Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 73% discount on gaming mouse for esports

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is a much-awaited event for esports enthusiasts and gamers, offering an incredible opportunity to upgrade their gaming setup with up to 73% discount on gaming mice. This sale caters specifically to the needs of esports professionals and gaming aficionados, providing access to top-tier gaming mice, which are essential for competitive gaming. These devices, known for their precision, ergonomic design, and customizable features, significantly enhance gaming performance and experience.

This year's sale features a diverse selection of gaming mice from renowned brands, each boasting unique attributes like adjustable DPI settings, programmable buttons, and RGB lighting to suit various gaming styles and preferences. Whether you are a seasoned esports player or a casual gamer, the vast array of options ensures you find the perfect mouse to match your gaming rig. Explore these deals to gain an edge in your gaming sessions, with technology that combines comfort, style, and functionality at unbeatable prices.

1. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse redefines agility and efficiency in gaming peripherals. Weighing just 62g, its ultra-light hex shell design ensures swift movement, complemented by the durable, water-resistant structure. Boasting a 100-hour battery life and a responsive 2.4GHz wireless connection, it offers an uninterrupted gaming experience. Its TTC Golden micro dustproof switches and pure virgin-grade PTFE skates ensure precision and durability, making it a top choice for competitive gamers.

Specifications of HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Weight: 62g

Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless RF, 1ms report rate

Design: Ultra-light hex shell, IP55 rated

Battery Life: Up to 100 hours

Switches: TTC Golden micro dustproof, 80 million clicks

Skates: Pure virgin-grade PTFE

Customization: HyperX NGENUITY Software

Warranty: 2 years

2. Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse offers an exquisite balance of performance and aesthetics. It features customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB with a spectrum of 16.8 million colours, enhancing your gaming setup's visual appeal. The 8,000 DPI sensor delivers precise tracking, while the classic 6-button design provides comfort and control. Mechanical spring button tensioning ensures reliable performance, making it a fantastic choice for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Specifications of Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse:

RGB: LIGHTSYNC, 16.8 million colours, 8,000 DPI sensor

Design: Classic 6-button layout

Button Tensioning: Mechanical spring

Customization: Logitech G HUB software, up to 5 DPI settings

System Requirements: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OS

3. HyperX Pulsefire Haste USB Gaming Mouse

HyperX's Pulsefire Haste USB Gaming Mouse, a highlight of the Amazon Republic Day Sale, is crafted for gamers seeking speed and precision. This 59g ultra-light mouse features a hex design honeycomb shell for durability without excess weight. The HyperFlex USB Cable and TTC Golden micro dustproof switches offer seamless movement and reliable clicks. Its low-friction PTFE skates ensure effortless glide, and the included grip tape enhances control. The customization via HyperX NGENUITY Software tailors it to various gaming styles, making it an ideal choice for competitive gaming.

Specifications of HyperX Pulsefire Haste USB Gaming Mouse:

Weight: 59g

Design: Ultra-light hex shell honeycomb design

Cable: HyperFlex USB Cable

Switches: TTC Golden micro dustproof, 60 million clicks

Skates: Pure virgin-grade PTFE

Customization: HyperX NGENUITY Software

Additional: Grip tape included

4. Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse is a marvel of engineering for gamers. It is equipped with the Hero 25K sensor, offering unparalleled tracking accuracy. The mouse boasts 11 customizable buttons and an adjustable weight system, allowing for a tailored gaming experience. Its Programmable RGB Lighting and LIGHTSYNC Technology add a personalized touch. The mechanical switch button tensioning provides a crisp, clean click feel, enhancing responsiveness during gameplay.

Specifications of Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse:

Sensor: HERO 25K, 100 - 25,600 DPI

Buttons: 11 Customizable, Onboard Memory

Weight System: Adjustable, up to five 3.6g weights

Lighting: Programmable RGB, LIGHTSYNC Technology

Button Tensioning: Mechanical Switch

Compatibility: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OS

5. Razer DeathAdder Essential White Edition

The Razer DeathAdder Essential White Edition emerges as a classic choice for gamers. It features a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor, offering on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment for both gaming and creative work. Its durable mechanical switches support up to 10 million clicks. The mouse provides a ridged, rubberized scroll wheel for maximum accuracy and control. With five programmable buttons and Razer Synapse integration, it offers extensive customization options, making it a reliable tool for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of Razer DeathAdder Essential White Edition:

Sensor: High-Precision 6,400 DPI Optical

Switches: Durable Mechanical, up to 10 million clicks

Scroll Wheel: Ridged, Rubberized for Accuracy

Buttons: 5 Programmable

Customization: Razer Synapse

Warranty: 2 years

