Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 72% off on computer accessories

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is a bonanza for tech aficionados and professionals alike, offering an impressive up to 72% off on a wide array of computer accessories. This year, the spotlight is on essentials that elevate the computing experience: wireless keyboards, mice, laptop bags, and keyboard-mouse combos. These accessories, often overlooked, are pivotal in optimizing productivity and comfort.

Wireless keyboards and mice have revolutionized workspace ergonomics, offering freedom from the clutter of cables and enhanced mobility. Laptop bags are not just about carrying your device; they're a statement of style and functionality, providing protection and organization for your tech gear. The keyboard and mouse combos, on the other hand, bring harmony and synchronization to your desktop setup. This sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech arsenal with high-quality accessories at unbeatably low prices.

Dive into this article as we explore some of the best deals on computer accessories available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These deals are tailored to cater to your every need. From sleek, ergonomically designed keyboards to durable, stylish laptop bags, the range of products on offer promises quality and value.

1. Lenovo 15.6 inch Slim Everyday Backpack

The Lenovo 15.6-inch Slim Everyday Backpack stands out as a stylish and practical choice for professionals and students. This Made-in-India backpack is not just water-resistant, but also ergonomically designed with organized storage options including a laptop sleeve and tablet pocket. Its slim, compact build, combined with padded shoulder straps, ensures comfort and durability. Ideal for daily use, it offers a perfect blend of functionality and minimalistic style.

Specifications of Lenovo 15.6 inch Slim Everyday Backpack:

Material: Durable, Water-resistant Polyester

Storage: Laptop Sleeve, Tablet Pocket, Front Workstation, 2 Side Pockets

Comfort: Padded Shoulder Straps, Handle, and Back Panel

Design: Slim, Compact, Minimalistic

Compatibility: Up to 15.6-inch Laptops

Additional: Smooth Zippers, Joint Material Design

2. Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse offers an impeccable blend of reliability and performance. Its advanced optical tracking ensures precision on almost any surface, and the plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver provides a hassle-free wireless connection. The 12-month battery life adds to its convenience. Suitable for various operating systems, this mouse is an excellent choice for both casual and professional users.

Specifications of Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse:

Wireless Range: Up to 10m

Tracking: Advanced Optical

Battery Life: 12 Months

Compatibility: Windows 7, 8, 10 or later, macOS 10.5 or later, Chrome OS, Linux Kernel 2.6+

Connection: USB Mini-Receiver

Note: USB receiver provided with the mouse

3. Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is a versatile and efficient accessory for your computing needs. It allows seamless switching between three Bluetooth-enabled devices, making it ideal for multitasking across various platforms. The integrated cradle holds your devices at a convenient angle for easy viewing while typing. This keyboard is a fantastic choice for those who juggle between multiple devices.

Specifications of Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard:

Device Compatibility: Bluetooth-enabled devices with external keyboard support

Features: Easy-Switch Dial, Familiar Keyboard Layout, Integrated Cradle

Power: 2 AAA Batteries, Up to 24 months battery life

Durability: Durable and Spill-resistant

Compatible Operating Systems: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iPadOS

Additional: Compatible with PC, Mac, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet

4. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a fantastic deal for gamers. This combo features a multicolour LED keyboard with integrated media control and an all-keys disable/enable function. The aluminium body and laser keycaps ensure durability, while the braided cable adds to its premium feel. The accompanying mouse is designed to complement the gaming keyboard, creating a cohesive and functional gaming setup.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo:

Keyboard: Multicolor LED, Integrated Media Control, Laser Keycaps, Aluminum Body

Features: Backlight LED On/Off function, 2-Steps Stand Design, Braided Cable

Additional: Windows Key Disable/Enable Function, All Keys Disable/Enable Function

Build: Sturdy Aluminum Body for Enhanced Durability

Cable: High-Quality Braided Cable with USB Connector

5. Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set- KM3322W

The Dell KM3322W Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set is a reliable and convenient choice for those seeking a seamless computing experience. The set boasts anti-fade and spill-resistant keys, ensuring durability and longevity. The mouse's optical technology provides accurate tracking, while the keyboard's hotkeys offer quick access to volume and mute functions. With up to 36 months of battery life, it’s an efficient and long-lasting solution for everyday use. The KM3322W set is ideal for both home and office environments, offering comfort and convenience in a sleek design.

Specifications of Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set- KM3322W:

Movement Detection for mouse: Optical

Resolution for mouse: 1000 dpi

Buttons on mouse: 3

Technology in keyboard: Plunger

Hot Keys Function in keyboard: Volume, Mute

Adjustable Height in keyboard: Yes

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wireless via USB Receiver

Type: Keyboard and Mouse Set, Wireless

Battery Life: Up to 36 months

Warranty: 3-Year Advance Exchange Warranty

