at an incredible price, making it an excellent investment for a hassle-free laundry experience.
Specifications of LG 8 Kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z):
Specifications
The Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine, featuring a centre jet pulsator and diamond drum, ensures efficient cleaning with care for your clothes. Its magic filter effectively traps lint, adding to its convenience. Ideal for small households, this machine is a budget-friendly choice during the Amazon sale, where it’s available at a substantial discount. A durable and efficient laundry solution that won’t disappoint!
Specifications of Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL):
Specifications
The Samsung 8 Kg Ecobubble Washing Machine combines advanced technologies like Digital Inverter and Super Speed for an optimal laundry experience. Perfect for large families, it ensures energy efficiency and superior cleaning with Ecobubble technology. Available at an unbeatable price during the Amazon sale, this fully automatic top-load washing machine is a valuable addition to your home.
Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Whirlpool 7 Kg WhiteMagic Royal is designed for efficient cleaning even in hard water conditions, thanks to its Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology. With a 5-star energy rating, it’s both economical and eco-friendly. Ideal for medium-sized families, this durable model is a smart pick during the Amazon sale, offering significant discounts for budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg WhiteMagic Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Samsung 7 Kg Ecobubble Washing Machine is a compact yet feature-packed appliance. Equipped with Digital Inverter technology, it ensures energy-efficient performance, while Ecobubble delivers superior cleaning. Perfect for small to medium households, this model is an excellent choice during the Amazon sale, combining quality and affordability.
Specifications of Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Washing Machine offers an easy and efficient laundry experience with its one-touch wash technology. Its toughened glass lid adds durability, while the 5-star energy rating ensures lower electricity bills. Available at an exciting discount during the Amazon sale, it’s a fantastic choice for small families seeking value for money.
Specifications of Godrej 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Samsung 9 Kg Ecobubble Washing Machine combines advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity, Digital Inverter technology, and Soft Closing Door for unmatched convenience. Its large capacity is perfect for big families, and the energy-efficient 5-star rating ensures savings. Grab this modern and feature-rich appliance during the Amazon sale for a remarkable discount.
Specifications of Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Haier 6 Kg Washing Machine is a compact and efficient appliance designed for smaller households. With Oceanus Wave Technology and a Magic Filter, it ensures gentle yet effective cleaning. A 5-star energy rating and a budget-friendly price during the Amazon sale make this model an attractive choice for cost-conscious buyers.
Specifications of Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:
Specifications
The Godrej 6.5 Kg Washing Machine is perfect for couples or small families. Its I-Wash Technology ensures a simple, one-touch washing experience, while the toughened glass lid adds durability. During the Amazon sale, this highly energy-efficient appliance is available at an attractive discount, offering excellent value for money.
Specifications of Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Specifications
Similar articles for you
Best washing machines in India: Top 10 choices to redefine home laundry experience
Up to 42% off on top load washing machines! Grab the limited time offers now
Best washing machines: Top 9 picks to have an efficient and fatigue-free laundry experience
Best mini washing machines with dryers: Check out these top 8 affordable choices that save space and time
FAQs
Question : What types of washing machines are available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?
Ans : The Amazon sale offers a wide range of washing machines, including fully-automatic front-load, fully-automatic top-load, and semi-automatic models. Renowned brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej are featured with significant discounts.
Question : Are there specific bank offers available during the sale?
Ans : Yes, buyers can avail of additional savings through bank discounts, such as up to ₹5,000 off on purchases made using SBI cards or other participating banks.
Question : Which washing machine is ideal for small families?
Ans : Washing machines with a 6–7 kg capacity, like the Haier 6 Kg Oceanus Wave or the Godrej 6.5 Kg I-Wash models, are perfect for couples or small families. These models also come with attractive discounts during the sale.
Question : Can I find high-capacity washing machines with discounts?
Ans : Absolutely! High-capacity washing machines like the Samsung 9 Kg Ecobubble model are available with substantial price drops, making them suitable for larger families.
Question : Are there energy-efficient washing machines on sale?
Ans : Yes, most models featured during the sale, including those from LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, come with 5-star energy ratings, ensuring energy-efficient operation and long-term savings.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.