Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best gaming monitor deals, up to 75% off

The time to upgrade your gaming experience has come! With the best deals on gaming monitors currently live on Amazon as part of the Republic Day sale, find the right monitor for your gaming needs. Our buying guide will help you find the right gaming monitor featuring the latest technologies, resolutions, refresh rates, and response times. Both competitive gamers and casual ones will find something that matches their needs in this list. Go ahead, enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with our top 5 picks!

1. ZEBRONICS 24 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor with Fhd 1080P,IPS Panel,1Ms Mprt,Hdr10,Free Sync Support,Hdmi,Dp,250 Nits Max,16.7M Colors,Built-in Speakers&Ultra Slim Bezel Less Design Zeb-S24A,Black

Looking for an exeptional gaming experience? With the Zebronics 24-inch gaming monitor, it's possible to take your gaming needs to the next level. This Zebronics monitor sports a stunning FHD 1080P resolution, a rapid 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms MPRT response time. Get ready for a fluid and lag-free gameplay with this monitor that can display clear visuals, improved by HRD10 support. The monitor also comes with Free Sync compatibility, HDMI, and built-in speakers.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor:

Resolution: FHD 1080P

Panel type: IPS

Response time: 1ms MPRT

HDR10 provides enhanced contrast and colour

Connectivity: HDMI, DP, and Free Sync support

2. Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD VA Panel 1500R Curved Backlight LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 165Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Free Sync Premium I HDR 10 I 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port I Eye Care Features I Black

Enjoy stunning visuals with the Acer ED320QR 31.5-inch curved monitor. Featuring a Full HD VA panel with a 1500R curvature, the Acer monitor can completely transform how you game. With a rapid 1ms VRB response time and a 165Hz refresh rate, gaming is fluid and responsive on this monitor. AMD Free Sync Premium ensures tear-free visuals, while HDR 10 produces life-like visuals. The monitor comes with two HDMI ports, one display port, and eye-care features.

Specifications of Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD VA Panel 1500R Curved Backlight LED LCD Monitor:

Screen size: 31.5 inches

Panel type: VA

Response time: 1ms VRB

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI, 1 x display port

3. ViewSonic Omni 27 Inch FHD Fast IPS Gaming Monitor with 180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync & VESA clearMR, 2x Speaker, wall Mount, Eye Care,104% sRGB, HDMI, DP-VX2728

The ViewSonic Omni 27-inch FHD gaming monitor is a remarkable choice with its 180Hz refresh rate and swift 0.5ms response time. Make your gameplay smooth and lag-free. HDR10 support improves visual dynamics, while AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync minimise screen tearing. Equipped with two speakers and wall-mount compatibility, this monitor is engineered for your diverse needs. The monitor also has eye care features, 104% sRGB colour coverage, and HDMI connectivity.

Specifications of ViewSonic Omni 27 Inch FHD Fast IPS Gaming Monitor:

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: FHD

Refresh rate: 180Hz

Response time: 0.5ms

Features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync, VESA clearMR, 2x speakers

4. BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27"(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor with Height Adjust-Full HD,99% sRGB,165Hz,1ms MPRT, AMD FreeSync Premium,Black Equalizer,treVolo Speakers,HDMI,DP(Dark Grey)

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S is a 27-inch bezel-less HDR gaming monitor that clubs Full HD resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and swift 1ms MPRT response time, making it an optimal choice for gamers. Enjoy enhanced visibility and tear-free gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium. In addition, the monitor features 99% sRGB coverage, height adjustability, treVolo speakers, and versatile connectivity. Bring a stylish monitor home and enjoy an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27"(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor:

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: Full HD

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Response time: 1ms MPRT

Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, bezel-less design, 99% sRGB

5. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches), QHD, 2560 x 1440, 1 MS, 144Hz, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (CIE1931), G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDMI X 2, DP, HP Out 27GN800 (Black)

The LG QHD IPS Ultragear gaming monitor sports a 27-inch display with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) so that your gaming visuals remain vivid with unmatched clarity. The monitor has a rapid 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate, helping make the gameplay fluid and responsive. HDR10 ensures better colour accuracy and 99% sRGB coverage. In addition, it is equipped with G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync Premium for gaming that is tear-free.

Specifications of LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor:

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)

Response time: 1ms

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Features: HDR10, sRGB 99%, G-Sync compatible, FreeSync Premium

