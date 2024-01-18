Amazon Republic Day Sale: Blockbuster deals on gaming laptops, up to 33% off

If your weekends are spent gaming on PC, this guide is for you. As part of the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale, there are impressive deals available on the best gaming laptops from different brands, including ASUS, HP, and Acer. With our picks, you wouldn't have to worry about bad battery, slow performance, and gaming lag. Beat your opponents with the most premium gaming laptops available on Amazon, currently on a discounted price. Unlock precision gaming with the best-in-class processors and cooling mechanisms, making room for your gaming aspirations without compromising on the everyday computing experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA Display

Unleash the gaming beast in you with the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop. The laptop is engineered for performance, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. In addition, the laptop boasts a 16GB RAM and responsive 1TB SSD, allowing users to multi-task seamlessly. Don't compromise on any details during your gaming sessions with the 16-inch WUXGA display. Supported by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, this laptop can take your gaming to new heights. Encased in a sleek body, this powerful laptop is a bang for the buck!

Specifications of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

Display: 16-inch WUXGA display

2. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 165Hz 300Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y9009JIN

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is a stylish and premium gaming laptop that's packed with the best specifications to support your gaming needs. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast 1TB SSD, this laptop is designed to put you inside the game to deliver an immersive experience.

With its 16-inch WQXGA IPS display and 165Hz refresh rate, enjoy a smooth and quick response as you navigate across tasks. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB graphics card is extremely capable, allowing you to take your gaming visuals to the next level. Find your gaming joy in the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 laptop in the Storm Grey design. Bonus features include Alexa integration and support for Windows 11 and Office 2021.

Specifications of Lenovo Legion Slim 5:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Display: 16-inch WQXGA IPS, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB

Operating system: Windows 11

Office 2021 suite

Weight: 2.4kg

Colour: Storm Grey

Alexa integration, 3 month Xbox Game Pass

3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 76WHr Battery, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 14" QHD+ 165Hz/3ms, 6GB RTX 4050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Gray Anime Matrix/1.72 Kg), GA402XU-N2045WS

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) gaming laptop is for unstoppable gamers. Enjoy extended playtime as you take down your opponents with a 76WHr battery. This gaming powerhouse runs on the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor that guarantees seamless performance. The 14-inch QHD+ display is supported by 165Hz/3ms refresh rate to give you the best gaming visuals.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is fitted with a potent 6GB RTX 4050 GPU that can deliver stunning graphics for an immersive experience. The laptop features 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM for a spacious experience. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021 for your professional and personal needs.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

Display: 14-inch QHD+, 165Hz/3ms refresh rate

Graphics: 6GB RTX 4050

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

Weight: 1.72 kg

4. HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, FHD, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, RGB Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Black, 2.35 kg), wf0055TX

The HP OMEN gaming laptop 16 is a robust choice for the gamer in you. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, this laptop sports a 16.1-inch FHD display. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 for stunning graphics, this laptop can turn your room into a gaming chamber. In addition, the laptop has 16GB DDR5 RAM to ensure multi-tasking. At the same time, the 512GB SSD encourages quick load times. A backlit RGB keyboard lets you game in style at a weight of 2.35kg. This portable choice is deal for those looking to take over virtual worlds.

Specifications of HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX

Display: 16.1-inch FHD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: RGB Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

MS Office 2021

Colour: Black

Weight: 2.35 kg

5. ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022), 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Gray/2.5 Kg),G713RC-HX109WS

Assemble, gamers! Go on a gaming odyssey with the ASUS ROG Strix G17 laptop. It comes with an expansive 17.3-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, letting you feel every movement as you game Saturday nights away. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS processor, this laptop is designed for instant responsiveness. With the support of RTX 3050 4GB graphics, your games come to life each time you log in.

This laptop from the house of ASUS is packed with 16GB RAM and a rapid 512GB SSD - say goodbye to long load times! It also comes with Windows 11 to enhance your experience, weighing about 2.5 Kg.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G17:

Display: 17.3-inch FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB VRAM

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Chassis colour: Grey

Weight: 2.5 Kg

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

