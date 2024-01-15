Amazon Republic Day Sale: Amazing smartphones deals with up to 35% off

Buying a new smartphone in this age of endless options is not an easy task. That's where we come in! With our specially curated guide, you can find the best Android smartphones that are currently available as part of the Amazon Republic Day sale. With numerous options available from big brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO, there's plenty to choose from - whether you're looking for everyday pocket computing, light gaming, or budget cameras. This list has the top 5 options that are available on sale below ₹25,000 mark to help you make the right choice with unmatched specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Midnight Blue,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the ideal mobile for those who want the optimal mix of performance and style. The smartphone sports a 120Hz sAMOLED display that showcases its vibrant visuals, complemented by a triple camera setup.

Its 6000mAh battery promises lasting performance and Samsung has promised 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates so that you remain secure for years to come. The smartphone has a 6GB RAM that can be extended to 12GB with RAM+ feature. The phone runs on Android 13, offering you the best software experience.

Unfortunately, the phone doesn't ship with a charger. Even then, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a solid blend of cutting-edge features with style, offering an unmatched experience at an affordable rate as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Colour: Midnight blue

RAM: 6GB (Expandable to 12GB with RAM+)

Storage: 128GB

120Hz sAMOLED Display

50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup

Battery: 6000mAh

Operating system: Android 13

Software updates: 4 gen OS upgrade and 5 year security update

Charger: Not included

2. Redmi Note 13 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever

The Redmi Note 13 5G in Stealth Black is designed to impress. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the phone offers performance and the space to make it possible.

The smartphone is powered by the MTK Dimensity 6080 5G processor, ensuring lightning-fast speeds in all conditions.

The phone has an extremely slim profile, measuring a mere 7.6mm, making it the slimmest Note ever, according to Redmi. Experience seamless multi-tasking and more on this ultra-sleek smartphone that redefines innovation.

Boasting impressive specs and an attractive design, the smartphone sets new standards in the world of smartphones.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G

Colour: Stealth black

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: MTK Dimensity 6080 5G

Design: 7.6mm profile (slimmest Note ever)

Connectivity: 5G

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED ultra-narrow bezels display with 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 108MP 3X in-sensor zoom AI triple camera with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro camera; 16MP front camera

Operating system: Android 13, MIUI 14

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Experience performance and style together in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, available in the mesmerising Aqua Surge shade for an unbeatable price as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Meet all your multi-tasking needs on this device that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to ensure that all your digital needs are met without fail.

The smartphone by OnePlus is able to deliver lightning-fast speeds, showcasing its ability to redefine your mobile experience. With the attractive colour offering, the smartphone also doubles as a style statement.

If you're looking for smartphone that effortlessly blends style with performance, choose the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G that offers an elegant aesthetic. This way, you can stay at the forefront of innovation and connectivity in the palm of your hand.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Aqua surge

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform

Display: 6.7 inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Camera: 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX355, and 2MP macro lens; 16MP front camera

Battery: ‎5000mAh

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is among the best budget smartphones, available in the refreshing Pastel Lime offering. Boasting 8GB RAM and a spacious 128GB storage, this smartphone leaves room for seamless multitasking, while letting you store as much of your personal data as required.

With 5G connectivity, unlock faster browsing and downloads. In ways more than one, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is not just a device, it's a fashion-forward accessory that can doubled as a powerful computing tool. With this smartphone, users can unlock the world of connectivity, all wrapped up in a gorgeous Pastel Lime.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Pastel lime

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

Camera: 108 MP main Camera with EIS; 2MP depth-assist lens and 2MP macro lens; front camera: 16MP

Display: 6.72 inches; 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

Operating system: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery & charging: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC

5. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering users a seamless performance, all packaged into the device's iconic Blue Lagoon colour.

The smartphone sports an immersive 3D curved AMOLED display, taking your viewing experience to the next level for those binging sessions at night. In addition, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is powered by the performance-heavy 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, allowing users to unlock super-fast speeds with ease.

In the camera department, the smartphone has a 64MP Aura Light OIS camera for precision shots in any conditions. Considered among the segment's slimmest phones, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is a good pick this sale season on Amazon.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Colour: Blue lagoon

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

3D Curved AMOLED display

Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G

Camera: 64MP Aura Light OIS camera

Connectivity: 5G

66W FlashCharge with 4600mAh large battery

Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

