Amazon Republic Day Sale: Activity trackers on discount, get up to 62% off

Transform your life and follow through on all your 2024 goals with comprehensive buying guide on activity trackers. Whether you're looking for something to help with setting up a healthier and more active lifestyle or a smart wrist companion that doubles as a fitness tool, we've got you covered. Get amazing discounts on big brands like Fitbit with the Amazon Republic Day Sale . From step counting to heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, there's something for everyone in the world of activity trackers. Gift yourself good health - pick the best activity tracker now.

1. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

Bring home good health! The Fitbit Charge 5 is an advanced health and fitness tracker with many features, including a built-in GPS, stress management tools, and sleep tracking, making it a well-rounded wellness companion. Other features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking. Buyers get both small and large size bands with their purchase.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker:

Built-in GPS

Stress management tools

Sleep tracking

24/7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking

2. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

Achieve your fitness goals in style with the Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker. The device is designed to be sleek and high on performance. Available in the Black and This sleek device, available in Black/Rose variant, the Fitbit Inspire 2 features 24/7 heart rate monitoring and includes both small and large bands so that you get the optimal fit. With a free 1-year premium trial, buyers can unlock personalised guidance on their fitness journey.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:

Heart rate monitoring

Includes a free 1-year premium trial

Sleek Black/Rose colour with one-size-fits-all design, including both small and large bands

Offers versatile fitness tracking features

3. beatXP Nexus 1.78" Super AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart watch, Metal Body, Rotary Crown, 368*448px, 1000 Nits, 60Hz refresh rate, 100+ Sports modes, 24/7 Health Tracking, IP68 (Electric Black)

The beatXP Nexus is a smartwatch-cum-activity-tracker, Designed for an enriching fitness experience, the watch is the perfect balance of optics and features. It sports a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display encased in a metal body, along with a rotary crown. A high-resolution and bright screen, supported by the 60Hz refresh rate makes every detail shine. Enjoy over 100 sports modes, 24/7 health tracking, and IP68 water resistance.

Specifications of beatXP Nexus 1.78" Super AMOLED display Bluetooth calling smartwatch:

Display: 1.78-inch Super AMOLED

Brightness: 1000 Nits

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Features: Bluetooth calling, metal body, rotary crown, 100+ sports modes, 24/7 health tracking, and IP68 water resistance

4. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A

A well-known brand in India, Fastrack is among the top choices for all watch and tracker buyers. The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 watch is testimony to the company's strides, with its stylish design and great functionality. Users can pair this tracker with any attire owing to its black dial. The tracker is equipped with smart features like activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and notifications from your smartphone. Make your lifestyle more active with this unisex watch.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch:

Digital black dial

Unisex watch for adults

Features include activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and notifications

5. Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon)

Fitbit is known for making some of the best trackers and smartwatchers for wellness enthusiasts. One such option is the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, available in Black/Carbon at a discounted price as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This watch goes beyond fitness tracking and comes with built-in Alexa, heart rate monitoring, music control, and numerous tracking options. Make this useful accessory yours today and kick-start your health journey!

Specifications of Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch:

Health features: Heart rate monitoring, sleep & swim tracking

Smart features: Built-in Alexa, music control

One size with S & L bands Included

Colour: Black/carbon.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

