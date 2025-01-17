Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Purple
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device (newest model), ultra-cinematic 4K streaming, supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR10+
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) with TV controls | Requires compatible Fire TV device | 2021 release
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
amazon basics Multimedia Speaker | USB Powered | Wired Desktop Speakers with Powerful Bass | Built-in Subwoofer (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, offering incredible savings on Amazon Echo, Firestick, and different types of Bluetooth speakers. With discounts of up to 75%, this sale is an excellent chance to enhance your home with the latest technology. From smart solutions to immersive audio options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. These deals provide an excellent opportunity to enhance your home entertainment and smart home setup. With limited-time offers, the Amazon Sale ensures you get top-notch products at unbeatable prices. Explore the best deals, save big, and make the most of this festive sale to elevate your everyday tech experience!
Up to 30% on Amazon Echo
The Amazon Echo is a versatile smart speaker that brings convenience and efficiency to your home. With Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, you can control smart devices, play music, set reminders, and more with just your voice. Whether you’re looking to streamline your day-to-day tasks or enhance your home entertainment experience, the Echo is the perfect companion. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, enjoy up to 30% off on the Amazon Echo. Take advantage of these incredible discounts to bring home the best in smart home technology. With improved sound quality, a sleek design, and seamless integration with Alexa, the Echo offers everything you need for a smarter, more connected home. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers from the Amazon Sale 2025 – upgrade to an Echo today!
Up to 70% on amazon basics Bluetooth speakers and soundbars
Elevate your audio experience with up to 70% off on Amazon Basics Bluetooth speakers and soundbars during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Perfect for parties, music streaming, or enhancing your home theatre, these devices deliver exceptional sound quality. Designed for seamless connectivity and impressive performance, they cater to all your audio needs. Make the most of this limited-time Amazon sale offer to upgrade your sound system with high-quality devices at unbeatable prices.
Up to 45% on Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a must-have for transforming your TV into a smart entertainment hub. With this compact device, you can stream thousands of movies, shows, and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Enjoy voice control with Alexa and access content effortlessly through the intuitive interface. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick at a discount of up to 30%. This deal allows you to experience high-definition streaming and easy access to your favourite apps at a fraction of the price. Whether you're a movie buff or a binge-watcher, the Fire TV Stick provides seamless streaming and an enhanced viewing experience.
Up to 75% on amazon basics multimedia speakers
If you're looking to upgrade your audio setup, check out the amazon basics multimedia speakers. They’re compact but deliver impressive sound quality, making them perfect for everything from music to movies and casual gaming. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, these speakers come at an irresistible price, combining quality with affordability. From setting up your workstation to creating a mini home entertainment zone, these speakers are a reliable choice. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your sound system with this amazing Amazon Sale offer.
FAQs
Question : Can I stream content using the Amazon Firestick?
Ans : Yes, the Amazon Firestick allows you to stream your favourite shows and movies from popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
Question : Do the Echo and Firestick support voice control?
Ans : Yes, both the Amazon Echo and Firestick support voice control with Alexa, making it easy to navigate and control your entertainment.
Question : Are there any deals on audio devices in the Amazon Sale this Republic Day?
Ans : Yes, the Amazon Sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers and soundbars, with up to 75% off.
Question : Can I access all streaming services with the Amazon Firestick?
Ans : Yes, the Amazon Firestick supports streaming from all major platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, and many more, offering a seamless viewing experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.