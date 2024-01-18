Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 46% discount on laptops under ₹40000

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is a tech extravaganza for enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering an enticing opportunity to save up to 46% on laptops priced under ₹40,000. Having a reliable and efficient laptop is crucial, and this sale makes it more accessible to budget conscious buyers than ever. This carefully curated selection caters to a wide range of needs, from students seeking budget-friendly options for online learning to working professionals needing efficient devices for everyday tasks.

The laptops featured in this sale come equipped with a variety of specifications and features to suit different requirements and preferences. Expect to find devices boasting efficient processors, high-resolution displays, ample storage space, and long-lasting batteries coming from brands like Dell, HP, Asus and more. This sale is the perfect chance to grab a laptop that balances performance with affordability. Whether for education, work, or personal use, these laptops promise to deliver functionality and convenience. Explore the best laptop deals available and make an informed choice that fits both your needs and your budget.

1. Dell 15 Laptop

The Dell 15 Laptop is an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between performance and portability. It features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, combined with 8GB RAM and a dual storage solution of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display with Comfort View is easy on the eyes, making it suitable for extended use. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, and weighing just 1.69kg, it's ideal for both professionals and students.

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

Memory/Storage: 8GB RAM / 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD with Comfort View

OS: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Features: Mobile Connect, 15 Month McAfee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard

Weight: 1.69kg

2. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15

The ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15 is a superbly crafted thin and light laptop. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch HD display ensures clarity, and its lightweight design at 1.8 kg makes it highly portable. The addition of Windows 11, Office 2021, and a fingerprint sensor enhances its value, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Memory/Storage: 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch HD

OS: Windows 11, Office 2021

Features: Fingerprint Sensor, Integrated Graphics

Weight: 1.8 kg

3. HP Laptop 15s

The HP Laptop 15s, part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale, is an efficient and stylish device. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and features a 15.6-inch FHD display. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample speed and storage. The AMD Radeon Graphics ensure smooth visuals, while the lightweight design (1.69 kg) makes it easy to carry. Preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019, it's a great fit for both work and leisure.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM / 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Graphics: AMD Radeon

OS: Windows 11, MS Office 2019

Weight: 1.69 kg

4. Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop

The Dell 14 laptop offers a blend of elegance and power. Featuring an Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures high-speed performance. The 512GB SSD provides substantial storage, and the 14.0-inch FHD display delivers crisp visuals. Its thin and light design, weighing only 1.48kg, enhances its portability. Equipped with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, it's a top choice for those seeking a high-performance laptop.

Specifications of Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

Memory/Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM / 512GB SSD

Display: 14.0-inch FHD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

OS: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.48kg

5. Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500

The Lenovo V15 is a practical and affordable laptop for everyday use. It's equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare display offers clear visuals, and its thin, light design (1.7 kg) makes it easy to carry. With Windows 11 Home and a 1-year onsite warranty, it's a reliable choice for users looking for a budget-friendly yet capable laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Memory/Storage: 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare, 250 Nits

OS: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.7 kg

