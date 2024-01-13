Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy discounts like never before on smartwatches

Amazon's Republic Day Sale is set to captivate the hearts of tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike, especially those with a penchant for smartwatches. The sale is on till January 18, and is not just an ordinary shopping event; it's a celebration of advanced technology meeting contemporary style. As the landscape of personal gadgets continually evolves, smartwatches have emerged as a symbol of modern efficiency and fashion, making them a sought-after accessory for many. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale promises an array of smartwatches from renowned brands, each boasting features that cater to various lifestyles and preferences. The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers the perfect opportunity to own a smartwatch that aligns with your needs. Expect to see impressive discounts on a wide range of models – from those focusing on health and fitness tracking to ones that bring the convenience of your smartphone to your wrist.

This year’s sale is particularly exciting for smartwatch aficionados as Amazon is expected to roll out deals that are too good to resist. From luxury brands to budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone. Advanced features like GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, mobile notifications, and even standalone phone capabilities are just a few of the functionalities these smartwatches encompass. Moreover, the aesthetic variety available – from sleek, minimalist designs to more rugged, sporty looks – ensures that every fashion statement can be complemented with the right gadget.

The article will dive into some of the best deals available, guiding you through the plethora of options to help you find the smartwatch that best suits your lifestyle and budget. It will also provide tips on how to make the most of these deals, ensuring you get the best value for your money. So, brace yourself for the Amazon Republic Day Sale, where cutting-edge technology meets unbeatable prices, making it the ideal time to strap on a new piece of tech onto your wrist.

1. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch is a remarkable blend of style and functionality. Boasting a 1.83-inch HD display, it offers clear and vivid visuals, making it a delight to interact with. This smartwatch is not just about its good looks; it's packed with features that make everyday tasks easier. The built-in AI Voice Assistant allows you to control the watch with voice commands, adding a layer of convenience. Its Bluetooth calling feature is a standout, enabling calls directly from the watch. With over 100 sports modes, it's an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts. However, the absence of music storage and volume control on the watch might be a slight drawback for some users.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch:

Display: 1.83-inch HD, 280 NITS Peak Brightness

Battery Life: Up to 8 days (without Bluetooth calling), 5 days with Bluetooth calling

Charging: 2 hours for full charge, 30-40 mins for 20% charge

Features: Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes

Health Suite: SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitoring

Package Includes: Smartwatch, Manual, Charging Cable, Warranty card

2. Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch is an exquisite timepiece that combines high-end style with cutting-edge technology. Its 1.91-inch large display is perfect for those who appreciate crisp and vibrant visuals. The luxury stainless steel design exudes elegance, and the rotating crown adds a classic touch. The watch's Bluetooth calling feature and inbuilt voice assistant enhance hands-free convenience. With over 100 sports modes, it caters to a broad spectrum of fitness activities. The health monitoring features, including SpO2 and heart rate tracking, keep you informed about your wellness. While its luxurious design is a major draw, users looking for more advanced tech features might find it a bit basic. This smartwatch is ideally suited for those who seek a blend of luxury aesthetics and essential smart functionalities.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch:

Display: 1.91-inch with 240x280 pixel resolution

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Continuous Heart Rate Tracking

Battery: 230 mAh

Additional: Camera Control, Weather Updates, Alarms, Stopwatch, Music Control

Package Includes: Smartwatch, Charging Cable, Warranty, Manual

3. beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a fine combination of elegance and technology. Its 1.85-inch HD display offers excellent clarity and brightness, making it easy to read and interact with. The advanced Bluetooth calling feature, powered by EzyPair technology, allows for seamless smartphone pairing, enabling call handling directly from the wrist. Its long battery life and fast charging capability ensure it's always ready for use. The smartwatch excels in fitness tracking with over 100 sports modes and comprehensive health monitoring features, including heart rate and SpO2 tracking. While it's a perfect gadget for fitness enthusiasts and those who prefer classic designs, the lack of music storage might be a downside for some users. This smartwatch is best suited for those who prioritize health tracking and seamless connectivity in a stylish package.

Specifications of beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch:

Display: 1.85-inch HD, 560 nits peak brightness

Battery: Long life with fast charging support

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Instant Notifications, 100+ Sports Modes

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking

Additional: In-built smart health sensors, EzyPair technology

Package Includes: Smartwatch, User Guide, Charger

4. boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in

The boAt Xtend Smart Watch is a fusion of innovative technology and user-friendly features, ideal for the modern individual. With Alexa built-in, it stands out by offering the convenience of a voice assistant on your wrist, setting reminders and providing updates on demand. The 1.69-inch HD display is not only sizeable but also offers crisp visuals with its 500 nits peak brightness. The watch is more than just a timekeeper; it's a health tracker with a heart rate and SpO2 monitoring feature, a stress monitor, and a sleep tracker. Additionally, it's equipped with 14 sports modes, making it a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts. While it doesn't support a microphone, its extensive features, especially the Alexa integration, make it a compelling choice for those who value convenience and a comprehensive health tracking system.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in:

Display: 1.69-inch HD, 500 Nits Peak Brightness

Alexa Built-in: Voice Assistant for reminders, alarms, and information

Health Tracking: Heart Rate, SpO2, Stress Monitor, Sleep Tracker

Sports Modes: 14 different activities

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Additional Features: Weather updates, alarms, stopwatch, music control

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Package Includes: Smart Watch, USB Magnetic Charging Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card

5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch is a remarkable device, boasting the industry’s largest 1.96-inch display. This feature provides an unparalleled viewing experience with crystal-clear resolution, perfect for those who prefer larger screens. It promises a robust battery life of up to 7 days without Bluetooth calling, ensuring longevity and reliability. The smartwatch excels in versatility with 123 sports modes, catering to a wide array of fitness activities. While it doesn't support music storage, it compensates with AI Voice Assistant compatibility, enhancing user interaction. The unique 8 UI modes offer a personalized touch to the user interface, and the built-in speaker and microphone ensure clear call quality. This smartwatch is an excellent choice for users seeking a large display, comprehensive fitness tracking, and innovative features.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch:

Display: Largest 1.96-inch, 240*282 pixels, 500 Nits Peak Brightness

Battery Life: Up to 7 days (without Bluetooth calling), 3 days with Bluetooth calling

Sports Modes: 123, including tracking for jogging, swimming, football

Health Features: SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitoring

AI Voice Assistant: Compatible with Google/Siri

Unique UI Modes: 8 different viewing options

Additional: In-built speaker and microphone, social media notifications

Package Includes: Smartwatch, Charging Cable, Manual, Warranty Card

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!