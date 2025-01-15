|Product
|Rating
|Price
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KGView Details
₹47,990
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KGView Details
₹50,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031INView Details
₹60,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00CKINView Details
₹58,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0046INView Details
₹96,800
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BHINView Details
₹73,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6" FHD 144Hz 250 nits, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Win11/Battery/Black/2.30Kg) with MS Office,FA506NCR-HN075WSView Details
₹65,990
Lenovo [Smartchoice LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UINView Details
₹67,990
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AXView Details
₹1.1L
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AXView Details
₹1.3L
GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows 10/11, Plug and Play Gaming Gamepad with Hall Effect Joysticks/Hall Trigger, 3.5mm Audio JackView Details
₹4,799
PowerA Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10/11, Black (Officially Licensed)View Details
₹2,497
ZORBES Polyurethane Carrying Case For Playstation Portal Handheld Gaming Console, Portable Hard Shell Case For Pu Storage Bag Travel Carrying Case For Playstation Portal Accessories, BlackView Details
₹1,186
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone (Lightning) - 2nd Gen - Turn Your iPhone into a Gaming Console - Play Xbox, PlayStation, PC, & App Games (3 Months Apple Arcade Included)View Details
₹11,999
PowerA Advantage Wired Gaming Controller with Lumectra for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10/11 with Vivid LED Lighting, Black (Officially Licensed)View Details
₹3,599
EvoFox Elite X Wireless Gamepad for PC with 2 Programmable Macro Back Buttons, Adjustable Dual Vibration Motors,Turbo Mode,Analog Triggers, High Precision joysticks,Low Latency Plug and Play,Free USB Extender,Translucent Shell Controller for pc (Blue)View Details
₹1,539
Backbone 2nd Gen PlayStation Edition Online Game Services Console for Android and iPhone 15 Series (USB-C) Turn Your Phone into a Gaming Console - Play PlayStation, Xbox, Call of Duty & MoreView Details
₹11,999
NextTech All New X7 Handheld Console (2025): 1000+ PSP Games, Endless Entertainment, and Nostalgic Memories in Sleek X7 Elegant Blue! Grab Yours NowView Details
₹2,799
MSI MAG 342CQR E2 34 Inch 2K UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 3440 x 1440 Resolution, 180 Hz / 1ms (MPRT), Adaptive Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC, 95% DCI-P3, AI Vision, HDR ReadyView Details
₹34,999
MSI MAG 322UPF 31.5 Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor - 3840 x 2160 Rapid IPS Panel, 160 Hz, 1ms GtG, 95% DCI-P3, Frameless Design, DisplayHDR 400 - DP 1.4a, USB Type-C 90W, HDMI 2.1 CEC, Gaming IntelligenceView Details
₹84,750
AULA F75 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Pre-lubed Linear Switches | RGB Backlit | 2.4GHz/Type-C/Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard (Cedar Green, Reaper Switch)View Details
₹5,699
AULA F75 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Pre-lubed Linear Switches | RGB Backlit | 2.4GHz/Type-C/Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard (Sea Blue, Graywood Switch)View Details
₹5,699
AULA F75 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Pre-lubed Linear Switches | RGB Backlit | 2.4GHz/Type-C/Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard (Thunder Black, Graywood Switch)View Details
₹5,699
Archer Tech Lab RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with Clicky JERRZI Blue Switches, Anti-Ghosting Keys, 21 RGB Modes & Music Visualizer LED Backlit, Software-Enabled Customization, Braided USB C CableView Details
₹2,999
EvoFox Ronin TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Gasket Sound Dampening Design, Outemu Red Silent Switches, Hot Swappable, Per-Key RGB, nKey Rollover, Volume Knob | Windows Software | BlackView Details
₹2,799
Dr Luxur® Brute Wired Mechancial Keyboard, Anti ghosting Gaming Keyboard, OUTEMU Linear Red Switches, with 107 Keys, 20 Lighting Modes and 50 Million keystrokes, Wired (Black and White, Red Switch)View Details
₹2,790
amazon basics Pro Series RGB Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | 23 Hr Battery Life | Customizable and Programmable RGB | Swappable Keys | Dual Mode | 3000 mAh, Type-C Charging (Black)View Details
₹2,269
AULA F75 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Pre-lubed Linear Switches | RGB Backlit | 2.4GHz/Type-C/Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard (Ice Blue, Reaper Switch)View Details
₹6,169
Kreo Hive RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard, 75% Tenkeyless Wired Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Backlight, Volume Knob, NKRO, PC Gaming Keyboard Detachable USB C Cable (White-Purple, Blue Switch)View Details
₹2,649
Kreo Hive RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard, 75% Tenkeyless Wired Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Backlight, Volume Knob, NKRO, PC Gaming Keyboard Detachable USB C Cable (All White, Red Switch)View Details
₹2,599
Archer Tech Lab Quest Wireless Gaming Mouse | Multi-Mode Connectivity 2.4Ghz,Bluetooth 5.3 Wired,6 DPI Settings,8 Mode RGB Lighting,7 Keys,500Mah Battery,1000Hz Polling Rate Ergonomic Design PAW3311View Details
₹2,849
Kreo IKARUS High Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse, 4k Polling Rate, Pixart 3395 Sensor, 26,000 DPI,100+ Hr Battery, 4000Hz Polling Rate, Lightstrike Optical Switches, Ergonomic Design (Ikarus-Black)View Details
₹4,699
Kreo Chimera RGB USB Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hot-swappable Switches & 7 Programmable Buttons | Swappable Shells & Switches Included | Adjustable DPI Upto 10000 (Wireless, White Pearl)View Details
₹2,149
Kreo IKARUS High Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse, 4k Polling Rate, Pixart 3395 Sensor, 26,000 DPI,100+ Hr Battery, 4000Hz Polling Rate, Lightstrike Optical Switches, Ergonomic Design(Ikarus-White)View Details
₹4,699
Kreo IKARUS High Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse, 4k Polling Rate, Pixart 3395 Sensor, 26,000 DPI,100+ Hr Battery, 4000Hz Polling Rate, Lightstrike Optical Switches, Ergonomic Design(Ikarus-White)View Details
₹4,699
Kreo IKARUS High Performance Wireless Gaming Mouse, 4k Polling Rate, Pixart 3395 Sensor, 26,000 DPI,100+ Hr Battery, 4000Hz Polling Rate, Lightstrike Optical Switches, Ergonomic Design (Ikarus-Black)View Details
₹4,699
1080P Webcam with Microphone, eMeet C960 Web Camera, 2 Mics Streaming Webcam with Privacy Cover, 90°View Computer Camera, Plug&Play USB Webcam for Calls/Conference, Zoom/Skype/YouTube, Laptop/DesktopView Details
₹2,499
eMeet S600 4K Webcam for Streaming - Sony 1/2.5'' Sensor, PDAF Autofocus, 1080P@60FPS, 2 Noise Reduction Mics, Built-in Privacy Cover, 40°-73° FOV, Streaming Camera for Live Commerce/Gaming/BeautyView Details
₹5,999
OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K Webcam with 1/1.5" Sensor, PTZ AI Tracking Multi- Mode, Auto Focus, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, Voice Control, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc.View Details
₹24,790
Angetube Streaming Webcam with Microphone: 1080P 60FPS USB Web Cam with Ring Light and Remote Control - HD Web Camera with 5X Digital Zoom Built in Privacy Cover,for PC|Computer|Laptop|Mac|DesktopView Details
₹4,999
Angetube 4K Webcam for pc,AI Tracking,Remote Control 4K Web Camera/10X Digital Zoom 1080P 60fps Web cam with USB 3.0 HDR/Dual Noise Cancelling Microphones for Video Calls/Meetings/Streaming/Skype/ZoomView Details
₹12,663
OBSBOT Meet 2 AI-Powered 4K Webcam with 1/2' Sensor, AI Framing & Autofocus,Webcam with Microphone, 60 FPS, HDR Low-Light Correction, Beauty Mode, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Conference, Gaming, etc.View Details
₹12,890
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- OffWhiteView Details
₹2,795
FRONTECH Wired Gaming Combo Keyboard and Optical Mouse with RGB Backlight Effects| 104 Membrane Keys | USB Plug & Play | Ergonomic & Comfortable Design (KB-0040, Black)View Details
₹519
Ant Esports KM500 Pro Backlit Gaming Membrane Keyboard-19 Anti GhostingKeys I Braided Cable with Rubberised Coating and 3200 DPI Optical Sensor I LED Backlit Scroll Wheel Mouse ComboView Details
₹999
Dyazo Metal Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo with Breathable Lights 3 Light Modes | 12 Multimedia Keys | Braided Cable 1.5 Metres (Silver)View Details
₹849
FRONTECH Dragon Warrior Gaming 4 in 1 Gaming Combo Set of Gaming Keyboard with RGB LED Backlit, Mouse with 1000 DPI, Mousepad and Premium Gaming Headphone with 40mm Driver Unit, (KB-0038, Black)View Details
₹1,349
MageGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with 104 Key Computer PC Gaming Keyboard for PC/Laptop(Black & Gray)View Details
₹2,420
EvoFox X-Team Fireblade Gaming Keyboard Combo with Space-Saving TKL Design, Breathing LED Effects, Anti-ghosting Keys and 6 Button Mouse with up to 3200 DPI Setting (Wired, Black)View Details
₹1,249
MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Keyboard with 104 Key Computer PC Gaming Keyboard for PC/Laptop(White)View Details
₹2,244
STRIFF Mpad Mouse Mat 230X190X3mm Gaming Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Rubber Base, Waterproof Surface, Premium-Textured, Compatible with Laser and Optical Mice(Universe Black)View Details
₹129
Sounce Ergonomic Mouse Pad, Non-Slip, Anti-Skid, Waterproof, Splash-Proof Precision Tracking, Durable, Suitable for Gaming, Computer, Laptop, Home & Office (9.8 X 8.2 Inch Black)View Details
₹99
Tukzer RETRO Extended Gaming Mouse Pad, High-Speed Mouse Tracking & Control | Stitched Embroidery Edges, Non-Slip Rubber Base| for Computer Laptop Keyboard Office Home (795mm x 298mm x 3.45mm, Matrix)View Details
₹349
Tukzer Large Size (795mm x 298mm x 3.45mm) Extended Gaming Mouse Pad| Stitched Embroidery Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base |for Computer Laptop | Keyboard Mouse Pad for Office & Home (Retro-Game)View Details
₹349
WAR HAMMER GX1050 Extended Size Gaming Mouse Pad| Stitched Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base|Computer Laptop|Keyboard Mouse Pad for Office & HomeView Details
₹246
ZEBRONICS MSP-X2 Mouse Pad, Smooth Micro Fiber Cloth with Stitched Edges, 260 x 210 x 2 mm, Anti Slip Rubber Base, for Gaming, Home and Office | for All Mouse SensorsView Details
₹128
EvoFox Falcon X35 Gaming Mouse Pad with Micro-Textured Speed Surface, Non-Slip Rubber Base, Anti-fray Stitched Edges and Washable Surface [350mm x 250mm]View Details
₹179
SPIN CART Gaming Mouse pad, Long XXL Extended Desk Table Mat Mousepad for Laptop PC Computer (Multi)View Details
₹299
Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2025 brings incredible discounts on gaming laptops and accessories, catering to every gamer’s dream. Enjoy up to 50% off on top gaming laptops with advanced graphics and processors. Gaming accessories, including PlayStations, Xboxes, monitors, keyboards, mice, webcams, and mouse pads, are available at heavily reduced prices. Additional benefits include bank card discounts, cashback offers, and flash deals, allowing you to maximise savings. Whether upgrading your gaming setup or starting fresh, this sale offers unbeatable value on premium brands. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to enhance your gaming experience at affordable prices!
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers unbeatable deals on gaming laptops, with discounts of up to 45%. Featuring advanced graphics, powerful processors, and sleek designs, these laptops deliver exceptional gaming performance. Top brands participate, ensuring quality and reliability. Maximise your savings with additional bank offers, cashback, and flash deals. Whether you're a casual gamer or a pro, now is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming gear at affordable prices!
This Republic Day Sale, grab unbeatable deals on gaming consoles, including Xboxes and PlayStations, with discounts of up to 68%. These consoles deliver immersive gaming experiences with cutting-edge technology and stunning graphics. Whether upgrading your setup or gifting, enjoy additional savings through cashback offers, bank discounts, and flash deals. Don’t miss this chance to bring home the ultimate gaming adventure at irresistible prices. Shop now and level up your gaming!
Amazon Sale 2025 brings fantastic deals on gaming monitors, offering discounts of up to 63%. Perfect for gamers, these monitors deliver ultra-smooth visuals, fast refresh rates, and vibrant colours for an immersive experience. Choose from top brands at heavily reduced prices. Additional benefits include cashback offers, flash discounts, and bank card savings, making it the ideal time to upgrade your gaming setup. Don’t wait—grab your perfect gaming monitor today!
Upgrade your gaming setup with premium gaming keyboards during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering up to 64% off. Choose from top-notch mechanical and RGB models designed for precision and style. These keyboards ensure faster response times and a seamless gaming experience. With additional cashback offers, flash deals, and bank card discounts, this sale is the perfect opportunity to enhance your gear. Don’t miss out—grab your ultimate gaming keyboard today!
Level up your gameplay with premium gaming mice during Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering up to 72% off. Enjoy precision, speed, and ergonomic designs for a seamless gaming experience. Top brands bring advanced features like customisable buttons and DPI settings at unbeatable prices. Additional savings through cashback offers and bank discounts make this the ideal time to upgrade your gear. Don’t miss out—grab your perfect gaming mouse now!
Enhance your gaming streams with high-quality webcams during Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering up to 69% off. Enjoy crystal-clear video, smooth frame rates, and advanced features like auto-focus and low-light correction. Perfect for streamers and gamers, these webcams from top brands combine performance and affordability. With additional cashback offers and bank discounts, now is the ideal time to upgrade your streaming setup. Don’t miss these incredible deals—shop today and level up!
Upgrade your gaming setup with premium keyboard and mouse combos during Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering up to 74% off. Enjoy seamless performance, ergonomic designs, and customisable features for ultimate precision. These top-quality combos are perfect for immersive gaming experiences. Additional cashback offers and bank discounts make this the ideal time to grab unbeatable deals. Don’t miss out—shop now and elevate your gaming to the next level!
Amazon Sale brings unbeatable deals on gaming mouse pads, with discounts of up to 90%. Choose from premium designs offering smooth glide, precise tracking, and durable materials for ultimate gaming performance. Whether you prefer RGB lighting or extra-large surfaces, there’s something for every gamer. Additional cashback offers and bank discounts make these deals even more appealing. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your gaming setup affordably—shop now and level up!
Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
Best gaming laptop under ₹60,000: Enjoy optimum gaming performance in a budget from brands like Asus, MSI and more
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.