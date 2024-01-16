Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best tablets available at up to 55% discount

From web browsing to enjoying your favourite shows, tablets stand out as the most versatile gadgets one can own. Navigating the market filled with tablets from various brands, each boasting unique specifications can be a daunting task. Fear not, as we've crafted this comprehensive guide to assist you in selecting the perfect tablet tailored to your needs. We picked the top 5 tablets from the Amazon Republic Day Sale with up to 55% discount.

Our guide takes you through a diverse array of options, considering factors like processing power, display quality, and multitasking capabilities. We understand the importance of making an informed decision, especially in a saturated market. To sweeten the deal, these featured tablets come with substantial discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, making it the ideal time to upgrade your tech arsenal. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your digital experience with a high-quality tablet at an unbeatable price.

1. Lenovo Tab M10 5G

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G offers a powerful multimedia experience with its 10.6-inch 2K display and dual speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Its octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and expandable 128GB storage ensure smooth performance. The tablet runs on Android 13 and features a 7700mAh battery for extended usage. With a 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera, it provides versatile photography options. The Abyss Blue design adds a touch of elegance.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 5G

Brand : Lenovo

: Lenovo Display : 10.6 inches

: 10.6 inches Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Battery: 7700mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 50% off on smartphones under ₹10000

2. HONOR Pad X9

The HONOR Pad X9 offers a premium tablet experience with its 11.5-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 685 processor, and immersive audio technology. The sleek design includes a free flip cover for versatile viewing angles, making it ideal for various activities like video watching, gaming, or texting. With 7GB RAM Turbo, 128GB storage, and the efficiency of Android 13 on Magic UI 7.1, the tablet ensures a smooth multitasking experience. Weighing only 495g and boasting a 6.9mm thickness, the metal unibody design enhances portability.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9

Brand: HONOR

Display: 11.5 inches, 2K resolution, 120 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

RAM and Storage: 7GB, 128GB ROM

Battery: 7250 mAh

3. HONOR Pad X8

The HONOR Pad X8 offers a compelling blend of performance and portability. Boasting a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a sleek 80% screen-to-body ratio, it features a MediaTek MT8786 processor and 4GB RAM, ensuring a silky-smooth experience. With a slim, 7.55mm aluminium body weighing just 460g, it's designed for immersive entertainment, online classes, and gaming. The tablet comes with a free flip-cover, providing versatile viewing angles. Notable features include TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection, 14-hour battery life, and the Magic UI 6.1 system based on Android 12.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X8

Brand: HONOR

Display: 10.1 inches Full HD

Processor: MediaTek MT8786

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Battery: 5100mAh

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Experience powerful performance and stunning visuals with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Boasting an expansive 27.81cm (11.0") LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, this tablet delivers vibrant colours. The lightning-fast 4nm processor ensures seamless multitasking, complemented by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Capture moments with a versatile camera setup, and enjoy cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos quad speakers. The 8,000 mAh battery, supporting 45W Super-Fast charging, provides enduring power. With S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Android 12.0, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a sleek and feature-rich device, encased in Armor Aluminum for durability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Brand: Samsung

Display: 11.0 inches LCD, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Battery: 8,000 mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab flagship smartphones with up to 42% off

5. Realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet

The Realme Pad Mini is a compact and feature-rich WiFi tablet boasting 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB). Its 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display offers a vibrant viewing experience. Powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor, it runs on Android 11 and packs a robust 6400mAh battery. Capture moments with the 8MP primary camera or the 5MP front camera. With dual speakers and a sleek grey colour, the Realme Pad Mini is a versatile and stylish device.

Specifications of Realme Pad Mini

Brand: Realme

Display: 8.7 inches, HD resolution

Processor: UNISOC T616

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Battery: 6400mAh

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!